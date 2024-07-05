Anby is an A-Rank Electric Stun character available to all Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) players. This guide will teach you the best build for Anby in ZZZ, from her Disk Drives to her W-Engines, and more.

Players get a copy of Anby at the start of ZZZ. More copies of her are available as part of the Standard and Rate-up banner. We also have a guide on Anby’s kit if you want to learn more about what she does.

Best Anby W-Engine

Here are the best W-Engines that players can equip on Anby:

1. The Restrained (S-Rank)

The Restrained provides Anby with increased DMG and Daze as long as she keeps attacking. This allows her to quickly Daze and Stun enemies, opening them up to more DMG. Additionally, the W-Engine has an Impact substat, making Anby’s attacks Daze even faster.

2. Hellfire Gears (S-Rank)

Hellfire Gears helps charge up Anby’s EX Special Attack faster, while also increasing Anby’s Impact when she uses said EX Special Attack. If she does this twice in a row, she will receive the maximum Impact bonus. This W-Engine also has an Impact substat, making it perfect for ehr.

3. Demara Battery Mark II (A-Rank)

This is Anby’s signature W-Engine, and one that is fairly easy to get. It increases her Electric DMG, while also increasing her Energy Generation Rate whenever she performs a Dodge Counter. This allows her to perform her EX Special Attack more often.

4. Precious Fossilized Core (A-Rank)

This allows Anby to deal huge amounts of Daze on high HP enemies, Stunning them faster and opening them up to bursts of damage from Anby’s team. The additional Impact substat makes this perfect for her, and turns her into more of a Support or Sub DPS.

5. [Vortex] Arrow (B-Rank)

This is the F2P W-Engine, designed to just give Anby more Daze and more Impact. Other than that, it doesn’t really give much.

Best Anby Disk Drive

Here are the best Disk Drives for Anby

1. 4-piece Shockstar Disco, 2-piece Swing Jazz

Shockstar Disco is the best Disk Drive for Stun characters and Anby is no exception. Giving her this improves her Impact and her Daze, allowing her to stun enemies faster. Swing Jaz allows her to charge up her EX Special Attack faster, allowing her to deal even more DMG to enemies.

2. 4-piece Thunder Metal, 2-piece Shockstar Disco

This focuses more on turning Anby into a DPS character, as Thunder Metal increases her Electric DMG and ATK (as long as the enemy is Shocked). Shockstar Disco, on the other hand, helps Anby retain her Stun functionality thanks to the increased Impact.

3. 4-piece Shockstar Disco, 2-piece Thunder Metal

This is like the first set of Disk Drives, except it amplifies Anby’s Electric DMG more rather than her Energy Regen. While you do sacrifice some Energy Regen, making it slower to charge up Anby’s EX Special Attack, the increased Electric DMG should help offset the DPS loss.

For the Disk Drives, try to get CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG on Disk 4, Electric DMG% on Disk 5, and Impact% on Disk 6. For Substats, try to get Impact%, then either CRIT Rate or DMG, then ATK%.

Best Anby Builds

Premium Build

W-Engine – The Restrained

Disk Drive – 4-piece Shockstar Disco, 2-piece Swing Jazz

Team – Anby, Rina, Grace

This is the best build for Anby at the moment, as The Restrained buffs everything you want to buff in Anby’s kit. It allows her to Daze and stun enemies more, opening them up for the rest of the team.

The premium team for Anby consists of Rina on Support, Grace on Main DPS, and Anby serving as the Sub DPS. Rina’s Additional Skill increases the Electric DMG of her team while the enemy is Shocked, while also increasing Shocked Duration.

Grace increases the Shock DMG that enemies receive, while Anby’s EX Special Attack can quickly stack Shock and Daze on enemies.

Use Grace to apply the increase in Shock DMG, Anby to trigger it, and Rina to extend its duration and increase its effect. This makes the team a perfect Shock team.

F2P Build

W-Engine – [Vortex] Arrow

Disk Drive – 4-piece Shockstar Disco, 2-piece Swing Jazz

Team – Anby, Nicole, Billy

This is the F2P build for Anby, and everything from the W-Engine to the team just screams F2p thanks to how easy it is to get it. Although [Vortex] Arrow lacks stats, it provides enough Daze and Impact to become the Stunner of the team.

Nicole serves as the Support, and although the team will not be able to utilize the bonus Ether DMG from her Additional Skill, the DEF reduction from her attacks and the Crowd Control from her skills are still a massive help.

Billy is the main DPS of the team and will provide most, if not all, of the damage. Debuff enemies with Nicole, Shock and Daze enemies with Anby, and Billy will have the perfect opening to rain bullets on enemies.

That’s all for our guide on the best W-Engine, Disk Drive, and team build for Anby in ZZZ. ZZZ is available on PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and PC via the Epic Games Store and the official client.

