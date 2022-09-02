Best player on all 32 NFL teams entering the 2022 season

The moment all football fans have been waiting for is almost here. It’s less than a week remains before the defending-champion Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, September 8th to kick off the 2022 NFL season. With how chaotic and unpredictable last season was, fans can only hope for more surprises and fireworks this time around. Before the 2022 NFL season begins, here are our picks for the best NFL player on all 32 teams.

Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray

DeAndre Hopkins was also a contender for this spot as the best player on the Cardinals, but a down season in 2021 and a six-game suspension to start 2022 held him back. Meanwhile, Kyler Murray is younger and should only improve more in his fourth NFL season.

Last season, Murray threw for 3,787 yards and 24 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions. He also ran for 423 yards and added four touchdowns on the ground. While not as statistically impressive as his 2020 season, Murray also missed three games and Arizona was much more successful as a team.

The Cardinals rewarded Murray with a huge extension this offseason. He’ll be eager to prove the team right in 2022, and he can do that by keeping up his great play.

Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Terrell

Atlanta’s defense was, to put it kindly, bad last season. The Falcons finished as the league’s seventh-worst total defense in 2021, allowing 364.4 yards per game. Despite that, A.J. Terrell was a huge bright spot on an otherwise weak unit.

The former Clemson cornerback took a huge step forward in his second year. Terrell had 81 total tackles, 16 passes defensed and three interceptions, all career-highs, earning Second Team All-Pro honors at season’s end. The story for Terrell will be more of the same this season. The Falcons are counting on Terrell to anchor the defense, and he showed last year he can do that.

Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson

Last season was a bit of a roller coaster for Lamar Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP. He had some great performances, but threw a career-high 13 interceptions and missed five games throughout the season. Despite that, Jackson is still easily Baltimore’s most important player, as well as one of the best NFL players overall.

The football world saw what Jackson could do in 2019, his first season as a starter. The former Louisville quarterback took the league by storm with 3,127 passing yards, 1,206 rushing yards and 43 total touchdowns. At just 25 years old, Jackson still has plenty of time to capture that form again.

Unlike some other young quarterbacks, Jackson has yet to receive a big extension from the Ravens. If he has another outstanding season, though, that should change pretty quickly.

Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen

Speaking of young quarterbacks, Josh Allen has quickly risen to become one of the NFL’s brightest stars. Over the last two seasons, Allen has thrown for nearly 9,000 yards and 73 touchdowns. In that same time, he has also ran for nearly 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Bills are Super Bowl favorites heading into this season, and Allen is a major reason why. The 26-year-old is already playing at an elite level, and could improve even more in 2022.

Carolina Panthers: Christian McCaffrey

Carolina’s best player was among the most difficult to gauge. Christian McCaffrey is a fantastic player when healthy, and he showed it with over 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in 2019. The issue is his health, as he has played in just 10 games in the last two seasons.

Still, McCaffrey is easily the most talented player on the Panthers’ offense, and likely the whole roster. The offense is completely different with him on the field, and defenses have to account for him every time he’s out there. McCaffrey’s health may be the difference between the Panthers emerging a dark-horse playoff team and sitting in the league’s basement.

Chicago Bears: Robert Quinn

As a rebuilding team, Chicago doesn’t have a ton of talent on its roster, but still has a couple amazing defensive players in the fold. However, Roquan Smith may not be on the roster when the season starts, so Robert Quinn takes the crown as the Bears’ best player.

Quinn had a disappointing first season in Chicago with just two sacks, but rebounded in a huge way last season. The veteran pass-rusher racked up 18.5 sacks in 2021, the most since his 19-sack season with the St. Louis Rams in 2013.

At 32 years old, Quinn is firmly on the latter half of his career and may not be able to maintain his elite form much longer. Still, if he’s even half as good as last season, Quinn will be a huge asset for the Bears.

Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase

Cincinnati had high hopes for Ja’Marr Chase after selecting him with the fifth overall pick in 2021 and reuniting him with his former LSU quarterback, Joe Burrow. Even with those high expectations, Chase shattered them with one of the best seasons ever by a rookie receiver. He put up 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns in the regular season, adding 368 yards and a touchdown during the Bengals’ run to the Super Bowl.

At just 22 years old and with one season under his belt, Chase could be even better this season. The Bengals have arguably the best wide receiver trio in the league with Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, but Chase stands far above his fellow receivers and any other Cincinnati player.

Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett has more than lived up to his pedigree as the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The edge rusher has taken his game to another level since 2020, garnering 28 sacks and consecutive first-team All-Pro selections. Last season, he set a career-high with 16 sacks and helped Cleveland become the fifth-best total defense in the league.

Garrett is entering the final season of his rookie deal, with a massive extension kicking in next season. It sure seems like he’ll be worth every penny.

Dallas Cowboys: Zack Martin

Dallas may have a very talented roster, but Zack Martin is on another level. The offensive guard has been a star since he entered the league in 2014, with seven All-Pro selections in eight seasons. Last season was more of the same for Martin, as he earned an outstanding 94.2 grade from Pro Football Focus.

The Cowboys had the best offensive line in the NFL last season, per PFF, but it looks very different this year. Connor Williams and La’el Collins both left in free agency, while Tyron Smith is dealing with a major injury. With all that turnover on the line, Martin will have to be as great as ever in 2022.

Denver Broncos: Justin Simmons

While new star quarterback Russell Wilson gets most of the attention in Denver, Justin Simmons will be as effective as ever on the other side of the ball. The Broncos’ star safety has emerged as a true ball-hawk in the secondary. Since he entered the league in 2016, Simmons has the fifth-most interceptions in the league with 21.

Denver has long had an identity as a defense-first team, and Simmons is a major part of that. With key players such as Von Miller long gone, Simmons will be the clear leader on Denver’s defense in 2022.

Detroit Lions: T.J. Hockenson

Much like their divisional rivals in Chicago, the Lions are in the midst of a deep rebuild themselves. Detroit has intriguing young players such as Amon-Ra St. Brown and Aidan Hutchinson, but they have yet to prove themselves in the NFL. Meanwhile, T.J. Hockenson, the eighth overall pick in 2019, has quietly become one of the most solid tight ends in the game.

After a quiet rookie season, Hockenson broke out in 2020 with 67 catches for 723 yards and six touchdowns. He didn’t put up those gaudy numbers last season, with 61 catches for 583 yards and four scores, but he also missed five games. If he stays healthy for the full season, Hockenson will be a huge asset for Detroit’s offense.

Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers

Unsurprisingly, the back-to-back MVP is easily the best player on Green Bay’s roster. Aaron Rodgers had yet another outstanding season in 2021, throwing 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions to lead the Packers to the NFC’s top seed. While the postseason ended in heartbreak once again, Rodgers deserves all the credit for his great season.

Rodgers is 38 years old, and it’s fair to question how much longer he’ll play. However, he has shown no signs of slowing down, and the Packers will be contenders as long as he’s playing at an elite level.

Houston Texans: Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks has bounced around the league so much that it’s easy to forget how good he really is. Even playing for a bad team, Cooks has shined in Houston, putting up over 80 catches, 1,000 yards and six touchdowns during each of his two seasons.

With Cooks signing an extension this offseason, he won’t be going anywhere any time soon. He’ll be a valuable asset as the Texans enter a new era with Davis Mills at the helm.

Indianapolis Colts: Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor had a very strong rookie year in 2020, with 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns. However, he took it to another level in 2021. The Colts star comfortably led the league with 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground, finishing second in Offensive Player of the Year voting despite his team missing the playoffs.

Indy’s offense may look different this year, but Taylor remains the clear focal point. This team will go as far as Taylor can carry it, and that could be pretty far.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Brandon Scherff

Jacksonville is another rebuilding team that didn’t have many players to choose from. The Jaguars went on a major spending spree this offseason, and no addition is poised to be as impactful as Brandon Scherff. In seven seasons with the Washington Commanders, Scherff played in five Pro Bowls and was named an All-Pro in 2022.

The Jaguars struggled up front last season, with the 24th-ranked offensive line, according to PFF. Scherff brings some much-needed help up front, which second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence will greatly appreciate.

Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kielce, his favorite target, could both easily occupy this spot. In the end, though, Mahomes just barely wins out due his larger role in the offense. Last season started off unusually slow for Mahomes, but he turned it on in the second half to finish with 4,839 yards and 38 touchdowns.

The former Texas Tech quarterback may be one of the most talented throwers to ever play in the league. In just four seasons as a starter, Mahomes has an MVP, a Super Bowl MVP and four Pro Bowls to his name. With Mahomes locked up for the long term, the Chiefs will be a force in the NFL for years to come.

Las Vegas Raiders: Davante Adams

Las Vegas made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason, trading for Davante Adams and reuniting him with Derek Carr, his college quarterback. How Adams will perform without Rodgers throwing to him is a mystery for now, but he is inarguably one of the most talented receivers in the league.

Adams has made five straight Pro Bowls and is coming off back-to-back First Team All-Pro selections. He set a career high in receiving yards last season with 1,553, and set a career high in touchdowns with 18 the year before. While he’ll be donning a different uniform this season, Adams should still be among the league’s most dynamic, productive pass-catchers.

Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert

Due to the sheer talent the Chargers boast, this was one of the most difficult spots to decide. Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa could have easily gotten the nod here, as could former All-Pro safety Derwin James. However, Justin Herbert is the face of the franchise and more than worthy of this spot.

The former Oregon quarterback became an instant NFL star with 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns as a rookie in 2020. He followed that up with an even more impressive second season, throwing for 5,014 yards and 38 touchdowns. With a much-improved roster, Herbert could take the Chargers to new heights in 2022.

Los Angeles Rams: Aaron Donald

Like their in-city counterparts, the Rams also have an abundance of talent on their roster. However, deciding their best player is significantly easier when arguably the greatest defensive player ever in Aaron Donald is still wreaking havoc in blue and gold.

Donald is just that good. He has made seven straight First Team All-Pros and is showing no signs of slowing down, even at 31. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is a monster no matter where he lines up, and played a huge role in the Rams winning Super Bowl 56.

Miami Dolphins: Tyreek Hill

Much like Las Vegas, Miami also made a major splash by trading for a big-name wide receiver this offseason. For the Raiders it was Adams, and for the Dolphins it was Tyreek Hill. Like Adams, Hill will have to prove himself without an elite quarterback throwing to him, but he is more than capable of doing so.

Hill has made the Pro Bowl in each of his six NFL seasons, with three First Team All-Pro honors to boot. He’s dangerous anywhere on the field thanks to his blistering speed, and makes Miami’s offense much more potent. With Hill and Jaylen Waddle on the outside, the Dolphins are assembling a track team at receiver.

Minnesota Vikings: Justin Jefferson

When the Vikings traded away Stefon Diggs in the 2020 offseason, they probably didn’t expect the return to be this good. That strong return is thanks to Jefferson, who Minnesota took with the first-round pick Buffalo sent them in exchange for Diggs. That selection paid immediate dividends for the Vikings, and continues to as Justin Jefferson enters his third NFL season.

Jefferson emerged as a star in his rookie year with 1,400 yards and seven touchdown on 88 catches. He was even better in his second season, with 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns on 108 catches. Jefferson is already one of the best receivers in the NFL, and has potential to be even better.

New England Patriots: Matthew Judon

After the Patriots missed the playoffs in 2020, their first season without Tom Brady, they went big in free agency the following offseason. Some of those acquisitions, such as tight end Jonnu Smith, didn’t pan out too well for New England. Others performed better than expected, and Matthew Judon was the best among them.

The former Baltimore edge rusher excelled in his first season with New England, setting a career high with 12.5 sacks. He earned his third-straight Pro Bowl selection, and if he puts up numbers like that again, he’ll have his fourth-straight appearance this season.

New Orleans Saints: Cameron Jordan

When the topic of best pass-rusher comes up, Cameron Jordan seems to fly under the radar. The Saints star deserves more credit, as he is consistently a force on their defensive line.

Jordan has six seasons with 10 or more sacks, and four additional seasons with seven or more. He earned his fifth-straight Pro Bowl nod in 2021, posting 12.5 sacks and 59 total tackles. New Orleans’ defense is among the best in the league, and Jordan is a huge reason why.

New York Giants: Andrew Thomas

The Giants don’t have much talent to work with, especially on offense. On the bright side, Andrew Thomas, the fourth-overall pick in 2020, looks like a promising lineman.

New York’s offensive line last season was among the worst in the league, but that was not Thomas’ fault. The former Georgia tackle only allowed two sacks all season and earned a 78.4 grade from PFF. The Giants may have issues at quarterback, but the guy blocking on the blind side is far from an issue.

New York Jets: Quinnen Williams

The Jets also don’t have a ton of talent to pick from, just like their in-city counterparts. Still, Quinnen Williams, the third-overall pick in 2019, has developed into a quality starter along the defensive line.

The former Alabama defender has been solid over the last two seasons, posting seven sacks in 2020 and six in 2021. While the Jets are rebuilding, Williams is a young, quality player who the team should keep around.

Philadelphia Eagles: Jordan Mailata

Philadelphia has one of the best running games in the league, and the excellent offensive line is one of the biggest reasons why. Three Eagles up front earned a PFF grade above 80.0 last season: Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson. While Kelce and Johnson have been excelling for years, Mailata is a new addition, and could be the best of the three.

The Australia native won the starting left tackle job in 2020 and hasn’t looked back since. Mailata excelled last year with an 86.9 PFF grade, and should be a major part of the line going forward. With a contract among the NFL’s best, Mailata will be in Philly for years to come.

Pittsburgh Steelers: T.J. Watt

T.J. Watt is coming off a campaign in which he tied the NFL record for most sacks in a single season. Nothing more needs to be said on why he’s the Steelers’ best player.

The former Wisconsin Badger and brother of J.J. Watt was great when he entered the league, and has only gotten better since. He has improved his sack total every year he’s been in the league, with 22.5 last season on his way to a Defensive Player of the Year award. The Steelers signed him to a long-term deal before last season, and Watt quickly proved them right by cementing himself among football’s truly elite defenders.

San Francisco 49ers: Fred Warner

The 49ers selected Fred Warner out of BYU in the third round of the 2018 draft, and that selection paid off in a big way. Warner has been the heart and soul San Francisco’s defense, finishing with over 110 tackles every year of his career. He earned a First Team All-Pro nod in 2020, but he has made a strong case in all four seasons.

Warner is one of the best defenders in the league, and a key part of San Francisco’s recent success.

Seattle Seahawks: DK Metcalf

Seattle is entering a deep rebuild after parting ways with Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner this offseason. Despite that, the team still has talent on its roster, and DK Metcalf is the biggest example.

Metcalf has been a top0tier receiver since he entered the league in 2019. In just three pro seasons, Metcalf has 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns for Seattle. With Wilson gone, Metcalf may see a dip in his stats, but that won’t be his fault.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tom Brady

The Buccaneers have one of the best rosters in the NFL, but Tom Brady is truly the only choice at this spot. He brought the Bucs back to glory in 2020, and none of their recent success happens without him in the fold.

Last season, Brady was as effective as ever even at 44 years old. He set a career-high with 5,316 passing yards and added 43 touchdowns as well. Brady may be the oldest player in the league, but he still hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down.

Tennessee Titans: Derrick Henry

Before Derrick Henry broke his foot last season, he had a legitimate case to be the league MVP. Through eight games, the Titans star put up 937 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. If he remained healthy, he likely would have rushed for over 2,000 yards for the second straight season.

Henry returned for Tennessee’s playoff loss to Cincinnati, but was clearly not at 100%. He’ll be back at full-strength this season, and that’s bad news for the rest of the NFL.

Washington Commanders: Jonathan Allen

Throughout a disappointing 2021 season, Jonathan Allen was a consistent bright spot for Washington. The defensive tackle set a career-high with nine sacks, earned his first Pro Bowl selection along the way.

The Commanders’ defensive line, which features four first-round picks, is the team’s biggest strength. If Washington wants to go anywhere, the defensive line has to be at its best, and Allen is arguably the unit’s most dynamic, disruptive defender.