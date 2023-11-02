If the Patriots decide to make a Bill Belichick trade this offseason, the Raiders and the Chargers are two or four teams that make sense.

Bill Belichick is undoubtedly one of the greatest head coaches in NFL history. That said, things may have run their course with Belichick at the helm of the New England Patriots. But while a parting of ways may be best for all involved, Pats owner Robert Kraft isn’t likely to fire his legendary coach. If the coach and organization do want to go their separate ways this offseason, the likely outcome is a Bill Belichick trade to another team like the Las Vegas Raiders or Los Angeles Chargers.

In the NFL, coach trades don’t happen all that often, but they do happen. For example, the Green Bay Packers traded Mike Holmgren to the Seattle Seahawks in 1999, the Raiders traded Jon Gruden to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002, and the New Orleans Saints traded Sean Payton to the Denver Broncos just this past offseason.

Perhaps the most famous (and most beneficial for one side) coach deal was actually a Bill Belichick trade. In 2000, the New York Jets signed Belichick to be their head coach. Before he ever coached a game, though, Belichick resigned and forced a trade to New England. That offseason, the Jets sent Belichick, a 2001 fifth-round pick, and a 2001 seventh-round pick to the Patriots for a 2000 first-round pick, 2001 fourth-round pick, and 2001 seventh-round pick.

That resulted in six Super Bowls for Kraft and the Patriots while the Jets are on their seventh head coach in the last 23 years.

So, if an NFL team wants to try and make history repeat itself, which ones are the best Bill Belichick trade destinations?

Without knowing the details of Belichick’s personal finances, it’s safe to assume that after two decades of being one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL, he’s not hurting for money. That said, everyone loves a big, fat payday.

The Commanders may not be the best football fit. They don’t have a surefire franchise quarterback right now, and the organization just traded two of its best defensive players in Montez Sweat and Chase Young.

New owner Josh Harris and his group — which includes NBA legend Magic Johnson — have a lot of money, though, and may be willing to back up the Brink’s truck to bring in an icon like Belichick.

Also, the team does have some nice draft capital now after the 2023 NFL trade deadline deals, and Belichick could keep Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator, which would be an intriguing fit.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are a little better off than the Commanders from a talent perspective, but the ownership is much more of a mess. Mark Davis has not been a good steward since taking over for his dad, but that could entice Belichick if Davis gives him full control to be the de facto owner.

Las Vegas also offers some blue-chip players in Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs, and Maxx Crosby, as well as several former Patriots brought in by the recently-fired Josh McDaniels.

Belichick has always seemed to love Jimmy Garoppolo, too, and even if he is cooked — which it looks like he is – the Raiders may have a Tom Brady-type waiting in the wings with the potentially promising fourth-round rookie Aidan O’Connell.

Cleveland Browns

Now we’re moving on to the two best franchises to make a Bill Belichick trade with the Patriots this coming offseason. One is the Cleveland Browns.

Belichick coached the Browns for five seasons, from 1991-95. He had a 36-44 record with the club and took them to the playoffs once. In his next job, he won six Super Bowls. So, Belichick has always been the one who got away for the Browns, and the franchise represents the coach’s biggest failure.

Going to Cleveland for the 2024 season, Belichick would get to work with Deshaun Watson, who may be a franchise QB if he can rediscover his pre-layoff form. Also, the Browns offer one of the best and most talented defenses in the league, which features Myles Garrett, who may win NFL Defensive Player of the Year this season.

This opportunity offers a lot, but it’s not the most ideal. For that, the Patriots coach will have to be traded west.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are the ideal destination for a Bill Belichick trade, with one caveat.

Moving to the sun and fun of Los Angeles comes with a young franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, a solid running back in Austin Ekeler, and a ton of defensive talent that includes All-Pros Nick Bosa, Derwin James, and Khalil Mack.

Belichick surely wants to come into a ready-made playoff team that has the pieces to win a Super Bowl ASAP. The Chargers are that team … for the most part.

The only downside to the Chargers roster is that Belichick would inherit the same problem that has dogged him with the Patriots for years. To truly find success in Southern California, the Chargers need to overhaul the wide receiver corps, which is a position that has flummoxed Belichick. Keenan Allen is getting old, Mike Williams is seriously injured again, and the (very) early returns on 2023 first-round pick Quentin Johnston aren’t great.

To take this team to the next level, the franchise needs a better coach than Brandon Staley and at least one more excellent WR. A Bill Belichick trade offers the former, for sure, but the latter would be a question mark.