We've got the best Point Guard Builds you can use and edit in NBA 2K25 MyPLAYER. Although you can use pre-built templates modeled after real point guards like Steph Curry, some players like to veer off and do their own thing. Therefore, we created three solid builds that will help you in MyCAREER.

What Are The Best Point Guard Builds To Use In NBA 2K25?

#1 – Three Point Badge King

Height: 6'2″

Weight: 198-200 lbs

Wingspan: 6'3″

If you want a build that emphasizes three-pointers while also giving you access to multiple Legend Level Badges, look no further. This build does sacrifice some agility (94 max) but you have multiple high ratings in other categories. Your three-point, mid-range, pass accuracy, and several other attributes will have a cap at 99.

The only things you really sacrifice in this build is defense and rebounding. However, your perimeter defense can still reach 99, which is still great since you won't be inside often. And if you're a PG, chances are you won't be going for rebounds as often as your Center will. So don't fret if your rebounding attributes are low.

Furthermore, you'll have the ability to earn 18 total Legend Level badges, along with five HOF badges and two Golds. Many of these badges will improve a variety of skills that help you as a PG. Sure, it'll take time to reach HOF level badges, but they're well worth the grind and effort to get.

Overall, this is our best build in general. As a point guard, you really want to focus on:

Being an elite three-point shooter

Having good pass accuracy, ball handle, and speed with the ball

However, we created three more builds for players who want to do something different.

#2 – Who Needs Defense?

Height: 5'9″

Weight: 185 lbs

Wingspan: 6'1″

If you don't care for dunks or defense, this build maximizes your skills as a shooter, dribbler, and passer. Overall, it gives you access to 22 total Legend Level Badges. While you sacrifice your defense, dunking, and rebounding skills, you become a perfect shooter. Furthermore, your Ball Handling pass accuracy, and Speed with Ball can all potentially reach 99.

The added weight does take your speed down to 95, but you're still fast enough to make moves and break ankles. Just be ware that your interior defense will drop immensely with this build. However, you'll at least have a potential max of 99 for perimeter defense and steals.

Use this build with caution, as you focus solely on your strengths and potential badges.

#3 – Highlight Tape

Height: 6'6″

Weight: 198 lbs

Wingspan: 6'11”

If you like slam dunking on opponents, this is the build for you.

Overall, this is our least favorite build. Dunking does not make you a better player, and you sacrifice some attributes for stats you do not need. However, If you love driving up the inside and closing out with a dunk, this build should work for that.

Another nice thing about this build is that it improves your skills as a rebounder and defender. So if you miss a layup, you'll have a better chance of getting the ball back. And the 82 max interior defense should help if you play online modes like Streetball. Furthermore, this badge gives you access to 15 HOF level Badges. While not the best build, it's pretty fun to play with if you like messing around.

Overall, that includes some of the best Point Guard builds you can create in NBA 2K25 MyPLAYER. But at the end of the day, feel free to edit these builds to find the one that works best for you. Remember, always keep in mind your unlockable badges and the key attributes that's important for your position. We wish you the best of luck in creating the a future Hall of Famer.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.