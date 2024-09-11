We've got some of the best Power Forward Builds you can use in NBA 2K25 to become LeBron or Giannis 2.0. Although the game offers many pre-built templates for you to try, some players like to create a different build that works for them. Therefore, we listed three builds below that should be fun and powerful to play with in MyCAREER.

What Are The Best Power Forward Builds To Use In NBA 2K25?

#1 Rebound Badge King

Height: 6'7″

Weight: 270 lbs

Wingspan: 7'3″

I know what you're thinking – why would I recommend a build that makes your shooting worse?

As a Power Forward, it's good to be an effective rebounder with good defensive skills but enough speed to keep up. This build significantly improves your defense, defensive rebounds, Ball Handling, Speed with the Ball, and much more. Furthermore, you can earn 18 possible Legend-level badges, 7 HOF Badges, and 4 Gold Badges.

If you're someone who doesn't like going for three, this build still makes you an effective shooter. A Mid-Range Shot of 87 and Layup up of 99 make you effective in the paint and able to make plays. Overall, this is a great build for playing online against others in the Park.

#2 LeBron 2.0

Height: 6'8″

Weight: 235 lbs

Wingspan 6'10”

We essentially look the LeBron build and modified it to make you a more effective shooter. Overall, this build gives you access to 15 possible Legend Badges, six HOF Badges, and eight Gold Badges. Furthermore, it makes you pretty fast, considering your size. So you'll be a faster, stronger defender with good shooting skills.

Of course, this build does make big sacrifices to your rebounding skills, which is important to a Power Forward. However, the idea here is that we compensate rebounds for shot accuracy. Hopefully you'll be converting more shots, which will reduce the need of less offensive rebounds. And an 85 defensive rebound is still solid enough to get the ball over most players.

Feel free to adjust the weight and wingspan if you'd like to modify your badge and attribute setup here.

#3 – Legend Badge Enthusiast

Height: 6'9″

Weight: 254 lbs

Wingspan: 7'5″

If you don't care much about attribute distribution and more about abilities, this if the one for you. It offers 22 possible Legend Level badges, giving you the best possible badges when you finally rank them up all the way. Furthermore, this build helps you reach a max offensive and defensive rebound of 99, with great stealing, blocking, and defending capabilities.

The only thing you sacrifice in this build is some shooting skills and speed with the ball. However, you more than make up for it with your size, which should help you power through weak defenders. Another weakness to this build is that although you have plenty of Legend Level Badges, there aren't many Gold or HOF. Nevertheless, we found it was pretty fun to play around with.

You can customize the weight if you want extra speed, but a PF does not need to be the fastest guy on the court.

Overall, that includes our top best Power Forward Builds for NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoy using these builds. Furthermore, feel free to customize them to your liking if you want to earn a certain badge level or attribute rating. The best build is all about finding the one that works best for you.

