Lycaon is an S-Rank character in Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) we'll be providing his best build. This build includes the optimal Disk Drives, W-Engines, and other items to equip him with.

Lycaon can be pulled from either the Channel Stable or Channel Exclusive banners. Given his S-Rank status, it'll be more difficult to pull him compared to the other ZZZ characters. However, players can get a glimpse of what it's like to play as him via the Selectable Agents tab in Channel Stable. With that in mind, he will likely pique some of the players' interest. With that said, they're also likely to want to know which is the best build for Lycaon in ZZZ.

Here are all the best Disk Drives for Lycaon.

Lycaon is a Stun character with an Ice attribute. To optimize his build, a mix of Shockstar Disco and Swing Jazz Disk Drives is recommended. Stun characters heavily rely on impact to keep their enemies dazed for longer periods.

Using four Shockstar Disco pieces boosts Impact by 6% and increases Basic Attacks, Dash Attacks, and Dodge Counters to inflict 20% more Daze on the main target. Additionally, equipping two Swing Jazz pieces will enhance Lycaon's Energy Regen by 20%.

2. 4-piece Shockstar Disco and 2-piece Freedom Blues

Although Lycaon is not an Anomaly character, he can still utilize Anomaly abilities. Equipping two pieces of Freedom Blues will boost his Anomaly Proficiency by 30, enhancing his Anomaly damage.

3. 4-piece Shockstar Disco and 2-piece Polar Metal, Puffer Electro, or Hormone Punk

Now for players looking to maximize combat damage while fulfilling Lycaon's role of being a Stun character, they might want to consider equipping either the Polar Metal, Puffer Electro, or Hormone Punk.

Two pieces of Polar Metal grant Ben with an additional 10% Ice DMG. While Puffer Electro provides the equipped character with an 8% additional PEN Ratio. As for the Hormone Punk Disk Drives, equipping two of them will give Ben 10% more ATK. Equipping either of the three options will make him a more lethal Defence character thanks to the additional damage he will deal.

Tanks don't normally deal much damage. They are more fixated on crowd control and taking damage for the team. However, mixing up combat-efficient stats wouldn't take away his tanky characteristics.

Best Lycaon W-Engines

Here are the best W-Engines for Lycaon.

1. The Restrained (S-Rank)

Lycaon's Signature W-Engine offers excellent Stun buffing stats and higher damage output than many generic options, which should be the perfect build for him in ZZZ. It provides an 18% Standard Impact boost unconditionally, and each time the wearer hits an enemy, they receive a stacking buff that can occur once per skill. This buff can stack up to five times, lasts for 8 seconds, and increases the wearer's Basic Attack Daze% and DMG% by 6%, resulting in a total bonus of 30% DMG and Daze.

It is a solid choice for all Stun characters with competitive stun buffs, although it sacrifices the energy regeneration provided by some other stun W-engines in favor of a damage increase.

When an attack hits an enemy, DMG and Daze from Basic Attacks increase by 6/7.5/9/10.5/12% for 8s, stacking up to 5 times. This effect can trigger at most once during each skill. The duration of each stack is calculated separately.

2. Hellfire Gears (S-Rank)

Koleda's Signature W-Engine is an excellent choice for all Stun characters who frequently use their EX Special Attack. It provides an 18% Standard Impact boost unconditionally and 0.6 Energy Regen per second while the wearer is off the field. Additionally, it grants a 10% Combat Impact boost for 10 seconds after using an EX Special Attack, stacking up to 2 times with each stack tracked individually. Most characters using this W-engine can consistently maintain at least one stack of this buff, and gaining two stacks even briefly further increases its value. With its energy recharge, strong base stats, and impressive combat buff, this engine is a reliable option for most characters.

When off-field, the equipper's Energy Regen increases by 0.6/0.75/0.9/1.5/1.2 per second. When using an EX Special Attack, the equipper's Impact is increased by 10/12.5/15/17.5/20% for 10s, stacking up to 2 times. The duration of each stack is calculated separately.

3. Steam Oven (A-Rank)

This outstanding F2P accessible A-Rank W-Engine is one of the top choices for many Stun characters due to its highly effective combat effect. It provides 50% Energy Regen (0.6 energy/s for most Stun characters) and offers a combat ability that, while complex, grants 3.2% Combat Impact per stack, with a maximum of 8 stacks for a total of 25.6% Combat Impact. Simply put, as long as you have or have spent a combined 80 energy in the last 8 seconds, you'll gain the full benefit, which is achievable for most characters. With the bonus partially or fully active, this engine becomes a very competitive option for most Stun characters compared to other engines of similar rarity.

For every 10 Energy accumulated, the equipper's Impact is increased by 2/2.3/2.6/2.9/3.2%, stacking up to 8 times. After Energy is consumed, this bonus remains for 8 more seconds. The duration of each stack is calculated separately.

4. Six Shooter (A-Rank)

The Stun battle pass W-Engine is expensive and time-consuming to acquire but offers significant potential for EX Special Burst Daze. However, it performs similarly to or below other W-Engines with comparable investment throughout a fight. It grants a 15% Standard Impact unconditionally and has a combat ability that provides a charging buff. The wearer gains a charge every 3 seconds, up to a maximum of 6 charges. Upon using an EX Special, all charges are consumed, increasing the EX's Daze by 6.4% per charge, up to 38.4% with 6 charges.

This W-Engine provides significant Daze spikes but requires spacing out EX Specials to maximize benefits. It lacks additional perks like Energy Regen or Damage stats, making it a situational choice for those seeking high burst daze.

The equipper gains a Charge stack every 3s, stacking up to 6 times. When launching an EX Special Attack, consumes all Charge stacks, and each stack increases the Daze inflicted by 4/4.6/5.2/5.8/6.4%.

5. Precious Fossilized Core (A-Rank)

This specialized and powerful F2P A-Rank Engine focuses on immediate power rather than long-term benefits. It grants a 15% Standard Impact unconditionally and has a combat effect that activates based on the enemy's current HP%.

When attacking an enemy with 50% or more HP, all Daze inflicted is increased by 16%. For enemies with 75% or higher HP, the increase is an additional 16%, totaling 32%. Therefore, enemies with 75%-100% HP will receive 32% increased Daze, those with 50%-74% HP will receive 16% increased Daze, and those with 49% or lower HP will not receive any increased Daze.

This Engine is ideal for quickly pushing an enemy into a Stunned state, though it may be less effective in long fights compared to other similar investment options.

When the target's HP is no lower than 50%, the equipper inflicts 10/11.5/13/14.5/16% more Daze. When the target's HP is no lower than 75%, this bonus is further enhanced by 10/11.5/13/14.5/16%.

6. [Vortex] Arrow (B-Rank)

This impressive F2P Stun W-Engine provides generic Daze boosts to the entire character's kit without any conditions. It grants a 12% Impact boost unconditionally and a 12% Daze increase against the wearer's primary target. While it lacks additional bonuses like Energy Regen, Damage increases, or burst Daze potential found in higher rarity options, it can still keep up in raw Daze output during longer fights. This makes it a solid stepping-stone option until you can upgrade.

The equipper's attacks inflict 8/9/10/11/12% more Daze on their main target.

7. Demara Battery Mark II (A-Rank)

The Demara Battery Mark II essentially gives Lycaon the same stats as the Six Shooter W-Engine. They only differ in the buffs they give out.

Increases Electric DMG by 15/17.5/20/22/22%. When the equipper hits an enemy with Dodge Counter or Assist Attack, their Energy Generation Rate increases by 18/20.5/23/25/27.5% for 8s.

Best Lycaon Build in ZZZ

Disk Drives – 4-piece Shockstar Disco and 2-piece Swing Jazz

W-Engine – The Restrained (S-Rank)

Given how Lycaon has his own W-Engine, it only makes sense to equip The Restrained. All the additional stats and buffs it gives out are optimal for the chilly Stun character. Combining that with four pieces of Shockstar Disco and two pieces of Swing Jazz Disk Drives will further enhance his build as the ultimate Stun character.

That's it for this guide on the best Lycaon build in ZZZ. Check out more Zenless Zone Zero guides.