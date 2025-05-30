The F1 25 Season 1 Podium Pass offers up to 50 total rewards, and players can earn nearly half of them for free. For newcomers to the series, the Podium Pass acts like a Season Pass, offering players reward for earning Podium (Season) Pass XP. After earning a certain amount of XP, you level up and receive a new tier of rewards. Furthermore, players can use Pitcoins to purchase the VIP Podium Pass, which unlocks another 26 rewards. Therefore, we listed all Season 1 Podium Pass rewards for your convenience.
All Season 1 Podium Pass Rewards for EA Sports F1 25
|Tier
|Free Podium Pass
|VIP Podium Pass
|1
|RGB 2 Livery
|2
|RGB 2 Suit
|3
|Shaolin Emote
|4
|5,000 Insight
|5
|3,250 Pitcoin
|6
|RGB 2 Gloves
|7
|Waveform Helmet
|8
|Boogie Pose
|9
|Go Long Emote
|10
|Sunset Number Style
|11
|200 Key Insight
|12
|25,000 Cash
|13
|‘Is That It' Victory Radio
|14
|Triptich Badge Emblem
|15
|5x Epic Power Unit
|16
|Epic Invitiational
|17
|Soccer Kick Emote
|18
|1,250 Pitcoins
|19
|‘You'll Never See This Again' Victory Radio
|20
|3x Power Unit (Epic)
|21
|3,250 Pitcoin
|22
|10 Critical Insight
|23
|200 Key Insight
|24
|Astrulogic Decal Group
|25
|10,000 Insight
|26
|Number 1 Driver Pose
|27
|Epic Invitational
|28
|Striker Number Style
|29
|200 Key Insight
|30
|25,000 Cash
|31
|20 Critical Insight
|32
|Pegasus Badge Emblem
|33
|2x Legendary Power Unit
|34
|Sphere Badge Emblem
|35
|10,000 Insight
|36
|Arcade Driver Number Style
|37
|100,000 Cash
|38
|Flexxin' Pose
|39
|Legendary Invitational
|40
|2x Legendary Power Unit
|41
|10,000 Insight
|42
|1,250 Pitcoin
|43
|‘I Need a Moment' Victory Radio
|44
|Donut Badge Emblem
|45
|20 Critical Insight
|46
|Sunrise Helmet
|47
|James V.S. Decal Group
|48
|Duotone 2 Gloves
|49
|Duotone 2 Suit
|50
|Duotone 2 Livery
Overall, that includes all Podium Pass Rewards for F1 25 Season 1. But how exactly do you earn these rewards?
How to level up & Earn XP for the F1 25 Podium Pass
To earn XP in the F1 25 Podium Pass, you simply need to play the game. Playing Braking Point 3, My Team, Driver Career, and F1 World all offer players XP. When you earn enough XP, your Podium Pass level will increase, allowing you to unlock new rewards. However, keep two things in mind.
Firstly, you need an online connection to access the Podium Pass. Secondly, you can only unlock all 50 rewards with the Podium Pass, which costs Pitcoin. You can either save up Pitcoin from each Podium Pass, or purchase it with real money. However, we do not recommend the latter, as it's not worth spending real money forr these rewards.
Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the F1 25 Season 1 Podium Pass. We wish you the best of luck in earning all rewards this season!
