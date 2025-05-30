The F1 25 Season 1 Podium Pass offers up to 50 total rewards, and players can earn nearly half of them for free. For newcomers to the series, the Podium Pass acts like a Season Pass, offering players reward for earning Podium (Season) Pass XP. After earning a certain amount of XP, you level up and receive a new tier of rewards. Furthermore, players can use Pitcoins to purchase the VIP Podium Pass, which unlocks another 26 rewards. Therefore, we listed all Season 1 Podium Pass rewards for your convenience.

All Season 1 Podium Pass Rewards for EA Sports F1 25

Tier Free Podium Pass VIP Podium Pass 1 RGB 2 Livery 2 RGB 2 Suit 3 Shaolin Emote 4 5,000 Insight 5 3,250 Pitcoin 6 RGB 2 Gloves 7 Waveform Helmet 8 Boogie Pose 9 Go Long Emote

10 Sunset Number Style 11 200 Key Insight 12 25,000 Cash 13 ‘Is That It' Victory Radio 14 Triptich Badge Emblem 15 5x Epic Power Unit 16 Epic Invitiational 17 Soccer Kick Emote 18 1,250 Pitcoins 19 ‘You'll Never See This Again' Victory Radio

20 3x Power Unit (Epic) 21 3,250 Pitcoin 22 10 Critical Insight 23 200 Key Insight 24 Astrulogic Decal Group 25 10,000 Insight 26 Number 1 Driver Pose 27 Epic Invitational 28 Striker Number Style 29 200 Key Insight

30 25,000 Cash 31 20 Critical Insight 32 Pegasus Badge Emblem 33 2x Legendary Power Unit 34 Sphere Badge Emblem 35 10,000 Insight 36 Arcade Driver Number Style 37 100,000 Cash 38 Flexxin' Pose 39 Legendary Invitational

40 2x Legendary Power Unit 41 10,000 Insight 42 1,250 Pitcoin 43 ‘I Need a Moment' Victory Radio 44 Donut Badge Emblem 45 20 Critical Insight 46 Sunrise Helmet 47 James V.S. Decal Group 48 Duotone 2 Gloves 49 Duotone 2 Suit

50 Duotone 2 Livery

Overall, that includes all Podium Pass Rewards for F1 25 Season 1. But how exactly do you earn these rewards?

How to level up & Earn XP for the F1 25 Podium Pass

To earn XP in the F1 25 Podium Pass, you simply need to play the game. Playing Braking Point 3, My Team, Driver Career, and F1 World all offer players XP. When you earn enough XP, your Podium Pass level will increase, allowing you to unlock new rewards. However, keep two things in mind.

Firstly, you need an online connection to access the Podium Pass. Secondly, you can only unlock all 50 rewards with the Podium Pass, which costs Pitcoin. You can either save up Pitcoin from each Podium Pass, or purchase it with real money. However, we do not recommend the latter, as it's not worth spending real money forr these rewards.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the F1 25 Season 1 Podium Pass. We wish you the best of luck in earning all rewards this season!

