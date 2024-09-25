Caesar is an S-Rank Physical Defense character who arrived Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ)'s Version 1.2. Whether you own Caesar already or are planning on getting her, this guide will teach you the best build for Caesar in ZZZ, from her Drive Discs to her W-Engines, and more.

Caesar is available in ZZZ until October 16, 2024. Make sure to get her during her rate-up. Otherwise, you'll have to wait for a while before getting her again.

Best Caesar W-Engine

Here are the best W-Engines that players can equip on Caesar:

1. Tusks of Fury (S-Rank)

Tusks of Fury is Caesar's signature W-Engine, increasing the value of her Shield via its passive effect as well as the increased Impact that it provides. Additionally, it increases the DMG and Daze dealt of all squad memebers whenever anyone in the team triggers Interrupt or Perfect Dodge, increasing the team's DMG output.

2. Peacekeeper – Specialized (A-Rank)

This W-Engine is another good W-Engine for Caesar, as it gives her Energy Regen whenever she is shielded. As she can constantly refresh her Shield, the Energy Regen is basically permanent. Additionally, it gives her additional Anomaly Buildup from her EX Special Attacks and Assist Follow-Ups, as well as ATK from the substat.

3. Steam Oven (A-Rank)

This W-Engine is a good alternative for Caesar, as it reduces the DMG she takes, while also giving her bursts of DMG whenever she gets attacked, an integral part of Caesar's kit.

The only downside of this W-Engine is that its DEF substat is not that helpful on Caesar, as her shields and damage scales off of Impact and ATK respectively. The only thing that the DEF will affect is the additional damage from the W-Engine itself.

4. Spring Embrace (A-Rank)

Spring Embrace is another W-Engine that Caesar can use, as it provides DMG reduction, as well as Energy Regeneration whenever she gets attacked. As the buff transfers whenever the equipper switches off-field, it makes it perfect for players who are using Caesar as a support character.

The biggest downside of this W-Engine, however, is that it's from the New Eridu CIty Fund, so players will have to pay to get access to it.

5. [Identity] Inflection (B-Rank)

This is the F2P W-Engine option for Caesar. Whenever Caesar gets attacked, the attacker's DMG gets reduced, turning Caesar into a debuffer of sorts. However, as it is a B-Rank W-Engine with DEF as a substat, Caesar will not get anything else from the W-Engine.

Best Caesar Drive Discs

Here are the best Drive Discs for Caesar

1. 4-Piece Proto Punk, 2-Piece Shockstar Disco

Proto Punk is the go-to Drive Disc for shield characters, and Caesar is no exception. The 2-piece effect increases her Shield's value, while also providing a DMG buff to her team whenever anyone triggers an Assist.

Shockstar Disco's increased Impact increases Caesar's Shield value, while also increasing the Daze she deals with her attacks.

2. 4-Piece Swing Jazz, 2-Piece Shockstar Disco

This combination of Drive Discs forgoes the additional Shield Effect and instead gives Caesar additional Energy Regen, which allows her to get Energy faster for her EX SPecial Attack. She will also be able to provide her team with a DMG increase, however it now requires a Chain Attack or her Ultimate to activate.

3. 4-Piece Freedom Blues, 2-Piece Shockstar Disco

Freedom Blues is the Drive Disc for Caesar if the player wants to use her in an Anomaly Team. It gives her Anomaly Proficiency, while also reducing the enemy's Anomaly Buildup RES when she uses her EX Special Attack. This does mean, however, that players will need to get her stats from the Drive Disc substat rolls.

Shockstar Disco is still the default 2-piece, but players can replace it with Proto Punk or Shockstar Disco if needed.

For the Drive Discs, try to get CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG on Disk 4, Physical DMG% or ATK% on Disk 5, and Impact on Disk 6. For Substats, try to get either CRIT Rate or DMG, Anomaly Proficiency, and ATK%.

Best Caesar Builds

Premium Build

W-Engine – Tusks of Fury

Drive Disc – 4-Piece Proto Punk, 2-Piece Shockstar Disco

Bangboo: Bangvolver

Team – Caesar, Jane Doe, Qingyi

This is a premium team for Caesar, with Jane Doe as the main attacker, Qingyi as the Stunner, and Caesar as the Support.

Caesar will provide the team with Shields and buffs, while applying Debuffs on the enemy. Qingyi is in charge of Stunning the enemy, with Jane Doe coming in to deal damage once the enemy is down.

Players can opt to run 4-Piece Freedom Blues, 2-Piece Shockstar Disco if they want to further increase the DMG that Jane Doe deals.

Sons of Calydon Team

W-Engine – Tusks of Fury or [Identity] Inflection (F2P)

Drive Disc – 4-Piece Freedom Blues, 2-Piece Shockstar Disco

Bangboo: Red Moccus

Team – Caesar, Piper, Lucy

This team composition also works, thanks to how the Sons of Calydon characters work well together. This team is also Caesar's F2P team build.

Caesar will support the team alongisde Lucy, while Piper serves as the main damage dealer. Equipping 4-piece Freedom Blues and 2-Piece Shockstar is important if the player wants to increase Piper's damage output. If the player wants survivability and general buffs instead, they can opt for 4-Piece Proto Punk and 2-Piece Shockstar Disco.

Once Burnice arrives in the second half of version 1.2, players can use her instead of Piper, turning this into a more premium team. Burnice is arguably even better for the team, thanks to how fast she can build up Anomaly on enemies.

That's all for our guide on the best W-Engine, Drive Disc, and team build for Caesar in ZZZ. ZZZ is available on PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and PC via the Epic Games Store and the official client.

