Soldier 11 is an S-Rank character in Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) we'll be providing her best build. This build includes the optimal Disk Drives, W-Engines, and other items to equip her with.

Soldier 11 can be pulled from either the Channel Stable or Channel Exclusive banners. Given her S-Rank status, pulling her will be more difficult compared to the other ZZZ characters. However, players can get a glimpse of what it's like to play as her via the Selectable Agents tab in Channel Stable. They will also get a chance to use her at some point in the story via a free trial. With that in mind, she will likely pique some of the players' interest. With that said, they're also likely to want to know which is the best build for Soldier 11 in ZZZ.

Best Soldier 11 Disk Drives

Here are the best Disk Drives for Soldier 11.

1. 4-piece Inferno Metal and 2-piece Woodpecker Electro

Soldier 11 is an Attack character with a Fire attribute. Given her specialty in flames, equipping four pieces of Inferno makes the most sense. They provide her with 10% more Fire DMG and give her a higher CRIT Rate of 28% when hitting a burning enemy. Combine it with a couple of Woodpecker Electro Disk Drives, she will gain an additional 8% CRIT rate. This will make her more lethal as an Attacker.

2. 4-piece Inferno Metal and 2-piece Hormone Punk

Given that Soldier 11 is an Attack character, it's also essential to boost up her ATK damage. Two pieces of Hormone Punk Disk Drives provide exactly that as they give out an additional 10% ATK.

3. 4-piece Inferno Metal and 2-piece Puffer Electro

For players looking to deal more lethal damage, they might want to consider exploring adding a PEN ratio to Soldier 11. With a couple of Puffer Electro Disk Drives equipped, she will gain an additional 8% PEN ratio, making her ATK likely to melt away the enemy's HP faster.

4. 4-piece Puffer Electro and 2-piece Woodpecker Electro

To greatly enhance Soldier 11's Ultimate damage, players should equip four pieces of Puffer Electro, which grants an additional buff. The extra two pieces boost Ultimate DMG by 20%. After using her Ultimate ability, Soldier 11 gains a 15% ATK buff for 12 seconds. Combining this with the 8% CRIT Rate from Woodpecker Electro provides even more damage potential.

5. 4-piece Puffer Electro and 2-piece Hormone Punk

Puffer Electro and Hormone Punk make an excellent combination for players seeking maximum ATK damage. Equipping two pieces of Hormone Punk gives Anton a 10% ATK boost, which can increase to 25% for 12 seconds after using his Ultimate ability.

6. 4-piece Puffer Electro and 2-piece Inferno Metal

If players want to focus more on increasing Soldier 11's attack damage and Ultimate ability efficiency while adding more Fire DMG, then they can equip two pieces of Inferno Metal.

7. 4-piece Woodpecker Electro and 2-piece Puffer Electro

As mentioned earlier, equipping two Woodpecker Electro Disk Drives boosts Soldier 11's CRIT by 8%. Adding two more grants a 9% ATK increase for six seconds whenever she lands a critical hit with a Basic Attack, Dodge Counter, or EX Special Attack, with each skill's buff duration calculated independently.

Pairing these with two Puffer Electro items creates a balanced build for Soldier 11. This combination, which includes an 8% increase in PEN Ratio along with the added CRIT and ATK, enhances her versatility as a Physical character.

8. 4-piece Woodpecker Electro and 2-piece Hormone Punk

Combining Woodpecker Electro and Hormone Punk Disc Drives will yield high ATK with a well-balanced CRIT Rate.

9. 4-piece Woodpecker Electro and 2-piece Inferno Metal

Now if players want to switch things up and focus on increasing CRIT and the damage of the abilities instead while maintaining Fire DMG, having four Woodpecker Electros and a couple of Inferno Metal is the way to go.

Best Soldier 11 W-Engines

Here are the best W-Engines for Soldier 11.

1. The Brimstone (S-Rank)

Soldier 11's Signature W-Engine is an excellent choice for characters who frequently use Basic Attacks or have a few long-lasting ones. It provides a 30% Standard Attack boost unconditionally, along with a stacking Combat Attack% buff lasting 8 seconds each time the wearer hits with a Basic Attack, Dash Attack, or Dodge counter (multiple stacks can be gained from a single long attack). This buff grants 3.5% Combat Attack per stack and can stack up to 8 times, for a total potential buff of 28%.

Each stack has its own duration, and only one stack can be gained every 0.5 seconds, so maintaining max stacks requires constant Basic Attacks. This Engine is ideal for Agents who spam Basic Attacks but requires some setup to maximize its potential before using high-damage moves.

Upon hitting an enemy with a Basic Attack, Dash Attack, or Dodge Counter, the equipper's ATK increases by 3.5/4.4/5.2/6/7% for 8s, stacking up to 8 times. This effect can trigger once every 0.5 seconds. The duration of each stack is calculated separately.

2. Starlight Engine (A-Rank)

This versatile Free-To-Play option is ideal for all Attack Agents. It grants a 25% unconditional Standard Attack boost and an additional 19.2% (at S5) Combat Attack buff after performing a Dodge Counter or Quick Assist, lasting 12 seconds.

This buff is easily achievable for all Attack Agents in both standard and burst rotations, provided a Support character is on the team. In your standard rotation, ensure you perform at least one Dodge Counter every 12 seconds. In your burst rotation, make sure your Support character is the last in the Chain Attack sequence so you can quickly perform a Quick Assist and continue into your burst combo during the enemy stun window.

Launching a Dodge Counter or Quick Assist increases the equipper's ATK by 12/13.8/15.6/17.4/19.2% for 12 seconds.

3. Canon Rotor (A-Rank)

Cannon Rotor merges ATK and CRIT attributes. It begins with a base ATK of 46 at level 1, which rises to 594 at the maximum level. The CRIT Rate starts at 8% at level 1 and increases to 20% at max level.

Cannon Rotor boosts ATK by 7.5/8.6/9.7/10.8/12%. When a CRIT hit lands on an enemy, it deals an additional 200% of ATK as DMG. This effect can be triggered once every 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds.

4. Steel Cushion (S-Rank)

Nekomata's Signature W-Engine is a powerful choice for Physical Attack Agents and can be effective for others if players consistently attack from behind targets to maximize performance. It grants a 24% CRIT Rate and 20% Physical DMG unconditionally, plus an additional 25% generic DMG increase when hitting enemies from behind.

This W-engine is top-tier even without the behind bonus, and even stronger with it. For non-Physical agents, it's only competitive if you can attack from behind at least 50% of the time, especially with high-value abilities like your Ultimate. This W-engine's rating assumes you'll maintain 50% uptime on the behind bonus; if not, its effectiveness should be considered lower.

Increases Physical DMG by 20/25/30/35/40%. The equipper's DMG increases by 25/31.5/38/44/50% when attacking the enemy from behind.

5. Street Superstar (A-Rank)

A decent yet somewhat niche free-to-play option for all Attack Agents. It provides a 25% unconditional Standard Attack boost and has an additional effect that grants the wearer a Charge each time any squad member performs a Chain Attack, up to a limit of 3 Charges. Each Charge increases the wearer’s ultimate DMG by 24%, and all Charges are consumed after performing an Ultimate.

Against bosses, players can ensure 3 Chain Attacks every time you Stun them, effectively granting 72% Ultimate damage. These bonuses make it a competitive option during burst rotations with the ultimate available, but it falls behind when the ultimate isn't available or during a standard rotation.

Whenever a squad member launches a Chain Attack, the equipper gains a Charge stack, stacking up to 3 times. Upon activating their own Ultimate, the equipper consumes all Charge stacks, and each stack increases the skill's DMG by 15/17.2/19.5/21.7/24%.

Best Soldier 11 Build in ZZZ

Disk Drive – 4-piece Inferno Metal and 2-piece Woodpecker Electro

W-Engine – The Brimstone (S-Rank)

Given how Soldier 11 has her own W-Engine, it only makes sense to equip The Brimstone. All the additional stats and buffs it gives out are optimal for the fiery Attack character. Combining that with four pieces of Inferno Metal and two pieces of Woodpecker Electro Disk Drives will make her the ultimate Attack character that deals lethal and flaming damage.

That's it for this guide on the best Soldier 11 build in ZZZ. Check out more Zenless Zone Zero guides.