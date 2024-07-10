Koleda is an S-Rank character in Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) we'll be providing her best build. This build includes the optimal Disk Drives, W-Engines, and other items to equip her with.

Koleda can be pulled from either the Channel Stable or Channel Exclusive banners. Given her S-Rank status, it'll be more difficult to pull her compared to the other ZZZ characters. However, players can get a glimpse of what it's like to play as her via the Selectable Agents tab in Channel Stable. Having that in mind, it's more than likely she will pique some of the players' interest. With that said, they're also likely to want to know which is the best build for Koleda in ZZZ.

Best Koleda Disk Drives

Here are the best Disk Drives for Koleda.

1. 4-piece Shockstar Disco and 2-piece Swing Jazz

Koleda is a Stun character with a Fire attribute. Stun characters kind of speak for themselves. But to give a general idea, they aim to stun enemies to make them easier to deal with. However, they lose more energy in exchange because of their ability to hit hard. Given these factors, equipping a combination of Shockstar Disco and Swing Jazz Disk Drives is the most optimal way to go.

Equipping four pieces of Shockstar Discos increases Impact by 6%. Then it also has Basic Attacks, Dash Attacks, and Dodge Counters, inflicting 20% more Daze upon the main target. In addition, with a couple of Swing Jazz equipped, Koleda will have her Energy Regen increased by 20%.

2. 4-piece Shockstar Disco and 2-piece Freedom Blues

While being able to stun enemies is important, Koleda is also going to need all the means to do so. She may not be an Anomaly character, but she still makes use of Anomaly abilities. With that said, equipping two pieces of Freedom Blues will give her an increased Anomaly Proficiency by 30. This will add up to her Anomaly damage.

3. 4-piece Shockstar Disco and 2-piece Puffer Electro or Hormone Punk

Now for players looking to maximize combat damage while fulfilling Koleda's role of being a stun character, they might want to consider equipping either the Puffer Electro or Hormone Punk.

Two pieces of Puffer Electro provide the equipped character with an 8% additional PEN Ratio. As for the Hormone Punk Disk Drives, equipping two of them will give Koleda 10% more ATK. Equipping either of the two options will make her a more lethal Stun character thanks to the additional damage she will deal.

Best Koleda W-Engines

Here are the best W-Engines for Koleda.

1. Hellfire Gears (S-Rank)

Stun characters rely on dealing the most impact to get their enemies dazed. Hellfire Gears is the perfect way to go. It has a base ATK of 53 and has a 7.3% additional Impact. Then at maximum level, the ATK becomes 684 while the Impact increases to 18%.

When off-field, the equipper's Energy Regen increases by 0.6/0.75/0.9/1.5/1.2 per second. When using an EX Special Attack, the equipper's Impact is increased by 10/12.5/15/17.5/20% for 10s, stacking up to 2 times. The duration of each stack is calculated separately.

2. The Restrained (S-Rank)

The Restrained is a good alternative for Hellfire Gears if players are struggling to pull for the W-Engine. It has the same base and max stats.

When an attack hits an enemy, DMG and Daze from Basic Attacks increase by 6/7.5/9/10.5/12% for 8s, stacking up to 5 times. This effect can trigger at most once during each skill. The duration of each stack is calculated separately.

3. Steam Oven (A-Rank)

Aside from dealing heavy Impact, it's important that Stun characters can easily regenerate their energy. Steam Overn provides an extra 20% regen at level 1 then increases up to 50% at max level. It also provides 46 base ATK then maxes out at 594.

For every 10 Energy accumulated, the equipper's Impact is increased by 2/2.3/2.6/2.9/3.2%, stacking up to 8 times. After Energy is consumed, this bonus remains for 8 more seconds. The duration of each stack is calculated separately.

4. Precious Fossilized Core (A-Rank)

If players can't somehow pull the two S-Rank W-Engines, namely Hellfire Gears and The Restrained, they might have higher chances of pulling Precious Fossilized Core. It gives out the same kind of buffs but is slightly weaker. This W-Engine instead starts out with 46 ATK and 6% Impact. Then at max level, ATK becomes 594 while the Impact climbs up to 15%.

When the target's HP is no lower than 50%, the equipper inflicts 10/11.5/13/14.5/16% more Daze. When the target's HP is no lower than 75%, this bonus is further enhanced by 10/11.5/13/14.5/16%.

5. [Vortex] Arrow (B-Rank)

For those who also can't pull the A-Ranked Precious Fossilized Core, then they're likely to have the [Vortex] Arrow already. This W-Engine is weaker with base ATK of 37 and 4.8% Impact. At max level, ATK increases to 475 and Impact goes up to 12%.

The equipper's attacks inflict 8/9/10/11/12% more Daze on their main target.

Best Koleda Build in ZZZ

Disk Drives – 4-piece Shockstar Disco and 2-piece Swing Jazz

W-Engine – Hellfire Gears (S-Rank)

Four pieces of Shockstar Discos and two pieces of Swing Jazzes are the perfect balance for Koleda. She fulfills her role as a Stun character with the additional Impact damage while being able to efficiently do so thanks to the Energy Regen.

While the Hellfire Gears mainly provide more Impact damage, its abilities still provide some Energy Regen when off the field. In a sense, it also gives that much-needed balance a Stun character needs. If players focus too much on hitting hard, it might easily take a toll on their characters. They'll end up putting them in the sidelines since they're practically recharging to become efficient in battle again.

That's it for this guide on the best Koleda build in ZZZ. Check out more Zenless Zone Zero guides.