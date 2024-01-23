Which free agent should we re-sign, Brownies?

As the Cleveland Browns gear up for the 2024 NFL free agency period, their primary objective is to fortify their roster for another successful season. Coming off an impressive 11-6 record and a playoff appearance in the 2023 season, the team aims to secure key players to build on their achievements. Among the essential re-signings on the Browns' agenda are Corey Bojorquez, Sione Takitaki, Maurice Hurst, and Shelby Harris. These players played pivotal roles in the team's success. Their retention is vital for sustaining the Browns' competitiveness. With the free agency period looming, the decisions made by the Browns' management will have a significant impact on the team's prospects for the upcoming season.

Recap of the 2023 Season

The Browns entered the 2023 season with modest playoff expectations but exceeded them by clinching a postseason berth. Despite facing challenges like injuries to key players such as Nick Chubb, Deshaun Watson, Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills, and Dawand Jones, Cleveland persevered and secured a playoff spot. That's even with quarterback Joe Flacco, their fourth starter of the year, leading the charge.

Their journey to the playoffs was marked by resilience. They overcame injuries and setbacks with a remarkable run that defied expectations. Yes, their playoff run ended with a 45-14 loss to the Houston Texans. That said, head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry now face the task of addressing roster needs and making strategic decisions in the upcoming free agency.

Browns Backers across the country rang in our playoff appearance with special watch parties thanks to @DUDEwipes! 📰: https://t.co/Ty1Bcwtd6B pic.twitter.com/wrRBmo6WZd — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 22, 2024

Free Agency Outlook

As the Browns approach the 2024 free agency, several key contributors are set to hit the market. These include Sione Takitaki, Anthony Walker Jr, Harrison Bryant, Za'Darius Smith, Kareem Hunt, Rodney McLeod, Corey Bojorquez, and Geron Christian, among others. Retaining players like Smith, Hunt, Bojorquez, and Christian, who stepped up amid injuries, is justified. However, financial constraints will force the team to part ways with some valuable role players.

Financially challenged, with a projected $13.9 million over the salary cap, Cleveland faces tough decisions. These include potential cap casualties. Sure, veteran Joe Flacco, not part of the long-term plan, is likely to depart. Still, the bigger question looms over whether more key players will be sacrificed as the Browns navigate their financial constraints.

Here we will look at the best players that the Cleveland Browns must re-sign during the 2024 NFL free agency period.

Corey Bojorquez, P

Heading into the 2022 season, the Browns secured the services of punter Corey Bojorquez. He has consistently excelled in cold-weather environments throughout his career. Bojorquez initiated his professional journey with the Buffalo Bills, where he played from 2018 to 2020. That was followed by a one-year stint with the Green Bay Packers. Currently in his second season with Cleveland, Bojorquez has emerged as a pivotal asset.

Over the past two years, Bojorquez has proven himself to be a significant weapon. He boasts an impressive average of 49 yards per punt, including an outstanding 49.4 in 2023. Notably, he recorded a career-high number of punts during this season, accumulating 4,294 yards. Bojorquez effectively pinned opponents inside the 20 on 31 occasions and showcased his powerful leg with a long punt of 73 yards.

Corey Bojorquez BLASTED this punt 😮 pic.twitter.com/eQfCCRvBhD — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 10, 2023

Far from an ordinary kicker, Bojorquez played a crucial role in some low-scoring contests, too. He contributed significantly to the team's victories. Retaining him becomes essential for the Browns. This would ensure that their defense continues to benefit from advantageous field positions as he consistently flips the field with ease.

Sione Takitaki, LB

Despite suffering a late-season ACL injury in 2022, linebacker Sione Takitaki defied expectations by making a remarkable recovery. He was ready to kick off the 2023 season for the Browns. Known for his relentless playing style, Takitaki has evolved into a formidable middle linebacker. His ability to excel as an elite run defender when at his best underscores the importance of retaining him for Cleveland.

Maurice Hurst II, DT

Taking a chance on Maurice Hurst II proved to be a wise move for the Browns. That's despite his injury history. Sure, he concluded the season on injured reserve. However, Hurst made a consistent impact in the 13 games he played. As a relentless pass rusher with an unwavering motor, his athleticism for the position is evident on tape. Although primarily a rotational player in passing situations, bringing him back in the same role is deemed imperative for Cleveland.

We've signed DT Maurice Hurst and placed LB Jordan Kunaszyk on injured reserve 📰: https://t.co/wdhs7oox4p pic.twitter.com/oPeWeYba9u — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 31, 2023

Shelby Harris, DT

The late addition of veteran defensive tackle Shelby Harris during training camp was a masterstroke for the Browns' defense in 2022. Harris played a crucial role in stabilizing the previously struggling defensive tackle unit. Effective in both the run and passing games, Harris displayed a knack for making impactful plays when needed. His ability to elevate and deflect passes added an entertaining dimension to his game. Harris even blocked a field goal during the season. Retaining Harris is crucial for the Browns as they look to build on the defensive improvements witnessed in 2023.

Looking Ahead

The Cleveland Browns find themselves at a pivotal juncture as they approach the 2024 NFL free agency period. The decisions made by the team's management will undoubtedly shape the trajectory of the upcoming season. These include the re-signing of key players like Corey Bojorquez, Sione Takitaki, Maurice Hurst, and Shelby Harris. Bojorquez's exceptional punting skills, Takitaki's tenacity as a linebacker, Hurst's impactful presence on the defensive line, and Harris's veteran prowess all contribute significantly to the Browns' potential success. Retaining these instrumental players becomes paramount for Cleveland to build on their 2023 accomplishments. The Browns' journey through free agency promises to be a critical chapter in their ongoing pursuit of sustained competitiveness in the NFL.