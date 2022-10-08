‘Best I’d ever seen him play’: Jonathan Kuminga set for huge opportunity after Draymond Green punching incident

Draymond Green is stepping away from the Golden State Warriors indefinitely. The four-time champion couldn’t guarantee he’d be in the lineup on October 18th against the Los Angeles Lakers for the regular season opener, and Steve Kerr later clarified there really is no concrete timeline or specific benchmarks that must be met for Green’s return.

The Warriors have more pressing issues to address now that his unofficial punishment for punching Jordan Poole is being levied anyway. Who will start in Green’s place on Sunday for Golden State’s preseason opener? Kerr provided the answer you’d expect, shedding further light on the “fantastic” recent play of Jonathan Kuminga.

Steve Kerr says Jonathan Kuminga will start in place of Draymond Green against the Lakers on Sunday. "JK will start tomorrow. JK had a fantastic scrimmage yesterday. I told him it was the best I'd ever seen him play." — Jack Winter (@ArmstrongWinter) October 8, 2022

Stop drooling, Dub Nation.

Kuminga mostly played bystander during Golden State’s run to a remarkable fourth championship in eight seasons, flashing sky-high defensive potential when checking Ja Morant during short-lived rotation time against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second round of the playoffs. Broader intrigue was abundant throughout the regular season of his rookie campaign, where Kuminga proved well worth the No. 7 overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft.

The 20-year-old was always poised to play a bigger role with the Warriors this season following the summer departures of Otto Porter, Gary Payton II and Nemanja Bjelica. Green’s time away from the team certainly creates the opportunity for Kuminga to grab a bigger one, though, even assuming arguably basketball’s best defender immediately takes his rightful place in the starting lineup upon returning.

Kuminga’s ability to consistently pressure the rim on offense and ball handlers on defense separates him from his teammates. Even Andrew Wiggins doesn’t possess the sophomore forward’s athletic tools. If the jumper’s come around and he’s developed better court sense on both sides of the ball, there’s a realistic chance Kuminga proves impactful enough to be a semi-regular member of Golden State’s closing five.

His time starting games could be hugely beneficial for both Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors, no matter how how long it lasts.