Maybe just... don't mention other people's mothers.

Bernice King, daughter of civil rights activists Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, called out Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother during his controversial interview, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), King didn’t outright mention Majors, but said she wanted to remind people that her mother “wasn’t a prop.”

“She was a peace advocate before she met my father and was instrumental in him speaking out against the Vietnam War,” King wrote.

“Please understand… my mama was a force,” she added.

My mother wasn’t a prop. She was a peace advocate before she met my father and was instrumental in him speaking out against the Vietnam War. Please understand…my mama was a force. Here’s what I wrote about her a few years ago: https://t.co/qdCj7K5vXD#CorettaScottKing pic.twitter.com/8vhKBFm6oJ — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 9, 2024

She mentioned the HuffPost article she wrote in 2017 where she talked about her mother’s impact, “A Woman Purposed To Be A King.”

King’s statements came one day after Majors’ first interview on Good Morning America. He was convicted of misdemeanor assault as well as harassment involving his ex Grace Jabbari.

During the interview, Majors said that he wants the women in his life to be like Coretta Scott King. He then referenced King again when he spoke about his current girlfriend, Shazam! Fury of the Gods actress Meagan Good. He called Good “an angel” and that “She’s held me down like a Coretta. I’m so blessed to have her.”

Bernice King’s mother, Coretta, was also mentioned by name during the trial when audio recordings were played. The former Marvel actor was heard saying that he was a “great man.” He wanted Jabbari to be more like former First Lady Michelle Obama or Coretta Scott King.

During Major’s GMA interview, he was asked about the recordings and he explained, “It was me trying to give an analogy of what it is I’m aspiring to be.”

“These great men, Martin, President Obama. I need her, in that case, Grace, to make the same sacrifices I am making,” he added.

Majors will be sentenced on Feb. 6.