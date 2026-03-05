Developer San Diego Studio revealed the Top OVR Diamond Dynasty Player Ratings for each position in MLB The Show 26, revealing the best players in the mode at launch. Of course, big names like Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge obviously made the list, but who else joins them in the rankings? Therefore, we created this list of the top best Diamond Dynasty Players in The Show 26 for your convenience. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

MLB The Show 26 Diamond Dynasty Top OVR Ratings

Your Top 🔟 Diamond Dynasty – Live Series players in #MLBTheShow 26! 💎 pic.twitter.com/lWoh1v3jbY — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) March 4, 2026

*All of the OVR Ratings shown below represent the ratings at launch.

Leading the Top OVR Ratings is none other than back-to-back World Series Champion Shohei Ohtani. He's tied with Aaron Judge for the highest OVR Rating in Diamond Dynasty for The Show 26 at launch. Only three other players on this list boast a 91 OVR, while the rest sit with a 90 OVR:

Shohei Ohtani | LAD – 92 OVR Aaron Judge | NYY – 92 OVR Tarik Skubal | DET – 91 OVR Bobby Witt Jr. | KC – 91 OVR Jose Ramirez | CLE – 91 OVR Cal Raleigh | SEA – 90 OVR Juan Soto | NYM – 90 OVR Paul Skenes | PIT – 90 OVR Francisco Lindor | NYM – 90 OVR Ketel Marte | AZ – 90 OVR

The Show 26 Diamond Dynasty Top First Baseman (1B) Ratings

Overall, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the list, sitting just above Dodgers' 1B Freddie Freeman. Bryce Harper sits below both players with an 86 OVR, but he stands above Nick Kurtz, Pete Alonso, and Matt Olson.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. | TOR – 88 OVR Freddie Freeman | LAD – 87 OVR Bryce Harper | PHI – 86 OVR Nick Kurtz | ATH – 85 OVR Pete Alonso | BAL – 85 OVR Matt Olson | ATL – 82 OVR Josh Naylor | SEA – 82 OVR Yandy Diaz | TB – 82 OVR Rafael Devers | SF – 81 OVR Vinnie Pasquantino | KC – 81 OVR

MLB The Show 26 Diamond Dynasty Top Second Baseman (2B) Ratings

Marte sits at the bottom of the top 10 OVR list, but he sits atop the top 2B list. Furthermore, he possesses a much higher rating than the next player, Nico Hoerner, who will have an 84 OVR at launch. In fact, only the top six players on this list boast an OVR rating of 80 or higher. But I suppose that shows how demanding the position is.

Ketel Marte | AZ – 90 OVR Nico Hoerner | CHC – 84 OVR Jose Altuve | HOU – 82 OVR Jazz Chisholm Jr. | NYY – 81 OVR Brice Turang | MIL – 81 OVR Marcus Semien | NYM – 80 OVR Tommy Edman | LAD – 79 OVR Ernie Clement | TOR – 79 OVR Ozzy Albies | ATL – 78 OVR Brandon Lowe | PIT – 78 OVR

Top 10 Third Baseman (3B) OVR Ratings in MLB The Show 26 Diamond Dynasty

Jose Ramirez not only ranks fifth in total OVR, but he ranks #1 in 3B in Diamond Dynasty at launch. The next player on the list is Junior Caminero with an 85 OVR, making Ramirez the only 90+ OVR player on the list. Therefore, he'll be a must-have player in the meta during the early days of the game's launch.

Jose Ramirez | CLE – 91 OVR Junior Caminero | TB – 85 OVR Manny Machado | SD – 84 OVR Alex Bregman | CHC – 84 OVR Bo Bichette | NYM – 83 OVR Eugenio Suarez | CIN – 82 OVR Maikel Garcia | KC – 81 OVR Austin Riley | ATL – 81 OVR Carlos Correa | HOU – 81 OVR Matt Chapman | SF – 80 OVR

MLB The Show 26 Diamond Dynasty Best Catcher Ratings

Cal Raleigh leads all Catchers in Diamond Dynasty with a 90 OVR. He and Will Smith are the only two catchers with an OVR of 85 or higher at launch, making them very valuable on the field. Other notable players include William Contreras, Alejandro Kirk, and the young Drake Baldwin.

Cal Raleigh | SEA – 90 OVR Will Smith | LAD – 85 OVR William Contreras | MIL – 83 OVR Alejandro Kirk | TOR – 82 OVR Shea Langliers | ATH – 82 OVR Drake Baldwin | ATL – 81 OVR Yainer Diaz | HOU – 81 OVR Gabriel Moreno | AZ – 80 OVR Adley Rutschman | BAL – 80 OVR Hunter Goodman | COL – 80 OVR

Best Center Fielder Diamond Dynasty Ratings In The Show 26

Overall, Byron Buxton leads the list of Center Fielders in Diamond Dynasty at launch. He has a solid lead over Julio Rodriguez, who boasts an impressive 86 OVR. Pete Crow-Armstrong and Mike Trout also make for great additions to your lineup, as they both have an 85 OVR.

Byron Buxton | MIN – 89 OVR Julio Rodriguez | SEA – 86 OVR Pete Crow-Armstrong | CHC – 85 OVR Mike Trout | LAA – 85 OVR Jackson Merril – SD – 83 OVR Andy Pages | LAD – 82 OVR Ceddanne Rafaela | BOS – 80 OVR Michael Harris II | ATL – 79 OVR Brenton Doyle | COL – 79 OVR Daulton Varsho | TOR – 78 OVR

Top 10 OVR Left Fielder (LF) Ratings in MLB The Show 26 Diamond Dynasty

Juan Soto's first season with the Mets was a major success. Although there was a slow start at the beginning, he ended up earning his sixth Silver Slugger Award, and hit a career-high 43 runs in a single season. But he's not the only great Left Fielder in the game. Yordan Alvarez, Cody Bellinger, and Kyle Schwarber also make for great LFs if you can get them.

Juan Soto | NYM – 90 OVR Yordan Alvarez | HOU – 88 OVR Cody Bellinger | NYY – 88 OVR Kyle Schwarber | PHI – 86 OVR Christian Yelich | MIL – 82 OVR Jarren Duran | BOS – 81 OVR Steven Kwan | CLE – 81 OVR Wyatt Langford | TEX – 81 OVR James Wood | WSH – 81 OVR Riley Greene | DET – 81 OVR

MLB The Show 26 Top Right Fielder (RF) Ratings in Diamond Dynasty

MLB The Show 26 cover Athlete Aaron Judge is the game's highest rated RF in Diamond Dynast at launch. His 92 OVR ties with Shohei Ohtani for the highest OVR in the mode at launch. But there's plenty of other great RFs this year at launch, like Kyle Tucker, Ronald Acuna Jr, and Fernando Tatis Jr.

Aaron Judge | NYY – 92 OVR Kyle Tucker | LAD – 88 OVR Ronald Acuna Jr. | ATL – 87 OVR Fernando Tatis Jr. | SD – 86 OVR Corbin Carrol | AZ – 85 OVR Seiya Suzuki | CHC – 84 OVR George Springer | TOR – 83 OVR Jackson Chourio | MIL – 83 OVR Brent Rooker | ATH – 83 OVR Brandon Nimmo | TEX – 80 OVR

Top 10 Relief/Closing Pitchers (RP/CP) In The Show 26 Diamond Dynasty

Mason Miller leads the pack as the top Relief/Closing Pitcher in the mode. But consider yourself lucky if you're able to get Aroldis Chapman, Josh Hader, or Edwin Diaz early. All of these players boast an OVR of 85 or higher. RP/CP may not seem important for newcomers, but trust me. You'll need someone reliable to close out games for you.

Mason Miller | SD – 89 OVR Aroldis Chapman | BOS – 88 OVR Josh Hader | HOU – 86 OVR Edwin Diaz | LAD – 85 OVR Andres Munoz | SEA – 84 OVR Cade Smith | CLE – 83 OVR Raisel Iglesias | ATL – 82 OVR Jhoan Duran | PHI – 81 OVR Adrian Morejon | SD – 81 OVR Bryan Abreu | HOU – 81 OVR

Best Starting Pitchers in MLB The Show 26 Diamond Dynasty

Shohei Ohtani is the best Starting Pitcher in MLB The Show 26 Diamond Dynasty. Of course, many other familiar names like Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes, and Zack Wheeler are on the list. In fact, all 10 of these starting pitchers would make for great additions to your lineup on Day 1.

Shohei Ohtani | LAD – 92 OVR Tarik Skubal | DET – 91 OVR Paul Skenes | PIT – 90 OVR Garrett Crochet | BOS – 89 OVR Zack Wheeler | PHI – 89 OVR Yoshinobu Yamamoto | LAD – 87 OVR Chris Sale | ATL – 87 OVR Blake Snell | LAD – 87 OVR Bryan Woo | SEA – 86 OVR Jacob Degrom | TEX – 86 OVR

Top 10 Best Shortstops in The Show 26 Diamond Dynasty

Lastly, we end off with the top 10 Best Shortstop ratings in MLB The Show 26.

Bobby Witt Jr. | KC – 91 OVR Francisco Lindor | NYM – 90 OVR Corey Seager | TEX – 89 OVR Gunnar Henderson | BAL – 87 OVR Mookie Betts | LAD – 87 OVR Trea Turner | PHI – 86 OVR Jeremy Pena | HOU – 85 OVR Jacob Wilson | ATH – 85 OVR Geraldo Perdomo | AZ – 82 OVR Zach Neto | LAA – 82 OVR

Overall, that concludes this list of the Top OVR Ratings in MLB The Show 26 Diamond Dynasty Mode.

