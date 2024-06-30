The Chicago Bulls are on a mission to improve their roster after they failed to secure a playoff spot in 2024. Chicago made a big move to acquire former Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey in late June, parting ways with Alex Caruso. This signaled the Bulls' potential movement toward younger talent. The next member the team could look to trade is veteran center Nikola Vucevic. Vucevic could supply needs to several teams, but the Thunder and Toronto Raptors might be his prime destinations.

Nikola Vucevic joined the Bulls via trade in March of 2021 in a deal that sent Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr., and two first-round picks to the Orlando Magic, Vucevic's former team. The 6'10” center was fresh off his second career All-Star appearance, and fans expected him to take Chicago to the next level.

Vucevic displayed stout production during his first half-season with the Bulls. He averaged 21.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, and shot 38.8 percent on three-pointers. By the time the 2021-22 regular season came around, the Bulls expected Vucevic to be a major contributor alongside newly signed DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, and returning guard Zach Lavine.

Vucevic and his teammates played their roles well, as Chicago rose to the Eastern Conference's first seed early in 2021-22. However, when Lonzo Ball got injured, things were not the same. Chicago made the playoffs as the East's sixth seed but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. Vucevic continued to provide reliable support, but nothing that elevated the Bulls' status. He consistently averaged close to 18.0 points and 11.0 rebounds for three straight years, but Chicago did not make the postseason.

After trading for Josh Giddey and drafting Matas Buzelis during the summer of 2024, the Bulls could be more open to a Nikola Vucevic trade. The Thunder headline the veteran center's first potential landing spot.

Why Thunder could snag Vucevic from Bulls

Oklahoma City had a stellar 2023-24 season. They finished the year with a 57-25 record and made the playoffs as the Western Conference's first seed. OKC breezed through the first round and met their match against the Dallas Mavericks in the conference semifinals. Dallas surprisingly beat the Thunder in six games. Yet, given their youth, OKC has plenty of room to grow, which is why they could use Nikola Vucevic.

The Thunder possess the services of rising second-year big man Chet Holmgren. Holmgren was highly effective as a two-way stretch for OKC and looks to be their center of the future. However, the Thunder could acquire Vucevic and slot Holmgren at the power forward position. This allows the team to keep their frontcourt shooting at a high level and lets Holmgren focus more on being a rim protector. Plus, at 33 years old, Vucevic could add much-needed experience to the roster.

Speaking of experience, the Raptors could benefit from Vucevic's presence in two major ways.

Raptors can get the best of both worlds with Vucevic

Toronto's starting center is Jakob Poeltl, who averaged 11.1 points and 8.6 rebounds during the 2023-24 season. Poeltl maintains a respectable paint presence. Yet, the Raptors could get more scoring and rebounding by trading for Nikola Vucevic.

Vucevic averaged roughly seven more points and two more rebounds per game than Poeltl during the regular season. Moreover, Toronto looks to be building around its youth. A professional like Vucevic in the locker could benefit the Raptors' developing talent.

It will be interesting to how the Bulls handle Vucevic as the 2024 NBA free agency period gets underway. Fans and analysts suspect Chicago is heading for a youth movement, which will likely see the end of Vucevic's tenure. If the Bulls part ways with him, he will at least have the two aforementioned teams value his services.