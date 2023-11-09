Houston Texans rookie quarterback took the time to narrate and explain each play on the game-winning drive against the Tamp Bay Buccaneers.

The Houston Texans came away with an incredible win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, with rookie quarterback CJ Stroud continuing to blossom by leading a game-winning drive with under a minute lest, and he went play-by-play to explain what happened on the drive.

The Houston Texans game-winning drive with less than a minute to-go, narrated by C.J Stroud. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/UjjMiD64PJ — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) November 6, 2023

The Texans got the ball with 46 seconds left on the clock down 37-33, and CJ Stroud completed five passes on the drive for the go-ahead score. Stroud went into detail on each play, as he completed the first two passes to Dalton Schultz, then hit Noah Brown before spiking the ball to stop the clock. Two passes to fellow rookie Tank Dell later, the Texans were in the end zone and had the lead.

Stroud took a knee after the Tank Dell touchdown because the Texans were without a kicker, and they did not want to risk a Buccaneers return for two points that would have tied the game.

The Texans have been viewed as one of the weakest rosters over the last couple of seasons, and that is likely still the case, but Stroud is surpassing all expectations as a rookie and has the team at 4-4.

This week, the Texans and Stroud have a great test on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. If Stroud performs well against one of the AFC contenders in the Bengals, it would be a great sign for the future.

Stroud is playing well beyond his years, and his explanation of the winning drive against the Buccaneers is evidence of that.