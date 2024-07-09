Nekomata is an S-Rank character in Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) we'll be providing her best build. This build includes the optimal Disk Drives, W-Engines, and other items to equip her with.

Nekomata can be pulled from either the Channel Stable or Channel Exclusive banners. Given her S-Rank status, she might be more difficult to pull compared to the other characters. However, players will get a taste of what it's like having her on the team. Without spoiling much, a portion of the story will have the cat-like fighter team up with the gang. Having that said, some might end up being curious about what the best build could be for Nekomata in ZZZ.

Best Nekomata Disk Drives

Here are the best Disk Drives for Nekomata.

1. 4-piece Puffer Electro and 2-piece Woodpecker Electro

Nekomata is a character with a Physical attribute in ZZZ and focuses more on ATK, CRIT Rate, PEN Ratio, and Physical DMG. With that in mind, the combo of four Puffer Electros and two Woodpecker Electros is a perfect mix.

To significantly boost Nekomata's Ultimate damage, players should equip four pieces of Puffer Electro, which provides an additional buff. The two extra pieces will enhance Ultimate DMG by 20%. After using the Ultimate ability, Nekomata will receive a 15% ATK buff for 12 seconds. Combining this with the 8% CRIT Rate from Woodpecker Electro offers players the potential to inflict even more damage.

2. 4-piece Puffer Electro and 2-piece Hormone Punk

Puffer Electro and Hormone Punk are an ideal combination for players aiming for maximum ATK damage. With two pieces of Hormone Punk granting Nekomata a 10% ATK boost, the buff after using the Ultimate ability can increase to 25% for 12 seconds.

3. 4-piece Puffer Electro and 2-piece Fanged Metal

To add some Physical DMG, players can equip two pieces of Fanged Metal. This setup will grant Nekomata a 10% increase in Physical DMG.

4. 4-piece Woodpecker Electro and 2-piece Puffer Electro

As previously noted, equipping two Woodpecker Electro Disk Drives boosts Nekomata's CRIT by 8%. Adding two more provides a 9% ATK increase for six seconds whenever she lands a critical hit with a Basic Attack, Dodge Counter, or EX Special Attack. The buff duration for each skill is independently calculated.

Combining these with a pair of Puffer Electro items results in a balanced build for Nekomata. This setup, with its 8% increase in PEN Ratio along with the added CRIT and ATK, enhances her versatility as a Physical character.

5. 4-piece Woodpecker Electro and 2-piece Hormone Punk

Combining Woodpecker Electro and Hormone Punk Disc Drives will yield high ATK with a well-balanced CRIT Rate.

6. 4-piece Woodpecker Electro and 2-piece Fanged Metal

Similar to the Puffer Electro combination, incorporating Fanged Metals will provide Nekomata with a balanced build, enhancing her Physical DMG by 10%.

7. 4-piece Fanged Metal and 2-piece Woodpecker Electro

Equipping four pieces of Fanged Metal Disk Drives will boost Nekomata's Physical DMG by 10%. Additionally, when her squad members deal Assault damage to a target enemy, she will inflict 35% increased damage on that target for 12 seconds.

Pairing Fanged Metal with two Woodpecker Electro Disk Drives will grant Nekomata an extra 8% CRIT Rate.

8. 4-piece Fanged Metal and 2-piece Hormone Punk

Because Nekomata benefits from ATK in addition to Physical DMG, combining two pieces of Hormone Punk Disk Drives is ideal for players aiming to maximize this stat. Hormone Punk Disk Drives will boost her ATK by 10%, which becomes particularly effective when Nekomata's 35% increased damage activates.

9. 4-piece Fanged Metal and 2-piece Puffer Electro

For players seeking more penetrative damage, Puffer Electro is the best choice. Equipping two Puffer Electro pieces will increase Corin's PEN ratio by 8%, making her attacks more lethal.

Best Nekomata W-Engines

Here are the best W-Engines for Nekomata.

1. Steel Cushion (S-Rank)

Steel Cushion combines ATK and CRIT attributes. It starts with a base ATK of 53 and provides an additional 9.6% CRIT. At its highest level, the base ATK rises to 684, and the CRIT Rate increases to 24%.

Steel Cushion boosts Physical DMG by 20/25/30/35/40%. When attacking an enemy from behind, the equipper's DMG is increased by 25/31.5/38/44/50%.

2. The Brimstone (S-Rank)

The Brimstone aims to maximize the equipped character's ATK. It has a base ATK of 53 at level 1 then increases to 684 at max level. Then it has an additional 12% attack at level one then maxes out at 30%.

Upon hitting an enemy with a Basic Attack, Dash Attack, or Dodge Counter, the equipper's ATK increases by 3.5/4.4/5.2/6/7% for 8s, stacking up to 8 times. This effect can trigger once every 0.5s. The duration of each stack is calculated separately.

3. Starlight Engine (A-Rank)

Like The Brimstone, Starlight Engine focuses more on ATK. It starts with a base ATK of 46 at level 1, which increases to 594 at the maximum level. Starlight Engine's additional attack damage mirrors that of Housekeeper, beginning at 10% and rising to 25% at max level.