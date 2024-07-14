Lucy is an A-Rank character in Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) we'll be providing her best build. This build includes the optimal Disk Drives, W-Engines, and other items to equip her with.

Lucy can be pulled from either the Channel Stable or Channel Exclusive banners. Given that she's an A-Rank character, pulling her will be easier compared to the S-Rank characters. Having higher chances of pulling her, players are likely to have her on their team. With that said, they also likely want to know which is the best build for Lucy in ZZZ.

Best Lucy Disk Drives

Here are the best Disk Drives for Lucy.

1. 4-piece Swing Jazz and 2-piece Hormone Punk

Lucy is a Fire attribute Support character focused on aiding the entire team. Equipping her with four Swing Jazz Disk Drives allows her to support her squadmates effectively.

The four Swing Jazz pieces provide Lucy with a 20% Energy Regen boost and the ability to increase all squad members' DMG by 15% for 12 seconds after launching a Chain Attack or Ultimate.

While Hormone Punk Disk Drives are typically used for additional damage, combining them with Swing Jazz Disk Drives helps maximize Lucy's Cheer On! buff. Additionally, this setup allows Lucy to gain significant damage potential in combat.

2. 4-piece Swing Jazz and 2-piece Puffer Electro

Similarly to the Hormone Punk Disk Drives, equipping a couple of Puffer Electros will boost Lucy's damage. These drives give out an additional 8% PEN Ratio.

3. 4-piece Swing Jazz and 2-piece Freedom Blues

As a Support character, Lucy will frequently use her Anomaly attributes. Equipping her with a couple of Freedom Blues will grant her 30 Anomaly Proficiency, boosting her Anomaly damage.

Best Lucy W-Engines

Here are the best W-Engines for Lucy.

1. Kaboom the Cannon (A-Rank)

Being the support character that she is, Lucy will need lots of regenerating energy. Her abilities consume a lot from her given how she needs to provide aid for her squad. On top of that, she also needs to become an efficient combatant on the battlefield. With Kaboom the Cannon, Lucy will get both needed attributes.

When any friendly unit in the squad attacks and hits an enemy, all squad members' ATK increases by 2.5/2.8/3.2/3.6/4% for 8 seconds, stacking up to 4 times. The duration of each stack is calculated separately, and each friendly unit can provide 1 stack of the buff. Passive effects of the same name do not stack.

2. [Reverb] Mark II (B-Rank)

For those committed to the support role, [Reverb] Mark II is an ideal W-Engine. It starts with a base ATK of 37 and can reach a maximum of 475. Additionally, it provides a 16% Energy Regen boost at level 1, which increases to 40% at the max level.

Launching an EX Special Attack or Chain Attack increases all squad members' Anomaly Mastery and Anomaly Proficiency by 10/12/13/15/16 for 10 seconds. This effect can trigger once every 20 seconds. Passive effects of the same name do not stack.

3. [Reverb] Mark III (B-Rank)

[Reverb] Mark II and Mark III are very similar, differing mainly in their additional stats and ability effects. While Mark II provides Energy Regen, Mark III grants Lucy an 8% HP increase at level 1, which rises to 20% at the max level.

Launching a Chain Attack or Ultimate increases all squad members' ATK by 8/9/10/11/12% for 10s. This effect can trigger once every 20 seconds. Passive effects of the same name do not stack.

4. Unfettered Game Ball (A-Rank)

For players seeking an upgrade from the [Reverb] Mark II, the Unfettered Game Ball is an excellent choice. It offers superior stats, starting with a base ATK of 46 and reaching up to 594 at the max level. Additionally, it provides a 20% Energy Regen boost at level 1, which increases to 50% at max level.

Whenever the equipper's attack triggers an Attribute Counter effect, all squad members' CRIT Rate against the struck enemy increases by 12/13.5/15.5/17.5/20% for 12 seconds. The bonuses triggered by the same type of passive effects do not stack.

Best Lucy Build in ZZZ

Disk Drives – 4-piece Swing Jazz and 2-piece Hormone Punk or Puffer Electro

W-Engine – Kaboom the Cannon (A-Rank)

It's always best to aim for a balanced build to ensure a character excels in all areas. For Disk Drives, equip four pieces of Swing Jazz along with a couple of Hormone Punks or Puffer Electros to achieve balanced stats and maximize Lucy's Cheer On! buff. Pairing this setup with the Kaboom the Cannon W-Engine will make Lucy both an excellent support and a formidable combatant on the battlefield.

That's it for this guide on the best Lucy build in ZZZ.