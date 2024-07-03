Anby is an A-Rank Electric character that players get for free when they play Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ). This leader of the Cunning Hares has a thing or two to teach players about money management. In this guide we will talk about Anby’s kit, her skills, talents and ascension materials in ZZZ.

Anby Demara Kit In ZZZ

Anby Demara is available in ZZZ as a starter character. Players can get more copies of her during her rate-ups, or through the Standard Banner.

Anby Background

Anby is an A-Rank Electric Stun character. Stun characters excel in, well, stunning enemies, opening them up for massive damage from Attack characters. That isn’t to say that they don’t deal damage, as Stun characters are fully capable of dishing out huge damage.

Anby Ascension Materials

Anby will require the following materials to be fully promoted:

Basic Stun Certification Seal x4

Advanced Stim Certification Seal x32

Buster Certification Seal x30

Dennies x800,000

Anby Skill Materials

Each of Anby’s Skills require the following materials to reach max level:

Basic Shock Chip x10

Advanced Shock Chip x30

Specialized Shock Chip x100

Hamster Cage Pass x1

Dennies x1,000,000

Additionally, here are the materials needed for the Core Skills:

Higher Dimensional Data – Newborn Dullahan x59

Source Code – Tempest of Madness x9

Dennies x400,000

Anby Skills

Basic Attack – Turbo Volt: Unleashes up to 4 slashes. The first 3 attacks deal Physical damage, the 4th attacks deals Electric damage.

Basic Attack – Thunderbolt:After the 3rd hit of the Basic Attack hold down Basic Attack, or pause for a short while and then press Basic Attack to activate. Unleashes a downward strike that deals Electric damage. Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using the skill.

Dodge – Slide: Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Dash Attack – Taser Blast: Slashes all nearby enemies, dealing Physical damage.

Dodge Counter – Thunderclap: Slashes all nearby enemies, dealing Electric damage. Character is Invulnerable while using the skill.

Special Attack – Fork Lightning: Unleashes an upward slash that deals Electric damage. This attack launches faster when used after the 3rd-hit of Basic Attack. Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill.

EX Special Attack – Lightning Bolt: Unleashes a powerful upward slash that deals Electric damage. This attack launches faster when used after the 3rd-hit of Basic Attack. Character is Invulnerable while using the skill.

Chain Attack – Electro Engine: Unleashes a powerful upward slash at enemies in a small area, dealing massive Electric damage. Character is Invulnerable while using the skill.

Ultimate – Overdrive Engine: Unleashes a powerful upward slash at enemies in a small area, followed by several falling attacks, dealing massive Electric damage. The Daze dealt to the struck target is increased by 10%. Character is Invulnerable while using the skill.

Core Passive – Fluctuating Voltage: Launch a Basic Attack: Thunderbolt, Special Attack or EX Special Attack after the 3rd-hit of Anby’s Basic Attack for an extra 6.3% Daze.

Additional Ability – Parallel Connection: When there are at least 2 Electric Agents in your squad: When Anby hits an enemy with a Dodge Counter, she generates an extra 2.1 energy. This effect can activate at most once per 4s .

When there are at least 2 Slash Agents in your squad:

The effect of Core Passive: Fluctuating Voltage is increased to 142% of original effect.

Reactive Assist – Thunderfall: Slashes all nearby enemies, dealing Electric damage. Character is Invulnerable while using the skill.

Defensive Assist – Flash: Parries the enemy’s attack, inflicting massive Daze. Character is Invulnerable while using this skill.

Assist Follow-Up – Lightning Whirl: Perform a spinning slash against enemies in front, dealing Electric damage. Character is Invulnerable while using this skill.

Anby Talents

Rapid Charge Mode: When the 4th-hit of Anby’s Basic Attack hits an enemy, her Energy Generation Rate is increase by 16% for 30s.

Precision Discharge: When Basic Attack: Thunderbolt hits a Stunned enemy, the damage dealt is increased by 15%. When Anby’s EX Special Attack hits an enemy, that is not Stunned, the Daze inflicted is increased by 10%.

Well-Disciplined: All skill levels +2

Conducting Charge: When Anby launches a Chain Attack or uses her Ultimate, idle Electric Agents recover 3 energy. For every 15% additional Energy Generation Rate, recover an additional 2 Energy, up to maximum of 6.

Street Experience: All skill levels +2

Charging Field: When Anby uses her EX Special Attack, she gains 8 stacks of Charge (max 8 stacks). When she hits an enemy with her Basic Attack or Dash Attack, 1 stack of Charge is consumed, increasing that attack’s damage by 40%.

That’s all for Anby’s kit, skills, talents, and ascension materials in ZZZ. ZZZ is available on PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and PC.

Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news, releases, and guides.