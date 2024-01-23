The Cowboys need to take a look at these players in free agency.

Last offseason was a big one for the Dallas Cowboys in terms of trades. Two significant swings landed Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks in Dallas, both acquisitions that should be labeled successful even in the wake of the Cowboys' abhorrent playoff performance.

There wasn't a lot of free-agent action last year, at least not involving players that weren't already in the building. That could change this summer as Jerry Jones saddles up for one last ride with this core group of Cowboys.

This year's Cowboys didn't have enough. There are several players on the board this offseason that could help Dallas reach the mountaintop, but which ones are realistically acquireable? Which ones can Jones even afford? These names are worth a look at the very least.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Chris Jones, DT

Chris Jones might fall into the “due diligence” category thanks to his price tag. Jones is the best player available on this year's free agent market, and the franchise tag north of $33 million that the Chiefs would owe him should they decide to go that route all but guarantees a gaudy number for the veteran tackle.

There are ways the Cowboys can free up some cash to afford Jones, starting with extending Dak Prescott. There's no way the Cowboys can acquire Jones without softening Prescott's $60 million cap hit significantly. It would also take restructures from guys like DeMarcus Lawrence and Zack Martin, plus cap casualties in the form of Michael Gallup and Leighton Vander Esch.

If the Cowboys make each and every one of those moves, maybe they can bring in the best interior defensive lineman in football. After watching Dallas' defense fail to stop the run for years now, do I even need to try to convince you that the Cowboys could use him?

Tee Higgins, WR

Now we're approaching more realistic territory, but this target comes with baggage. Tee Higgins has been sensational when he's been able to take the field, but nine missed games in the last two seasons may cause uneasiness for Cowboys fans who have spent that time watching Michael Gallup's injuries hold him down.

That is who Higgins would replace on Dallas' roster, after all. Dallas can't roster both Higgins and Gallup in their current cap climate, and they play the same role anyway. Higgins is an obvious upgrade over Gallup, but is he worth the risk?

50/50 balls down the field aren't exactly Prescott's bread and butter, but Higgins has made a career out of chasing down that kind of throw. The Cowboys thought they had a Higgins-type player in Gallup. They believed strongly enough that they traded Amari Cooper to extend Gallup instead.

The Gallup endeavor was a miserable failure, but the fact the Cowboys extended him in the first place means they believe Prescott can make plays to that type of target. Prescott finished this season throwing the ball as well as anybody in the NFL. Adding Higgins may unlock another facet of Presott's game in a way Gallup could not.

Christian Wilkins, DT

In terms of fit, Christian Wilkins may be Dallas' top target this offseason. He isn't the most talented free agent on the board, but his run-stopping ability should be highly coveted by a Cowboys defense that hasn't been able to stop anybody on the ground for two years.

Wilkins also wouldn't require the cap gymnastics of a Chris Jones. Jerry Jones and the Cowboys' brass would still have to move money around to bring in a player like Wilkins, but not nearly as much.

So why prioritize a run-stuffing tackle in free agency? Those types of players are already hard to find in the draft and, let's face it, the Cowboys don't hit on defensive tackles often. Mazi Smith obviously has a long way to go before he blossoms into the player Dallas hopes he can be, and any tackle available at the end of the first round this summer likely wouldn't make much of an impact in his first season either.

Wilkins is a sure thing at a position the Cowboys haven't been solid at in years. Dallas is in dire need of linebackers to stop the run too, but they have a much better chance of finding a couple of guys who can contribute in the middle rounds. When it comes to stopping the run at the line of scrimmage, the Cowboys need to focus on free agents like Wilkins.