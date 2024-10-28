On Sunday, the Miami Heat paid tribute to the greatest player in the history of their franchise, Dwyane Wade, by unveiling a statue of his that was built outside Kaseya Center. However, good intentions don't always result in good outcomes. The statue looks nothing like Wade; in fact, it looks as though Wade has been taking the substance from the movie The Substance (2024) and forgot to respect the balance.

As is the case when efforts like these fail miserably, social media had a field day roasting the Heat franchise and even making memes of the statue's laughable countenance that bears no resemblance to Wade whatsoever. Here is a compilation of the best memes that went viral since yesterday, starting off with a quick photoshop edit of the statue's head onto the photo of the iconic alley-oop connection between Wade and his best buddy LeBron James:

It's unfathomable how the member of the Heat franchise responsible for unveiling this statue in front of the public let this slide. After all, the statue of Wade looks like he'd make a good protagonist for The Return of the Jedi (1983).

It's the facial expression on the statue purportedly dedicated to the Heat legend that turns an already laughably bad representation of Wade into an all-time blunder. Perhaps this wasn't meant for Wade at all; maybe this statue was dedicated to Lawrence Fishburne as he looks to give a man stuck in the matrix the red pill.

There's also one more sci-fi legend that Wade's statue looks like, and the Avengers would want to stop this man from snapping his fingers. Go for his head, perhaps?

This statue of Wade's (or at least it was designed to be a facsimile of the Heat star) is quite the talent; not only has it made its mark with its incredible film representation, it also looks like it's about to fly like an eagle and fly right into the future.

Perhaps the statue looks much better from up close, as Will Manso, a reporter for the Heat, tweeted. But nothing is about to stop the NBA subsection of X (formerly known as Twitter) from making fun of their Wade statue.

Even Dwyane Wade himself does not look too pleased with how his Heat statue turned out

There should be no question that Dwyane Wade is the greatest player in Heat franchise history. He is their all-time leader in a number of important categories, namely points, games played, minutes, assists, and steals (among others), and most importantly, he led the Heat during their first championship run in just his third season in the NBA (he was 24 years old back then).

If there's anyone the Heat franchise would want to honor the most, it's Wade. He was also responsible for recruiting LeBron James and Chris Bosh to South Beach, two additions that led to two more championships for the Heat, and he is overall a great ambassador for the franchise. But you can just see Wade die inside once he got a close look at his statue.

