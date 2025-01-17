The Green Bay Packers and General Manager Brian Gutekunst have a ton of work to do this offseason after a somewhat disappointing season that saw them go 11-6 and lose in the Wild Card round of the NFC Playoffs to the Philadelphia Eagles.

This is a team that for all intents and purposes underperformed in 2024. The 2023 season ended on a high note despite a Divisional Round playoff exit against the San Francisco 49ers because Jordan Love showed a ton of potential in his first full season as a starter and the Packers seemed like a young and hungry team that was on the rise.

Not only that, but despite all the doubters, there was hope in the post-Aaron Rodgers era.

Some of that hope was manifested this season for the Packers, because they were a playoff team, after all. This was a disjointed season for Green Bay in which they didn't beat any of the teams that were better of them in the NFC, though, and they went 1-5 against NFC North opponents. The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings were clearly better than them in the division, and against the Eagles, they barely showed up in a 22-10 loss.

The Packers need to draft well in order to restock the cupboards of talent and Gutekunst also needs to go out and make a few more splashes in free agency. After all, we saw how well spending money on Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney worked out for the Packers. They were two consistent bright spots in a season otherwise full of grey area.

Green Bay also has several of its own players hitting free agency though, and while not everybody can come back, these four players are must re-sign for Gutekunst and the Packers.

Josh Myers would give Packers consistency on OL

There was a real world in which Josh Myers almost saw his whole free agency period go down the drain. Myers went down late in the game against the Eagles with what appeared to be a gruesome leg injury in which his leg got stuck under one of his own teammates as he fell to the ground.

It looked like it could have been a broken leg, but outside of swelling, Myers suffered no real injury.

Myers has been with the Packers since they selected him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, and while he's not a superstar, he is a veteran interior lineman at this point.

He's not going to get superstar money on the open market and if another team is willing to give him that the Packers should let him walk, but in an ideal world they can bring back Myers on a fair deal in order to keep consistency and at the very least reliable depth for the offensive line that projects their biggest asset, which is Love.

Daniel Whelan is an asset for Packers at punter

Punter is one of the most important yet unappreciated positions not just in the NFL, but in sports in general. A good punter can bail your offense out of a bad situation and be a defense's best friend. In close games when field positioning can often be the determining factor as to who wins or loses, a good punter can actually win you a game.

The Packers have a good punter in Daniel Whelan. He averaged 40.2 yards per punt and had a long punt of 74 yards. He consistently made kicks like this for the Packers, and though his numbers weren't league leading, he was absolutely an asset for Green Bay's special teams.

If you've got a good punter you want to keep that good punter, so the Packers must re-sign Whelan.

Emanuel Wilson was a strong option behind Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs got all the headlines in Green Bay for the tremendous year that he had (301 carries for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns). But soon-to-be third-year pro and former undrafted free agent Emanuel Wilson was also a big part of the Packers' running game.

Wilson rushed 103 times for 502 yards and four touchdowns, which is great production from a backup. His deal heading into 2024 was for one-year and $915,000. The Packers can afford to pay him a bit more to make sure that Jacobs has a solid backup yet again heading into 2025.

Brandon McManus came up clutch for Packers

The Packers signed Brandon McManus in early October after rookie kicker Brayden Narverson struggled and went 12-of-18 on field goals. McManus was a veteran kicker with a history of success, but also some personal question marks, but the Packers were desperate for consistency at the position so they brought him in.

It paid off in a big way for Green Bay. McManus actually won the Packers two games and he finished the regular season having made 20-of-21 field goals with a long of 55. He missed one kick int he playoff loss to the Eagles, so recency bias doesn't favor McManus.

The Packers know just how important a consistent, veteran kicker can be, though, so they need to re-sign him for 2025.