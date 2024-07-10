Soukaku is an A-Rank character in Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) we'll be providing her best build. This build includes the optimal Disk Drives, W-Engines, and other items to equip her with.

Soukaku can be pulled from either the Channel Stable or Channel Exclusive banners. Given that she's an A-Rank character, pulling her will be easier compared to the S-Rank characters. Having higher chances of pulling her, players are likely to have her on their team. With that said, they're also likely to want to know which is the best build for Soukaku in ZZZ.

Best Soukaku Disk Drives

Here are the best Disk Drives for Soukaku.

1. 4-piece Swing Jazz and 2-piece Hormone Punk or Puffer Electro

Soukaku is a Support character with an Ice attribute. As her role states, her goal is to provide support for the entire team. With four pieces of Swing Jazz Disk Drives equipped, she'll be able to efficiently take care of her squad mates.

Four pieces of Swing Jazz provide Soukaku with 20% extra Energy Regen and the ability to increase all squad members' DMG by 15% for 12s after launching a Chain Attack or Ultimate.

As for the Hormone Punk and Puffer Electro, they're typically used for additional damage. However, combining them with the Swing Jazz Disk Drives will help cap out Soukaku's Cheer On! buff. Aside from that, at least she can also gain some significant damage when in combat.

Equipping two Puffer Electro pieces grants an 8% boost to the equipped character's PEN Ratio. On the other hand, using two Hormone Punk Disk Drives will increase Soukaku's ATK by 10%.

2. 4-piece Swing Jazz and 2-piece Freedom Blues

Given that Soukaku is a Support character, it's likely she'll often be utilizing her Anomaly attributes. Having a couple of Freedom Blues equipped will give her 30 Anomaly Proficiency to boost Anomaly damage.

Best Soukaku W-Engines

Here are the best W-Engines for Soukaku.

1. Bashful Demon (A-Rank)

While Soukaku may be a Support character, she still needs to do her part in combat. With that said, equipping her with Bashful Demon will make her more efficient in combat. Aside from the additional Ice DMG it provides, it also increases her attack damage. At level 1 it has a base ATK of 48 and provides an additional 10% attack. Then at max level, the ATK increases to 624 with 25% more attack damage.

Increases Ice DMG by 15/17.5/20/22/24%. When launching an EX Special Attack, all squad members' ATK increases by 2/2.3/2.6/2.9/3.2% for 12s, stacking up to 4 times. Retriggering refreshes duration. Passive effects of the same name do not stack.

2. [Reverb] Mark II (B-Rank)

If players plan on sticking to the support role, [Reverb] Mark II is the perfect W-Engine. It has a base ATK of 37 and will max out at 475. The W-Engine also gives out an additional 16% Energy Regen at level 1 then increases up to 40%.

Launching an EX Special Attack or Chain Attack increases all squad members' Anomaly Mastery and Anomaly Proficiency by 10/12/13/15/16 for 10s. This effect can trigger once every 20 seconds. Passive effects of the same name do not stack.

3. [Reverb] Mark III (B-Rank)

[Reverb] Mark II and Mark III are almost the same. They only differ in the additional stats it gives out aside from ATK and the effects of their abilities. Instead of Energy Regen, Mark III grants Soukaku with 8% more HP at level 1 then a 20% increase at max level.

Launching a Chain Attack or Ultimate increases all squad members' ATK by 8/9/10/11/12% for 10s. This effect can trigger once every 20 seconds. Passive effects of the same name do not stack.

4. Unfettered Game Ball (A-Rank)

For players looking for a slightly better version of the [Reverb] Mark II, Unfettered Game Ball is the way to go. It has better stats with a base ATK of 46 and will max out at 594. Then it'll provide an additional 20% Energy Regen at level 1 then increases up to 50%.

Whenever the equipper's attack triggers an Attribute Counter effect, all squad members' CRIT Rate against the struck enemy increases by 12/13.5/15.5/17.5/20% for 12s. The bonuses triggered by the same type of passive effects do not stack.

Best Soukaku Build in ZZZ

Disk Drives – 4-piece Swing Jazz and 2-piece Hormone Punk or Puffer Electro

W-Engine – Bashful Demon (A-Rank)

It's always best to go for the most balanced build so a character doesn't lack in other aspects. For the Disk Drives we're going with four pieces of Swing Jazz and a couple of Hormone Punks or Puffer Electros to not only gain balanced stats but to also cap out Soukaku's Cheer On! buff. Then mix it up with the Bashful Demon W-Engine, she will be both a great support and a solid combatant in the battlefield.

That's it for this guide on the best Soukaku build in ZZZ. Check out more Zenless Zone Zero guides.