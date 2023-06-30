Check out our top picks for the best multiplayer and co-op games on the Steam Summer Sale 2023.

Best Multiplayer and Co-Op Games in Steam Summer Sale 2023

PowerWash Simulator – 20% off

Description: Release the Pressure with PowerWash Simulator! Wash away your worries with the soothing sounds of high-pressure water. Fire up your power washer and blast away every speck of dirt and grime you can find, all with the simple satisfaction of power-washing to a sparkling finish.

Relax, unwind in single player, or play with friends in Online Co-Op; either way, have good, clean fun. No dirt is too tough for your range of washers, nozzles, cleaners, and extensions. From casual, clean freaks to players looking to get into the nitty-gritty, everyone can pick up and play to feel immersed.

Stardew Valley – 34% off

Description: Having inherited your grandfather’s old farm plot in Stardew Valley, be ready to begin your new life as you turn overgrown fields into a thriving home. Raise animals, grow crops, craft useful machines, and more in this comfy life simulator.

Invite 1-3 players to join you in the valley online! Players can work together to build a thriving farm, share resources, and improve the local community. And with over 30 unique characters living in Stardew Valley, you won't have a problem finding new friends as each person has their own daily schedule, birthday, unique mini-cutscenes, and new things to say throughout the week and year

Tabletop Simulator – 50% off

Description: Tabletop Simulator is the only simulator where you can let your aggression out by flipping the table! There are no rules to follow: just you, a physics sandbox, and your friends. Make your own online board games or play the thousands of community created mods. Unlimited gaming possibilities!

Tabletop Simulator has it all. The base game includes 15 classics like Chess, Poker, Jigsaw Puzzles, Dominoes, and Mahjong. Additionally, there are thousands of community created content on the Workshop.

Everyone can play Tabletop Simulator! Play a classic board game with grandma, have poker night with the guys, or start your epic RPG adventure with your crew. Play almost any tabletop game you can think of. Being a multiplayer-focused game, up to 10 players can play at any given time.

PlateUp! – 40%

Description: Cook and serve your dishes, design and decorate your restaurants, and expand your culinary kingdom with new unlocks, abilities and dishes in procedurally-generated locations. Classic cooking action with permanent roguelite progression. Hire your friends – or do it all yourself!

Up to four players build and run a restaurant from scratch, choosing dishes, buying and placing appliances – some of which can be daisy-chained together to create ambitious automatic kitchens – cooking food and serving customers.

Players have free rein to design their restaurant which will expand and develop between shifts – with additional content and challenges unlocked through progression.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat – 60% off

Description: Experience all the Onion Kingdom has to offer, Overcooked! 1 & 2 infused with 4k goodness running at a smooth 60 FPS. Fully remastered and cooked up from scratch. Enjoy 200+ levels (22 new) and 80+ chefs (3 new), this is the ultimate Overcooked! experience.

Enjoy the cooking chaos with all of your friends using cross platform multiplayer and voice chat with new levels, new chefs, and new mayhem- all exclusive to Overcooked! All You Can Eat.

The Peckish have risen again and it’s your job to satisfy their hunger, are you ready to save the world again? Overcooked! All You Can Eat is a chaotic cooking game where players need to work together (or alone) to serve as many dishes as they can before the timer runs out. Travel through the land cooking up a variety of recipes in evolving and dynamic kitchens.

Players can enjoy campaign, survival and practice modes, and new to All You Can Eat – assist mode! Assist mode offers a number of options to allow for a less frantic game including slower recipe timeout, increased round timers and the option to skip levels.

WWE 2K23 – 35%

Description: WWE 2K23 is Even Stronger with expanded features, gorgeous graphics and a deep roster of WWE Superstars and Legends. 2K Showcase returns as an interactive sports documentary focusing on the 20-year career of John Cena and WarGames is finally here!

Collect and upgrade cards of WWE Superstars and Legends to build the ultimate faction and compete for global dominance in MyFACTION, now featuring online multiplayer.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This fan-favorite action-packed WarGames makes its debut in WWE 2K23 and delivers heart-pounding 3v3 and 4v4 multiplayer mayhem inside two side-by-side rings, surrounded by a double-steel cage.

PICO PARK – 20% off

Description: PICO PARK is a cooperative local/online multiplay action puzzle game for 2-8 players.

The rule is quite simple: “Get all the keys and get to the goal and clear”, but all 48 levels have special gimmicks designed specifically for multiplayer. At most levels, different gimmicks will appear as you move forward, and you will need to consult with your peers and think about new ways to cooperate.

Bloons TD 6 – 75% off

Description: The Bloons are back and better than ever! Get ready for a massive 3D tower defense game designed to give you hours and hours of the best strategy gaming available.

Craft your perfect defense from a combination of powerful Monkey Towers and awesome Heroes, then pop every last invading Bloon.

Over a decade of tower defense pedigree and regular massive updates makes Bloons TD 6 a favorite game for millions of players.

Enjoy endless hours of strategy gaming with up to 3 of your friends in either public or private games, where every map and mode is playable for all players.

Escape Simulator – 25% off

Description: First-person puzzler you can play solo or in an online co-op (best with 2-3 players, but playable with more). Explore a set of highly interactive escape rooms. Move furniture, pick up and examine everything, smash pots and break locks! Supports community rooms through the level editor.

All the rooms are playable in an online co-op. We recommend to play built-in rooms with up to 3 players (but you're welcome to play with more). Community rooms have been tested with up to 10 people. Customize your character and join with friends to work-out puzzles together. More heads are better than one!

The game includes a room editor with which you can design your own escape rooms and puzzles. Through workshop integration, you get to play awesome things the community has created.

Puyo Puyo™ Tetris® 2 – 75% off

Description: Japan’s beloved puzzle game series Puyo Puyo and the world-renowned Tetris® game franchise have teamed up again to deliver even more Puyo-popping and Tetrimino-clearing fun in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2.

Be able to engage in up to 4 player online and local play, including competitive Puzzle Leagues and the new online co-op Boss Raid mode. Where you can select from a large cast of new and returning characters including Sonic the Hedgehog, Marle, Rafisol, and The Ocean Prince.

Among Us – 25% off

Description: An online and local party game of teamwork and betrayal for 4-15 players…in space!

Play with 4-15 player online or via local WiFi as you attempt to prepare your spaceship for departure, but beware as one or more random players among the Crew are Impostors bent on killing everyone!

Originally created as a party game, we recommend playing with friends at a LAN party or online using voice chat. Enjoy cross-platform play between Android, iOS, PC, and console.

Super Bunny Man – 25% off

Description: The best game ever made about a guy in a rabbit costume jumping through wormholes. Embark on a challenging journey through time and space in search of something non-specific that will leave you with intense feelings of [INSERT STIRRING EMOTION HERE]!

Super Bunny Man is a chaotic co-op physics-based platformer where you use rolling, jumping, and grabbing to overcome challenges. Bring a friend. Beat levels, time attacks, enter wormholes, and find hidden carrots, all while evading spikes, boulders, pitfalls, and other challenges. Become Super Bunny Man!