Ben is an A-Rank character in Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) we'll be providing his best build. This build includes the optimal Disk Drives, W-Engines, and other items to equip him with.

Ben can be pulled from either the Channel Stable or Channel Exclusive banners. Given that he's an A-Rank character, pulling him will be easier compared to the S-Rank characters. Having higher chances of pulling him, players are likely to have him on their team. With that said, they're also likely to want to know which is the best build for Ben in ZZZ.

Best Ben Disk Drives

Here are the best Disk Drives for Ben.

1. 4-piece Shockstar Disco and 2-piece Swing Jazz

Ben is a Fire attribute character who practices the Defence fighting style. To optimize his build, a mix of Shockstar Disco and Swing Jazz Disk Drives is recommended. He will be able to hit hard while tanking enemies for his team.

Using four Shockstar Disco pieces boosts Impact by 6% and increases Basic Attacks, Dash Attacks, and Dodge Counters to inflict 20% more Daze on the main target. Additionally, equipping two Swing Jazz pieces will enhance Koleda's Energy Regen by 20%.

2. 4-piece Shockstar Disco and 2-piece Freedom Blues

Although Ben is not an Anomaly character, he can still utilize Anomaly abilities. Equipping two pieces of Freedom Blues will boost his Anomaly Proficiency by 30, enhancing his Anomaly damage.

3. 4-piece Shockstar Disco and 2-piece Inferno Metal, Puffer Electro, or Hormone Punk

Now for players looking to maximize combat damage while fulfilling Ben's role of being a Defence character, they might want to consider equipping either the Inferno Metal, Puffer Electro, or Hormone Punk.

Two pieces of Inferno Metal Grants Ben with an additional 10% Fire DMG. While Puffer Electro provides the equipped character with an 8% additional PEN Ratio. As for the Hormone Punk Disk Drives, equipping two of them will give Ben 10% more ATK. Equipping either of the three options will make him a more lethal Defence character thanks to the additional damage he will deal.

Tanks don't normally deal much damage. They are more fixated on crowd control and taking damage for the team. However, mixing up combat efficient stats wouldn't take away his tanky characteristics.

Best Ben W-Engines

Here are the best W-Engines for Ben.

1. Spring Embrace (A-Rank)

Since Ben doesn't deal much damage compared to the other characters in ZZZ, it's important to give him some combat efficiency. Spring Embrace grants the Defence character with a base ATK of 46 at level 1 then maxes out at 594. Then it also gives an additional 10% attack at level 1 then 25% at max level.

The effects of this W-Engine are also useful to Ben considering it optimizes his role as a tank.

Reduces DMG taken 7.5/8.5/9.5/10.5/12%. When attacked, the equipper's Energy Generation Rate increased by 10/11.5/13/14.5/16% for 12 seconds. When the equipper switches off-field, this buff will be transferred to the new on-field character with its duration refreshed. Passive effects of the same name do not stack.

2. Original Transmorpher (A-Rank)

For players looking to fully commit to the tank role, the Original Transmorpher is the way to go. This W-Engine focuses on providing Ben with more HP. At level 1 it gives out a base ATK of 46 and an additional 10% HP. Then come max level, it will give 594 ATK and 25% HP.

Increases Max HP by 8/9/10/11/12.5%. When attacked, the equipper's Impact is increased by 10/11.5/13/14.5/16% for 12 seconds.

3. [Identity] Base (B-Rank)

Another alternative when committing to the Defence role is the [Identity] Base. But instead of HP, it grants Ben extra defense. It has a base ATK of 37 and an additional 12.8% Defense. These stats go up to as much as 475 ATK and 32% Defense.

When attacked, the equipper's DEF increases by 20/23/26/29/32% for 8 seconds.

Best Ben Build in ZZZ

Disk Drives – 4-piece Shockstar Disco and 2-piece Inferno Metal

W-Engine – Spring Embrace (A-Rank)

While being able to tank damage is important for Defence characters, they still need to be optimal in battle. For our pick, we recommend that players equip four pieces of Shockstar Discos and two pieces of Inferno Metal. This is to help Ben deal significant damage to enemies, may it be with his Fire attribute or with the Impact and Daze effects the Disk Drives give out.

However, players still need him to take the most damage with barely any consequences. With that said, combining those Disk Drives with Spring Embrace will surely make Ben an efficient tank. This W-Engine reduces damage while it gives out extra ATK, making his combat damage more lethal.

That's it for this guide on the best Ben build in ZZZ. Check out more Zenless Zone Zero guides.