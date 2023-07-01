Check out our top picks for the best Puzzle games on the Steam Summer Sale 2023.

Best Puzzle Games in Steam Summer Sale 2023

A Little to the Left – 25% off

Description: A Little to the Left is a cozy puzzle game that has you sort, stack, and organize household items into pleasing arrangements while you keep an eye out for a mischievous cat with an inclination for chaos. Check out this playful and intuitive puzzler with 75+ satisfying messes to tidy.

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut – 75% off

Description: Disco Elysium – The Final Cut is a groundbreaking role playing game. You’re a detective with a unique skill system at your disposal and a whole city to carve your path across. Interrogate unforgettable characters, crack murders or take bribes. Become a hero or an absolute disaster of a human being.

Unpacking – 40% off

Description: Unpacking is a zen puzzle game about the familiar experience of pulling possessions out of boxes and fitting them into a new home. Part block-fitting puzzle, part home decoration, you are invited to create a satisfying living space while learning clues about the life you’re unpacking.

Escape the Backrooms – 20% off

Description: Escape the Backrooms is a 1-4 player co-op horror exploration game. Traverse through eerie backrooms levels while avoiding entities and other danger to try and escape. Free content updates with new levels and game modes keep the community rewarded.

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – 67% off

Description: Become Phoenix Wright and experience the thrill of battle as you fight to save your innocent clients in a court of law. Play all 14 episodes, spanning the first three games, in one gorgeous collection.

Escape Simulator – 25% off

Description: First-person puzzler you can play solo or in an online co-op (best with 2-3 players, but playable with more). Explore a set of highly interactive escape rooms. Move furniture, pick up and examine everything, smash pots and break locks! Supports community rooms through the level editor.

We Were Here Forever – 30% off

Description: You both awaken imprisoned inside the sinister Castle Rock – were you betrayed, or simply not that clever? Find out in the newest co-op puzzle adventure in the We Were Here Series! Do you and your partner have what it takes to face the dark forces of this realm or will you be trapped… forever?

Locked up in the dungeons, deep in the bowels of Castle Rock, you and a fellow prisoner must seek a way out and return to stand again beneath the icy Antarctic skies – but escaping this nightmare will not be so easy, let alone escaping the castle itself. Freeing yourselves from your cells and escaping the Keep is only the beginning – but does one truly escape Castle Rock? Fresh mysteries await, and you’ll have to make some choices about how to proceed. Your journey leads from the dark prison through the royal halls to the outside. Outside the Keep, you will discover the story of Rockbury, it’s inhabitants, and plans of a resistance formed against the King to escape this icy place. Hope will lead you on to an eerie Graveyard and have you descend down into the dark waters of the Foundry.

We Were Here Together – 55% off

Description: As we explore these frozen wastes, misfortune strikes once again. Through the fierce blizzard, a flare lights the sky, followed by a cry for help over the radio – broken, dying… No one else can come to their rescue. Can we make it back – together?

It all begins with an emergency flare lighting up the sky and a distress call waking you from uneasy dreams. Your fellow Antarctic explorers are in trouble, and the two of you left at base camp must work together to launch a rescue mission. If only you knew what you were getting into…

From the research base camp you’ll need to figure out a way to get to the source of the distress flare. Once you’re through the frozen Antarctic wastes, you'll find yourselves separated inside a medieval castle, facing puzzles, secrets, and dangers! You and your partner start out with nothing but your wits and a walkie-talkie each. Observation, smart communication and teamwork will be the only way to escape from the sinister Castle Rock.

The Case of the Golden Idol – 30% off

Description: A new kind of detective game that allows you to think and investigate freely. Discover clues surrounding 12 strange and gruesome deaths and build your own theory. Pick your suspect, deduce the motive, unmask the awful truth.

Step into the shoes of an 18th century detective and uncover the mystery behind twelve strange deaths spanning 50 years, all somehow connected.

Unmask the true killers in this sprawling narrative and discover their devious motives. Reveal the true nature of the mysterious Golden Idol and those who covet it. Follow the journey of a cursed aristocratic family as you untangle a web of deceit and villainy in your hunt for the truth behind this dark conspiracy.

Dorfromantik – 30% off

Description: Dorfromantik is a peaceful building strategy and puzzle game where you create a beautiful and ever-growing village landscape by placing tiles. Explore a variety of colorful biomes, discover and unlock new tiles and complete quests to fill your world with life!

In Dorfromantik you start with a stack of procedurally generated tiles. One after the other, you draw the top tile of the stack, place it on one available slot and rotate for the best fit. Thereby groups and combinations of landscapes are formed, such as forests, villages or water bodies, and you are rewarded with points depending on how well the tile fits.

Return to Monkey Island – 30% off

Description: Return to Monkey Island is an unexpected, thrilling return of series creator Ron Gilbert that continues the story of the legendary adventure games.

It’s been many years since Guybrush Threepwood was last locked in a battle of wits with his nemesis, the zombie pirate LeChuck. His true love, Elaine Marley, has turned her focus away from governing and Guybrush himself is adrift and unfulfilled, having never found the Secret of Monkey Island. Hip, young pirate leaders led by Captain Madison have shuffled the old guard from power, Melee Island has taken a turn for the worse, and famed businessman Stan has been imprisoned for ‘marketing-related crimes’.

Shadows Over Loathing – 22% off

Description: Shadows over Loathing — a slapstick-figure comedy adventure-RPG full of mobsters, monsters, and mysteries.

Mobsters, monsters, and mysteries — welcome to Shadows Over Loathing, the shady side of an already black-and-white world, and a follow-up to the award-winning West of Loathing.

Your Uncle Murray has requested your aid at his antique shop in Ocean City, but upon your arrival the old man is nowhere to be found. Your investigation into his disappearance and the artifacts he’s been collecting takes a turn when you stumble across some shadowy plots (and a bunch of squirming eldritch tentacles) that threaten to bring about the end of the world.

Explore a sprawling open world chock full of danger, quests, puzzles, and stick figures in this single-player comedy adventure/RPG set in the prohibition era of the Loathing universe. See how many enemies you can stuff into a phone booth as the athletic Pig Skinner, control the curds and whey of the cosmos as the cunning Cheese Wizard, or march to the beat of your own inscrutable purposes as the hip Jazz Agent.

Twelve Minutes – 50% off

Description: An interactive thriller about a man trapped in a time loop. Featuring James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe.

What should be a romantic evening with your wife turns into a nightmare when a police detective breaks into your home, accuses your wife of murder and beats you to death…

Only for you to find yourself immediately returned to the exact moment you opened the front door, stuck in a TWELVE-MINUTE time loop, doomed to relive the same terror again and again…

Unless you can find a way to use the knowledge of what’s coming to change the outcome and break the loop.