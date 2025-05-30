The F1 25 Season 1 Podium Pass offers up to 50 total rewards, and players can earn nearly half of them for free. For newcomers to the series, the Podium Pass acts like a Season Pass, offering players reward for earning Podium (Season) Pass XP. After earning a certain amount of XP, you level up and receive a new tier of rewards. Furthermore, players can use Pitcoins to purchase the VIP Podium Pass, which unlocks another 26 rewards. Therefore, we listed all Season 1 Podium Pass rewards for your convenience.

All Season 1 Podium Pass Rewards for EA Sports F1 25

TierFree Podium PassVIP Podium Pass
1RGB 2 Livery
2RGB 2 Suit
3Shaolin Emote
45,000 Insight
53,250 Pitcoin
6RGB 2 Gloves
7Waveform Helmet
8Boogie Pose
9Go Long Emote
10Sunset Number Style
11200 Key Insight
1225,000 Cash
13‘Is That It' Victory Radio
14Triptich Badge Emblem
155x Epic Power Unit
16Epic Invitiational
17Soccer Kick Emote
181,250 Pitcoins
19‘You'll Never See This Again' Victory Radio
203x Power Unit (Epic)
213,250 Pitcoin
2210 Critical Insight
23200 Key Insight
24Astrulogic Decal Group
2510,000 Insight
26Number 1 Driver Pose
27Epic Invitational
28Striker Number Style
29200 Key Insight
3025,000 Cash
3120 Critical Insight
32Pegasus Badge Emblem
332x Legendary Power Unit
34Sphere Badge Emblem
3510,000 Insight
36Arcade Driver Number Style
37100,000 Cash
38Flexxin' Pose
39Legendary Invitational
402x Legendary Power Unit
4110,000 Insight
421,250 Pitcoin
43‘I Need a Moment' Victory Radio
44Donut Badge Emblem
4520 Critical Insight
46Sunrise Helmet
47James V.S. Decal Group
48Duotone 2 Gloves
49Duotone 2 Suit
50Duotone 2 Livery
Overall, that includes all Podium Pass Rewards for F1 25 Season 1. But how exactly do you earn these rewards?

How to level up & Earn XP for the F1 25 Podium Pass

To earn XP in the F1 25 Podium Pass, you simply need to play the game. Playing Braking Point 3, My Team, Driver Career, and F1 World all offer players XP. When you earn enough XP, your Podium Pass level will increase, allowing you to unlock new rewards. However, keep two things in mind.

Firstly, you need an online connection to access the Podium Pass. Secondly, you can only unlock all 50 rewards with the Podium Pass, which costs Pitcoin. You can either save up Pitcoin from each Podium Pass, or purchase it with real money. However, we do not recommend the latter, as it's not worth spending real money forr these rewards.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the F1 25 Season 1 Podium Pass. We wish you the best of luck in earning all rewards this season!

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the F1 25 Season 1 Podium Pass. We wish you the best of luck in earning all rewards this season!