The Cleveland Browns saw their season end in painful fashion as they dropped a 45-14 decision to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Quarterback Joe Flacco and the Browns found themselves down by 10 points at halftime, but the game turned further against Cleveland when the veteran quarterback threw a pair of third quarter touchdowns that were both returned for touchdowns on back to back possessions.

While the Texans defense punished Flacco, the top-ranked Cleveland defense was unable to slow down Houston rookie CJ Stroud. He threw for 274 yards and 3 touchdown passes without throwing an interception.

There is little doubt that the Browns had an excellent regular season, and one of the huge keys was the signing of Flacco following a serious injury sent starting quarterback Deshaun Watson to the injured list. The soon-to-be 39-year-old quarterback made a number of big throws during the season, but he did not have the same kind of success against the Texans.

Flacco said he enjoyed his time with the Browns quite a bit, but it was too early to consider whether he would return to the team in the 2024 season. “I am just trying to take all of this in,” Flacco said. “It's too early to talk about what is going to happen next season.”

Flacco certainly caused several of his own problems throughout the game, but he did not get any help from the Cleveland running game. Kareem Hunt carried the ball 8 times for 26 yards, while Jerome Ford had 9 carries for 17 yards.

Joe Flacco completed 34 of 46 passes for 307 yards with 1 TD and 2 interceptions