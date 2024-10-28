Miami Heat legend Dwayne Wade took the organization to new heights after they drafted him fifth overall in 2003. Now, the Hall-of-Famer's been immortalized with a statue outside the team's arena, although it's not exactly a spitting image of him.

Wade said “This is out of body, y'all,” when the statue was unveiled on Sunday, via FS1's Rachel Nichols.

Expand Tweet

Wade couldn't believe the statue is based on him, via @LakeShowYo on X, formerly known as “Twitter.”

Expand Tweet

All jokes aside, Wade's statue is a testament to his level of greatness in the game of basketball, which only a handful of people have ever achieved. The 13-time All-Star is one of the best shooting guards to ever grace the floor and put Miami on the NBA map.

Wade led the Hear to their first-ever championship in 2006 and won two more alongside LeBron James and Chris Bosh in 2012 and '13. The two-time All-NBA First Team honoree finished with 23,165 points, 4,933 rebounds, and 5,701 assists.

Dwayne Wayne deserved special Heat moment

Wade reflected on the weight of Sunday's moment, via the Associated Press.

“This is crazy,” the Marquette alum. “I wanted to feel this. Life goes by so fast and it's very rare that we get to feel things, because we're always off to the next thing. … I wanted to feel this, man. I wanted to look at it.”

Athletes get wrapped up in their constant quest to win while they're playing, but legends who get appreciated post-retirement are in the coveted position of getting their flowers while they can still smell them.

Heat President Pat Riley couldn't be prouder of Wade.

“As the greatest player ever in Miami Heat history, yes, it's his day, it's his family's day,” the legendary NBA figure said.

Miami has yet to win another ring since Wade departed, although Jimmy Butler got them to the Finals a couple more times. It's safe to say that while the Heat are usually competitive, they'll miss prime Wade for a long time.