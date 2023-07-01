Check out our top picks for the best Shooter games on the Steam Summer Sale 2023.

Best Shooter Games in Steam Summer Sale 2023

Ready or Not – 20% off

Description: Ready or Not is an intense, tactical, first-person shooter that depicts a modern-day world in which SWAT police units are called to defuse hostile and confronting situations.

VOID Interactive has consulted police units worldwide to make your virtual avatar play and feel like a fully equipped SWAT officer, creep or advance swiftly through tense scenarios as required by ever-changing mission conditions. Unpredictable assailants and civilians mimic the chaos of actual SWAT actions.

In order to bring the world of Ready or Not to life we’ve spared no expense to make our equipment reflect the equipment that SWAT Teams utilize in the field, our skilled sound and art teams have created life-like replicas for you to use ingame.

Wanted: Dead – 50% off

Description: Wanted: Dead is a new hybrid slasher/shooter from the makers of Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive. The game follows a week in life of the Zombie Unit, an elite Hong Kong police squad on a mission to uncover a major corporate conspiracy.

Play as Lt. Hannah Stone, a hardboiled Hong Kong cop, and plow through mercenaries, gang members, and private military contractors in a spectacular cyberpunk adventure.

Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II – 45% off

Description: Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II drops players into an unprecedented global conflict that features the return of the iconic Operators of Task Force 141.

Infinity Ward brings fans state-of-the-art gameplay, with all-new gun handling, advanced AI system, a new Gunsmith and a suite of other gameplay and graphical innovations that elevate the franchise to new heights.

Modern Warfare® II launches with a globe-trotting single-player campaign, immersive Multiplayer combat, and a narrative-driven, co-op Special Ops experience.

You also get access to Call of Duty®: Warzone™, the all-new Battle Royale experience.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege – 60% off

Description: Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege is an elite, realistic, tactical team-based shooter where superior planning and execution triumph. It features 5v5 attack vs. defense gameplay and intense close-quarters combat in destructible environments.

Engage in a brand-new style of assault using an unrivaled level of destruction and gadgetry.

On defense, coordinate with your team to transform your environments into strongholds. Trap, fortify and create defensive systems to prevent being breached by the enemy.

On attack, lead your team through narrow corridors, barricaded doorways and reinforced walls. Combine tactical maps, observation drones, rappelling and more to plan, attack and defuse every situation.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection – 75% off

Description: The Master Chief’s iconic journey includes six games, built for PC and collected in a single integrated experience. Whether you’re a long-time fan or meeting Spartan 117 for the first time, The Master Chief Collection is the definitive Halo gaming experience.

Featuring Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST Campaign, and Halo 4, The Master Chief Collection offers players their own exciting journey through the epic saga. Starting with the incredible bravery of Noble Six in Halo: Reach and ending with the rise of a new enemy in Halo 4, the Master Chief’s saga totals 67 campaign missions over six critically-acclaimed titles.

Dead Space – 30% off

Description: The sci-fi survival-horror classic Dead Space™ returns, completely rebuilt from the ground up to offer a deeper, more immersive experience. This remake brings jaw-dropping visual fidelity, suspenseful atmospheric audio, and improvements to gameplay while staying faithful to the original game’s thrilling vision.

Isaac Clarke is an everyman engineer on a mission to repair a vast mining ship, the USG Ishimura, only to discover something has gone horribly wrong. The ship's crew has been slaughtered and Isaac’s beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board.

Call of Duty®: Black Ops III – 67% off

Description: Call of Duty®: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition includes the full base game plus the Zombies Chronicles content expansion.

Call of Duty: Black Ops III combines three unique game modes: Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies, providing fans with the deepest and most ambitious Call of Duty ever.

The Zombies Chronicles content expansion delivers 8 remastered classic Zombies maps from Call of Duty®: World at War, Call of Duty®: Black Ops and Call of Duty®: Black Ops II. Complete maps from the original saga are fully remastered and HD playable within Call of Duty®: Black Ops III.

Battlefield™ 2042 – 75% off

Description: Never back down in Season 5: New Dawn. Battlefield™ 2042 is a first-person shooter that marks the return to the iconic all-out warfare of the franchise.

Battlefield™ 2042 is a first-person shooter that marks the return to the iconic all-out warfare of the franchise. Utilize a cutting-edge arsenal in immersive multiplayer battles on maps set in both open battlegrounds and close-quarters maps. Choose your class, rally your squad, and fight through the world of 2042 as well as Battlefield's past.

Left 4 Dead 2 – 90% off

Description: Set in the zombie apocalypse, Left 4 Dead 2 (L4D2) is the highly anticipated sequel to the award-winning Left 4 Dead, the #1 co-op game of 2008. This co-operative action horror FPS takes you and your friends through the cities, swamps and cemeteries of the Deep South, from Savannah to New Orleans across five expansive campaigns.

You'll play as one of four new survivors armed with a wide and devastating array of classic and upgraded weapons. In addition to firearms, you'll also get a chance to take out some aggression on infected with a variety of carnage-creating melee weapons, from chainsaws to axes and even the deadly frying pan.

You'll be putting these weapons to the test against (or playing as in Versus) three horrific and formidable new Special Infected.

Helping to take L4D's frantic, action-packed gameplay to the next level is AI Director 2.0. This improved Director has the ability to procedurally change the weather you'll fight through and the pathways you'll take, in addition to tailoring the enemy population, effects, and sounds to match your performance. L4D2 promises a satisfying and uniquely challenging experience every time the game is played, custom-fitted to your style of play.

DayZ – 40% off

Description: How long can you survive a post-apocalyptic world? A land overrun with an infected “zombie” population, where you compete with other survivors for limited resources. Will you team up with strangers and stay strong together? Or play as a lone wolf to avoid betrayal? This is DayZ – this is your story.

Risk of Rain 2 – 50% off

Description: Escape a chaotic alien planet by fighting through hordes of frenzied monsters – with your friends, or on your own. Combine loot in surprising ways and master each character until you become the havoc you feared upon your first crash landing.

Back 4 Blood – 80% off

Description: Back 4 Blood is a thrilling cooperative first-person shooter from the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise. Experience the intense 4 player co-op narrative campaign, competitive multiplayer as human or Ridden, and frenetic gameplay that keeps you in the action.

Sniper Elite 5 – 60% off

Description: The award-winning series returns as Karl Fairburne fights to uncover Project Kraken in 1944 France. The genre-defining authentic sniping, with enhanced kill cam, has never looked or felt better as you fight across immersive maps to stop the Nazi war machine in its tracks.

Battlefield™ V – 75% off

Description: This is the ultimate Battlefield V experience. Enter mankind’s greatest conflict with the complete arsenal of weapons, vehicles, and gadgets plus the best customization content of Year 1 and 2.

Gunfire Reborn – 35% off

Description: Gunfire Reborn is a level-based adventure game featuring FPS, Roguelite and RPG. Players can control heroes with various abilities to experience diverse Build gameplay, use various weapons to explore procedurally-generated levels. You can play the game alone, or join 4-player coop.