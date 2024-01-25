These three players need to stay put in Dallas.

This summer marks the beginning of the end for the most recent era of the Dallas Cowboys. Ezekiel Elliott is already long gone, Dak Prescott's contract is up next season (for now), and so are CeeDee Lamb's and DeMarcus Lawrence's.

Decision time for those players is still down the road, but several key pieces are already bound for free agency on March 13. With several big names on the block, these three Cowboys are most essential to Dallas for the 2024-25 season.

Rico Dowdle, RB

Retaining Rico Dowdle would be just as much about keeping a promising young back in the system as moving on from Tony Pollard. Tagging Pollard last season didn't turn out the way the Cowboys hoped it would, and the prospect of an even greater financial commitment to the Memphis product isn't an enticing one.

In Dowdle, the Cowboys have a low-mileage runner who has spent years in the offense. The longtime Cowboys backup made the most of his touches last season. In the two games Dowdle received more than 10 carries, he averaged 5.2 yards per tote and scored in both contests. Dowdle also proved his value as a receiver in the regular season finale against Washington when he turned nine carries and four targets into 100 scrimmage yards.

Dowdle probably won't start next season, but keeping him should be relatively cheap. Even if the Cowboys take a home run swing at Derrick Henry or use an early pick on someone like Jonathan Brooks or Blake Corum, Dowdle is well worth retaining as the second half of the backfield in 2024.

Tyron Smith, LT

Tyron Smith stared retirement in the face last summer after another slew of injuries darkened his 2022-23 season. A few months later, Smith was named All-Pro by the Associated Press for the fifth time in his career.

So, is he done now? Maybe. He's just as much of an injury risk as he was at the beginning of last season, perhaps even more considering he'll be another year older at the start of next season. If one player in Dallas has proven himself capable of outshining his risks, it's number 77.

If the money works, Smith should be on the field for one last ride. Dallas' offensive line is about to go through a significant transitional period once Smith and Zack Martin finish their careers. Both were All-Pros in 2023, and both are the Cowboys' best option at their position next year.

Given the likelihood that the Cowboys attempt selecting their left tackle of the future in the upcoming draft, the ability to sit that player behind one of the top left tackles in franchise history for a season is a big deal. If Smith didn't play like one of the best tackles in the sport last season, it would be time to let him ride off into the sunset. Instead, the Cowboys have to decide yet again how much they're willing to commit to one of the top linemen in the league.

Johnathan Hankins, DT

Big Hank isn't the only defensive lineman the Cowboys need to decide on this summer. Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler are both free agents too, but the likelihood that the Cowboys retain more than one of the trio is extremely low.

Armstrong and Fowler combined for 11.5 sacks last season. The NFL is about passers and pass-rushers, right? So how does Johnathan Hankins, who will be almost 33 by the time next season ends, precede two productive and talented sack artists?

In 12 games before Hankins' ankle injury against the Eagles on Dec. 10, the Cowboys allowed opponents 106 rushing yards per game. If it lasted all season, that mark would've landed Dallas between the Ravens and Titans as the 14th-stingiest run defense in football. The Cowboys allowed 133 rushing yards per game following Hankins' injury, the fourth-worst average in the NFL extrapolated over 17 games.

The window is still open for Dallas, but only for one more year unless Prescott gets an extension. The Cowboys must prioritize players who can turn their weaknesses into strengths. Dan Quinn can't afford to lose his top run-stuffer with every decent offense in football running roughshod over his defense.