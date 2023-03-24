Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Traditionally, rookies are expected to perform under the bright lights of the NBA after getting drafted. Given that teams select them because they’re NBA-ready, it’s only natural for them to play in the upcoming season. However, there are times when teams select basketball prospects and allow them to develop their skills elsewhere, with the team that drafted them holding their rights in the NBA. This allows teams to develop their prospects under the radar. Although it’s a move that flies under everyone’s noses, teams still invest a lot of time and patience for their prospects to become equipped for the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 best NBA draft and stash players in NBA history.

10. Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic is one of the best shooters in the game. Hailing from Serbia, Bogdanovic was drafted in the NBA as early as 2014 by the Phoenix Suns with the 27th overall pick. His draft rights were eventually traded to the Sacramento Kings two years later. Nevertheless, Bogdanovic spent his time starring in the Euroleague and Turkish league with Fenerbahce. It wasn’t until the 2017-2018 season that Bogdanovic made his NBA debut. The Serbian shooter would go on to become an All-Rookie Second Team member.

9. Bojan Bogdanovic

Another lights-out shooter and Bogdanovic, Bojan Bogdanovic was taken in the 2011 NBA Draft. However, basketball fans had to wait for three years before his much-anticipated NBA debut. Bogdanovic was selected by the Miami Heat in 2011, then traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves and finally to the Brooklyn Nets. But since draft night, Bogdanovic has dominated the Turkish and Croatian basketball leagues with Fenerbahce Ulker. He didn’t debut in the league until 2014-15. Bogdanovic would go on to take All-Rookie Second Team honors and has established himself as one of the best shooters in the NBA today.

As the youngest player to debut in the Spanish ACB League, various teams salivated at having Rubio come over to the NBA. The Timberwolves selected him at the 2009 NBA Draft with the fifth overall pick. But before making his NBA debut, Rubio played for FC Barcelona prior to making the jump into the NBA. Rubio has carved out a lengthy NBA career of 12 seasons and going. He’s also an All-Rookie First Team member.

7. Marc Gasol

Like his brother Pau, Marc Gasol would become a force to be reckoned with in the NBA. The younger Gasol would become a three-time All-Star, Defensive Player of the Year, two-time All-NBA, and NBA champion. But before the Grizzlies brought him to the NBA, after drafting him in the second round of the 2007 NBA Draft, Gasol first played for CB Girona of the ACB Spanish League, where he took home MVP honors.

6. Serge Ibaka

Another seasoned veteran from Spain, Serge Ibaka was selected in the first round of the 2008 NBA Draft. However, before making his debut with the Thunder, Ibaka was stashed in Europe to play for Manresa. He would only make his debut a season later. Ibaka would go on to lead the NBA in blocks twice, become a three-time All-Defensive team selection, and an NBA champion.

5. Toni Kukoc

Back in Europe, Toni Kukoc was the cream of the crop. In fact, the Bulls selected him as early as the 1990 NBA Draft in the second round. While Kukoc missed the first three-peat of the Bulls, he was winning gold in Italy, Yugoslavia, and the Euroleague. In 1993, Kukoc finally made his debut for the Chicago Bulls. As we all know, the Croatian shooter would win more gold in the NBA, enjoying the Bulls’ second three-peat. Moreover, he was also named Sixth Man of the Year in 1996.

4. Peja Stojakovic

Peja Stojakovic was drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 1996 with the 14th overall pick. But while getting drafted, Stojakovic continued to play for Greek club PAOK Thessaloniki. Two years later, Stojakovic made his debut with the Sacramento Kings. He would go on to become an All-NBA team selection, three-time All-Star, and an NBA champion.

3. Manu Ginobili

Drafted in the second round with the 57th overall pick, no one expected Manu Ginobili to take the NBA by storm. The Argentinian standout is regarded as one of the best international basketball players in the game. While the Spurs drafted him in the 1999 NBA Draft, Ginobili opted to play first for Italian club Virtus Bologna where he won a championship and was named Finals MVP. He made the NBA jump only during the 2002-2003 season. Ginobili would go on to win four NBA championships, two All-Star selections, Sixth Man of the Year, and a string of All-NBA selections.

Aside from Ginobili, another player the Spurs drafted and stashed was David Robinson. Although the draft and stash practice usually applied to European prospects, Robinson was a unique case. The Spurs drafted him in 1987, but at that time Robinson still required two more years to complete his duties for the Navy. Fortunately, the wait was worth it. In 1989, Robinson made his Spurs debut and elevated the franchise from cellar dwellers to playoff contenders. Robinson would rack up several accolades including two NBA championships, MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, 10 All-Star appearances, 12 All-NBA team selections, and many more.

Drafted in the second round, Nikola Jokic was infamously selected by the Denver Nuggets during a Taco Bell commercial. But after getting drafted, Jokic was first sent back to Serbia to play professionally in order to hone his skills. For the Nuggets, the wait was definitely worth it. Jokic would go on to become a back-to-back MVP. Moreover, his other achievements include an All-Rookie team selection, four All-NBA team honors, and four All-Star game appearances.