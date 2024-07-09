Piper is an A-Rank character in Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) we'll be providing her best build. This build includes the optimal Disk Drives, W-Engines, and other items to equip her with.

Piper can be pulled from either the Channel Stable or Channel Exclusive banners. Given that she's an A-Rank character, pulling her will be easier compared to the S-Rank characters. Having higher chances of pulling her, players are likely to have her on their team. With that said, they're also likely to want to know which is the best build for Piper in ZZZ.

Best Piper Disk Drives

Here are the best Disk Drives for Piper.

1. 4-piece Freedom Blues and 2-piece Fanged Metal

Piper is an Anomaly character who mainly focuses on inflicting Physical DMG. Having a mix of Freedom Blues and Fanged Metal is a perfect balance to provide her with the stat boosts she needs.

Equipping four pieces of Freedom Blues Disk Drives increases Piper's Anomaly Proficiency by 30. Then when an EX Special Attack hits an enemy, reduce the target Anomaly Buildup RES to equippers attribute by 20% for 8s. This effect does not stack with others of the same attribute. Now combine those effects with a couple of Fanged Metal Disk Drives, Piper will receive a 10% Physical DMG boost.

2. 4-piece Freedom Blues and 2-piece Puffer Electro or Hormone Punk

Now if players want increased damaged mixed with Anomaly Proficiency, they can explore combining Freedom Blues with either Puffer Electro or Hormone Punk Disk Drives.

Equipping a couple of Puffer Electros will give Piper an 8% buff in PEN Ratio. If she is equipped with Hormone Punks, she will instead receive a 10% increase in ATK. Depending on the player's preference, both combinations should make Piper more lethal.

3. 4-piece Fanged Metal and 2-piece Freedom Blues

Players looking to have more damage while still balancing out Piper's stats might want to consider swapping the roles of the Fanged Metal and Freedom Blues Disk Drives. With four Fanged Metals equipped, she will instead have an additional buff wherein whenever a squad member inflicts Assault on an enemy, the equipper deals 35% increased damage to the target for 12s.

Then reducing the Freedom Blues Disk Drives to two pieces will still give Piper 30 more Anomaly Proficiency.

4. 4-piece Fanged Metal and 2-piece Puffer Electro or Hormone Punk

Similar to the Freedom Blues and Puffer Electro or Hormone Punk combo, matching them with the Fanged Metals will significantly boost Piper's damage. The only difference is that these combinations mainly focus on dealing lethal damage.

Best Piper W-Engines

Here are the best W-Engines for Piper.

1. Roaring Ride (A-Rank)

Roaring Ride is a highly offensive W-Engine perfect for players looking to deal the most damage. At level 1 it has a base ATK of 48 then maxes out at 624. Then it has an additional 10% attack which will eventually max out at 25%.

When EX Special Attack hits an enemy, one of three possible effects is randomly triggered for 5 seconds. This effect can trigger once every 0.3s. The same types of effects cannot stack. Repeated triggers reset the duration allowing several effects to be active at once:

increases the equipper's ATK by 8/9.210.4/11.6/12.8%,

increases the equipper's Anomaly Proficiency by 40/46/52/58/64,

increases the equipper's Anomaly Buildup Rate by 25/28/32/36/40%.

2. Fusion Compiler (S-Rank)

Fusion Compiler also specializes in offense but gives out more lethal damage. It has a base ATK of 53 then increases to 684 at max level. It also grants Piper 9.6% PEN Ratio at level 1 then a max percentage of 24%.

Increases ATK by 12/15/18/21/24%. When using a Special Attack or EX Special Attack, the equipper's Anomaly Proficiency is increased by 25/31/37/43/50 for 8s, stacking up to 3 times. The duration of each stack is calculated separately.

3. Electro-Lip Gloss (A-Rank)

For players aiming to boost Piper's Anomaly Proficiency, the Electro-Lip Gloss is an ideal W-Engine. At level 1, it offers a base ATK of 46 and an Anomaly Proficiency of 30. At max level, the base ATK increases to 594, and the Anomaly Proficiency reaches 75.

When there are enemies inflicted with Attribute Anomaly on the field, the equipper's ATK increases by 10/11.5/13/14.5/16% and they deal an additional 15/17.5/20/22.5/25% more DMG to the target.

4. Rainforest Gourmet (A-Rank)

Rainforest Gourmet is somewhat similar to Electro-Lip Gloss, providing the same base ATK and Anomaly Proficiency from level 1 to max level. The difference lies in the effects they grant to the equipped character.

For every 10 Energy consumed, the equipper gains a buff that increases ATK by 2.5/2.8/3.2/3.6/4% for 10s, stacking up to 10 times. The duration of each stack is calculated separately.

5. Weeping Gemini (A-Rank)

To maximize Piper's attack power, Weeping Gemini is an excellent choice. It starts with a base ATK of 46 and provides an additional 10% attack damage. At max level, the equipped character will have a base ATK of 594 and an extra 25% attack damage.

Whenever a squad member inflicts an Attribute Anomaly on an enemy, the equipper gains a buff that increases Anomaly Proficiency by 30/34/38/42/46, stacking up to 4 times. This effect expires when the target recovers from Stun or is defeated. The duration of each stack is calculated separately.

Best Piper Build in ZZZ

Disk Drives – 4-piece Fanged Metal and 2-piece Freedom Blues

W-Engine – Fusion Compiler (S-Rank)

All of this equipment is a perfect balance for Piper. The Fanged Metals give out extra Physical DMG and assault damage. Then the Freedom Blues provides Piper more Anomaly Proficiency. Combine those Disk Drives with the Fusion Compiler, which gives out extra ATK and PEN Ratio, the player has a well-spread build for Piper.

That's it for this guide on the best Piper build in ZZZ. Check out more Zenless Zone Zero guides.