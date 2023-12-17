If the Jazz trade Lauri Markkanen, where could he land?

The Utah Jazz were a surprise team to start last season and one main reason for their success was Finnish forward Lauri Markkanen. He had an impressive 2022-23 campaign as he was selected as an All-Star starter in his home city of Salt Lake. Looking to build off his spectacular year, Markkanen has been terrific, but he has missed several games, which has negatively affected the standing of the Jazz. Now, at 9-17, the Jazz may have to make a deal to shake things up, and if they do, here are the best Lauri Markkanen trade destinations.

Key cogs like Walker Kessler and Jordan Clarkson have incurred minor injuries as well, so it is plausible for the front office to throw this season away and vie for a top-five pick in next year's draft. Since Markkanen is the individual that possesses the highest trade value, opposing teams will be willing to put a plethora of assets in exchange for Markkanen.

It is a bit far-fetched for Markkanen to be seriously available in the market because he has the capabilities of a franchise cornerstone for a rebuilding organization. With Danny Ainge running the team, anything can happen, so these are three trade destinations for the seven-foot forward.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The best Lauri Markkanen trade destination by far is the Oklahoma City Thunder. They are also a young team that is on a similar timeline to Markkanen. And Markkanen will help fill the gaping holes in the Thunder lineup. OKC is a squad that needs another tremendous scorer alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, so his role as the secondary or tertiary scorer will be a match made in heaven for head coach Mark Daigneault.

In some of the critical losses of the Thunder this season, their height was a problem because their interior presence is heavily reliant on Holmgren. Having Markkanen and Holmgren will give the Thunder the liberty of having two massive individuals on the floor at the same time. Swapping Markkanen for Luguentz Dort will catapult OKC to a top-four team in the West at the very least.

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers is an up-and-coming franchise that needs another forward to complete several pieces in their puzzle. The emergence of Tyrese Haliburton has been wonderful for the Pacers, but their wings are still an area of improvement if they want to compete with the powerhouses of the East. Markkanen fits the style of Indiana that is run-and-gun and strives to score over 120 points on every given night.

The problem with investing in Markkanen is that their lackluster defense will continue to be exposed. Similar to the Thunder, he can fit like a glove in Indiana because of the youth in the nucleus of their roster. Moreover, the Pacers have the assets that Utah may request in a blockbuster package for Markkanen.

Memphis Grizzlies

An underrated and unheralded team as a Lauri Markkanen trade destination is the Memphis Grizzlies. As Ja Morant is expected to return this week and Marcus Smart sometime before the end of 2023, the Grizzlies still have a legitimate chance of competing for a play-in spot in the tough Western Conference.

Over the past couple of seasons, the forward depth of the Grizzlies has been a huge cause for concern, so Markkanen fits the bill on this team. Furthermore, his defensive weaknesses can be mitigated by Smart and Jaren Jackson Jr. as they are the two previous winners of the Defensive Player of the Year Award.

If the Jazz do make Lauri Markkanen surprisingly available in a trade by January or February, a slew of teams will be on the lookout, and these three organizations must be ahead in the negotiations.