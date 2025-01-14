The Green Bay Packers head into the offseason looking for roster help as things didn’t work out well in the loss to the Eagles. However, Jordan Love’s key protector, center Josh Myers, turned out amazingly all good after a scary-looking injury, according to a post on X by Jeremy Fowler.

#Packers center Josh Myers is ‘amazingly all good' after what looked like a severe leg injury suffered Sunday in Philly, per source. Myers has swelling but no other issues. Set to enter free agency in good shape.

Included in the mix of a 22-10 Wild Card loss to the Eagles, the Packers took the wrong end of multiple stiff arms by Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. That added to the sting of losing, but Myers added a positive blip.

Packers C Josh Myers looking forward now

Myers injured his left leg, but it appears he came out with the best-case scenario. The same can’t be said for the Packers, who didn’t show up very well against the Eagles.

However, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell painted an optimistic road ahead for the Packers.

“The Packers should still feel optimistic about their future,” Barnwell said. “The league's youngest team in each of the past two seasons is coming off back-to-back playoff trips. They're stuck in a tough division, but their defense took a major step forward in Jeff Hafley's first season as coordinator. And Love ranked second in the league in QBR over the final two months of the campaign. Love wasn't great against Philadelphia. But one disappointing performance without multiple starters for some or all of the game against a great defense shouldn't wipe away the positives from 2024.”

Love had to attack the Eagles defense without Christian Watson, out for the season with a torn ACL. During the game, the next two best wideouts — Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed — left the game with injuries. That meant Love had guys Dontayvion Wicks and Bo Melton at his disposal. Yes, it’s hard to win a playoff game without at least one top receiver.

Barnwell suggested the Packers should rely more on pass protection from guys like Myers — if he re-signs — instead of running so much.

“If the Packers want to take a step forward in 2025, should they lean more into Love and less into their running game?” Barnwell wrote. “They were the league's most run-heavy team on early downs in neutral game scripts by a significant margin this season. They threw the ball just 42.7% of the time in those spots. The 31st-ranked Eagles were as close to the Giants in 22nd as they were to the Packers in last.”