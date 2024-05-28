Patrick Kane bet on himself last summer. He decided against signing a contract in NHL Free Agency and waited until the season began. Multiple teams came in for the future Hall of Famer as he recovered from hip resurfacing surgery. However, the team that won the race was the Detroit Red Wings.

Kane in a Detroit uniform was certainly a sight to behold. After years of rivaling them with the Chicago Blackhawks, the Buffalo native now called Hockeytown home. Some people expressed doubts over Kane and his ability to return to form with the Red Wings. However, those people were quickly proven wrong.

Kane had a remarkable tenure in Detroit. At one point. the Red Wings were the hottest team in the NHL. The future Hockey Hall of Famer played a big role in that. He scored 20 goals and 47 points in 50 games during the 2023-24 campaign. However, Detroit fell short of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Now, Kane is headed to NHL Free Agency once again. He will certainly have his pick of the litter should he hit the open market. And there is a good chance he does leave Detroit after one season. With this in mind, let's take a look at the best destinations for Patrick Kane should he leave the Red Wings this summer.

Patrick Kane returns to the Blackhawks

As mentioned, Kane spent years as a member of the Blackhawks. In fact, he was an assistant captain with the team for some time. He won three Stanley Cups in the Windy City between 2010 and 2015. In 2023, his time in Chicago ended when he was traded to the New York Rangers.

The Blackhawks are not a contending team, so this makes it a bit unlikely this actually happens. But given the history between Kane and the organization, it's hard not to mention the possibility. The future Hall of Famer could come in and support Connor Bedard for a season while potentially helping the team take a step forward.

Of course, Kane is likely to want stability and a nice raise. Chicago may certainly be hesitant to give him a long-term contract. Moreover, anything north of a one-year deal may not work. That said, the Blackhawks can compensate Kane financially better than most teams interested in his services. There are better fits, but a Chicago reunion cannot be completely ruled out.

Hurricanes are a team to watch

The Carolina Hurricanes are not usually mentioned among potential Patrick Kane suitors. To an extent, this is understandable. Carolina has around $27 million in projected cap space, according to CapFriendly. And they need to re-sign Jake Guentzel, Teuvo Teravainen, and Stefan Noesen, among others.

However, the Hurricanes may lose one or more of those players. In that case, Kane would be a worthwhile option. He showed with the Red Wings that he can still be a force offensively. He may not be the player he was in his prime. But the Buffalo native can help generate offense for a Carolina team that has struggled with that in the past.

The Hurricanes also have one of the best coaches in the NHL. Rod Brind'Amour stuck around in Carolina after leading the team to the playoffs in each of his first six seasons. If anyone could get the best out of the future Hall of Famer, it's a coach who is certainly a future Hockey Hall of Famer in his own right.

Bruins could swoop in

Finally, we have an Atlantic Division and Original Six rival of the Red Wings. The Boston Bruins are another team that could try to acquire the services of Patrick Kane this summer. Boston has been one of the best teams in the NHL over the last few seasons. And they are still in win-now mode despite two heartbreaking playoff failures.

The Bruins have around $20 million in cap space ahead of NHL Free Agency. They also have roster spots to fill. Jake DeBrusk is expected to leave Boston this summer. Forwards James van Riemsdyk, Danton Heinen, and Pat Maroon are also potentially out the door, as well.

The Bruins have the cap space and roster space to bring Kane in. It'd be another sight to behold considering his history with the Bruins. Kane won the Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2013. And he defeated the Bruins in Boston in Game 6 in order to lift Lord Stanley's Cup.

In any event, the Bruins are looking to win their first Stanley Cup since 2011. They need added offensive firepower, and Patrick Kane certainly fits the bill. Boston is definitely a team to watch if the future Hall of Famer decides to leave the Red Wings this summer.