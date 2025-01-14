It's over for the Green Bay Packers, officially. Their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card marked the end of the 2024-25 campaign and the start of a very important offseason for head coach Matt LaFleur and General Manager Brian Gutekunst.

The Packers underwhelmed in 2024. There's little doubting that fact.

After their run to the playoffs in 2023 led by a young and exciting Jordan Love — which resulted in a dominant Wild Card win over the Dallas Cowboys on the road followed by a competitive game (but a loss) against the San Francisco 49ers — the Super Bowl window was supposedly flung wide open for the Packers.

They had a young but hungry team, a franchise quarterback — who they paid as such this past offseason — and young players on both sides of the ball who were supposed to take a step up in 2024. Meanwhile, the Packers fired Joe Barry and hired an aggressive defensive coordinator in former Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley. Along with that came a switch from a 3-4 to a 4-3, and Gutekunst was aggressive for the first time in a while and brought in superstars on both sides of the ball.

Josh Jacobs came in to be Green Bay's star running back and Xavier McKinney was signed to be their star safety. To each player's respective credit, they delivered (and more) in 2024. To Hafley's credit, Green Bay's defense was markedly better in 2024 than it was in 2023.

The problem for the Packers is that Love didn't deliver, and neither did LaFleur as a head coach or play caller. In fact, both regressed.

Now the Packers have more questions than answers heading into the 2025 offseason. That's not even mentioning a season-ending injury to wideout Christian Watson — who will likely miss most of next season recovering from a torn ACL — and star cornerback Jaire Alexander feels unlikely to return for a variety of reasons.

Still, life goes on in the NFL and Gutekunst and the Packers have to keep growing and getting better via free agency as well as via the 2025 NFL Draft if they want to keep up with the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears in the suddenly stacked NFC North.

As such, these Teeshould be the Packers' top priorities this offseason.

1. The Packers need to get Jordan Love right

Love wasn't terrible in 2024, but he also wasn't one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. The Packers paid him this offseason to be that kind of quarterback, but the results were disappointing. Sure, he was injured for much of the season and his inconsistent wide recovers did him no favors.

The numbers also don't tell the whole story. He threw for 3,389 yards and 25 touchdowns with 11 interceptions during the regular season, going the last seven regular season games without throwing a pick. He looked shaky and uncomfortable as well as inaccurate even during that stretch, though, and it all came to a head against the Eagles.

His no touchdown, three interception performance in the playoffs felt indicative of the type of season he had. It was boom or bust, but it felt like more bust than boom.

Love can be a great quarterback. He has otherworldly arm talent if he can figure it out. LaFleur and the Packers need to do everything they can this offseason to ensure that Love gets back on track. Whether that's his offseason program or helping him out via the roster, it's incredibly important.

2. The Packers need to give Love more weapons at wideout

This could really be 1B to the above 1A point. Love struggled in 2024, but he can't do it on his own. Even Aaron Rodgers had a slew of great wideouts during his high times in Green Bay, and right now, the Packers have given Love no help.

It was a cute idea to hope for the internal development of Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks, but all four wideouts regressed in 2024 and it left Love with plenty of decent WR3s instead of a solid and established WR1 and WR2 that he could trust in big moments.

The Packers need to get Love help by bringing in a top wide receiver via free agency, and Tee Higgins should be Gutekunst's No. 1 target if the Cincinnati Bengals allow him to hit the open market. If and when the New York Jets cut Davante Adams, the Packers should also see if they can broker a reunion in Green Bay.

3. The Packers need to get Jeff Hafley more pass rush

For as much improvement as the Packers saw under Hafley, their defense still left a ton to be desired in the big moments. Without a doubt, Hafley made progress with this defense and playing as well as they did while changing from a 3-4 to a 4-3 is a big deal, but there are upgrades needed on the defensive line and edge heading into 2025.

Rashan Gary finished with 8.5 sacks, including the playoff game. That's decent, but he's not a superstar pass rusher. He'd be an incredible No. 2 pass rusher, so the Packers need to get him that top dog to play alongside.

We know it likely wont be Lukas Van Ness being that player, despite the fact that Gutekunst selected him with the 13th overall pick in 2023. Van Ness finished the season with just three sacks, so he can't be relied upon unless he's hit with some sort of alien-infused development this offseason.

Much like at wide receiver, the Packers need to use free agency and the draft to get Hafley's defense some pass rush help.