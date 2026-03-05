Developer San Diego Studio revealed the Top OVR Diamond Dynasty Player Ratings for each position in MLB The Show 26, revealing the best players in the mode at launch. Of course, big names like Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge obviously made the list, but who else joins them in the rankings? Therefore, we created this list of the top best Diamond Dynasty Players in The Show 26 for your convenience. Without further ado, let's dive right in.
MLB The Show 26 Diamond Dynasty Top OVR Ratings
*All of the OVR Ratings shown below represent the ratings at launch.
Leading the Top OVR Ratings is none other than back-to-back World Series Champion Shohei Ohtani. He's tied with Aaron Judge for the highest OVR Rating in Diamond Dynasty for The Show 26 at launch. Only three other players on this list boast a 91 OVR, while the rest sit with a 90 OVR:
- Shohei Ohtani | LAD – 92 OVR
- Aaron Judge | NYY – 92 OVR
- Tarik Skubal | DET – 91 OVR
- Bobby Witt Jr. | KC – 91 OVR
- Jose Ramirez | CLE – 91 OVR
- Cal Raleigh | SEA – 90 OVR
- Juan Soto | NYM – 90 OVR
- Paul Skenes | PIT – 90 OVR
- Francisco Lindor | NYM – 90 OVR
- Ketel Marte | AZ – 90 OVR
The Show 26 Diamond Dynasty Top First Baseman (1B) Ratings
Overall, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the list, sitting just above Dodgers' 1B Freddie Freeman. Bryce Harper sits below both players with an 86 OVR, but he stands above Nick Kurtz, Pete Alonso, and Matt Olson.
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. | TOR – 88 OVR
- Freddie Freeman | LAD – 87 OVR
- Bryce Harper | PHI – 86 OVR
- Nick Kurtz | ATH – 85 OVR
- Pete Alonso | BAL – 85 OVR
- Matt Olson | ATL – 82 OVR
- Josh Naylor | SEA – 82 OVR
- Yandy Diaz | TB – 82 OVR
- Rafael Devers | SF – 81 OVR
- Vinnie Pasquantino | KC – 81 OVR
MLB The Show 26 Diamond Dynasty Top Second Baseman (2B) Ratings
Marte sits at the bottom of the top 10 OVR list, but he sits atop the top 2B list. Furthermore, he possesses a much higher rating than the next player, Nico Hoerner, who will have an 84 OVR at launch. In fact, only the top six players on this list boast an OVR rating of 80 or higher. But I suppose that shows how demanding the position is.
- Ketel Marte | AZ – 90 OVR
- Nico Hoerner | CHC – 84 OVR
- Jose Altuve | HOU – 82 OVR
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. | NYY – 81 OVR
- Brice Turang | MIL – 81 OVR
- Marcus Semien | NYM – 80 OVR
- Tommy Edman | LAD – 79 OVR
- Ernie Clement | TOR – 79 OVR
- Ozzy Albies | ATL – 78 OVR
- Brandon Lowe | PIT – 78 OVR
Top 10 Third Baseman (3B) OVR Ratings in MLB The Show 26 Diamond Dynasty
Jose Ramirez not only ranks fifth in total OVR, but he ranks #1 in 3B in Diamond Dynasty at launch. The next player on the list is Junior Caminero with an 85 OVR, making Ramirez the only 90+ OVR player on the list. Therefore, he'll be a must-have player in the meta during the early days of the game's launch.
- Jose Ramirez | CLE – 91 OVR
- Junior Caminero | TB – 85 OVR
- Manny Machado | SD – 84 OVR
- Alex Bregman | CHC – 84 OVR
- Bo Bichette | NYM – 83 OVR
- Eugenio Suarez | CIN – 82 OVR
- Maikel Garcia | KC – 81 OVR
- Austin Riley | ATL – 81 OVR
- Carlos Correa | HOU – 81 OVR
- Matt Chapman | SF – 80 OVR
MLB The Show 26 Diamond Dynasty Best Catcher Ratings
Cal Raleigh leads all Catchers in Diamond Dynasty with a 90 OVR. He and Will Smith are the only two catchers with an OVR of 85 or higher at launch, making them very valuable on the field. Other notable players include William Contreras, Alejandro Kirk, and the young Drake Baldwin.
- Cal Raleigh | SEA – 90 OVR
- Will Smith | LAD – 85 OVR
- William Contreras | MIL – 83 OVR
- Alejandro Kirk | TOR – 82 OVR
- Shea Langliers | ATH – 82 OVR
- Drake Baldwin | ATL – 81 OVR
- Yainer Diaz | HOU – 81 OVR
- Gabriel Moreno | AZ – 80 OVR
- Adley Rutschman | BAL – 80 OVR
- Hunter Goodman | COL – 80 OVR
Best Center Fielder Diamond Dynasty Ratings In The Show 26
Overall, Byron Buxton leads the list of Center Fielders in Diamond Dynasty at launch. He has a solid lead over Julio Rodriguez, who boasts an impressive 86 OVR. Pete Crow-Armstrong and Mike Trout also make for great additions to your lineup, as they both have an 85 OVR.
- Byron Buxton | MIN – 89 OVR
- Julio Rodriguez | SEA – 86 OVR
- Pete Crow-Armstrong | CHC – 85 OVR
- Mike Trout | LAA – 85 OVR
- Jackson Merril – SD – 83 OVR
- Andy Pages | LAD – 82 OVR
- Ceddanne Rafaela | BOS – 80 OVR
- Michael Harris II | ATL – 79 OVR
- Brenton Doyle | COL – 79 OVR
- Daulton Varsho | TOR – 78 OVR
Top 10 OVR Left Fielder (LF) Ratings in MLB The Show 26 Diamond Dynasty
Juan Soto's first season with the Mets was a major success. Although there was a slow start at the beginning, he ended up earning his sixth Silver Slugger Award, and hit a career-high 43 runs in a single season. But he's not the only great Left Fielder in the game. Yordan Alvarez, Cody Bellinger, and Kyle Schwarber also make for great LFs if you can get them.
- Juan Soto | NYM – 90 OVR
- Yordan Alvarez | HOU – 88 OVR
- Cody Bellinger | NYY – 88 OVR
- Kyle Schwarber | PHI – 86 OVR
- Christian Yelich | MIL – 82 OVR
- Jarren Duran | BOS – 81 OVR
- Steven Kwan | CLE – 81 OVR
- Wyatt Langford | TEX – 81 OVR
- James Wood | WSH – 81 OVR
- Riley Greene | DET – 81 OVR
MLB The Show 26 Top Right Fielder (RF) Ratings in Diamond Dynasty
MLB The Show 26 cover Athlete Aaron Judge is the game's highest rated RF in Diamond Dynast at launch. His 92 OVR ties with Shohei Ohtani for the highest OVR in the mode at launch. But there's plenty of other great RFs this year at launch, like Kyle Tucker, Ronald Acuna Jr, and Fernando Tatis Jr.
- Aaron Judge | NYY – 92 OVR
- Kyle Tucker | LAD – 88 OVR
- Ronald Acuna Jr. | ATL – 87 OVR
- Fernando Tatis Jr. | SD – 86 OVR
- Corbin Carrol | AZ – 85 OVR
- Seiya Suzuki | CHC – 84 OVR
- George Springer | TOR – 83 OVR
- Jackson Chourio | MIL – 83 OVR
- Brent Rooker | ATH – 83 OVR
- Brandon Nimmo | TEX – 80 OVR
Top 10 Relief/Closing Pitchers (RP/CP) In The Show 26 Diamond Dynasty
Mason Miller leads the pack as the top Relief/Closing Pitcher in the mode. But consider yourself lucky if you're able to get Aroldis Chapman, Josh Hader, or Edwin Diaz early. All of these players boast an OVR of 85 or higher. RP/CP may not seem important for newcomers, but trust me. You'll need someone reliable to close out games for you.
- Mason Miller | SD – 89 OVR
- Aroldis Chapman | BOS – 88 OVR
- Josh Hader | HOU – 86 OVR
- Edwin Diaz | LAD – 85 OVR
- Andres Munoz | SEA – 84 OVR
- Cade Smith | CLE – 83 OVR
- Raisel Iglesias | ATL – 82 OVR
- Jhoan Duran | PHI – 81 OVR
- Adrian Morejon | SD – 81 OVR
- Bryan Abreu | HOU – 81 OVR
Best Starting Pitchers in MLB The Show 26 Diamond Dynasty
Shohei Ohtani is the best Starting Pitcher in MLB The Show 26 Diamond Dynasty. Of course, many other familiar names like Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes, and Zack Wheeler are on the list. In fact, all 10 of these starting pitchers would make for great additions to your lineup on Day 1.
- Shohei Ohtani | LAD – 92 OVR
- Tarik Skubal | DET – 91 OVR
- Paul Skenes | PIT – 90 OVR
- Garrett Crochet | BOS – 89 OVR
- Zack Wheeler | PHI – 89 OVR
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto | LAD – 87 OVR
- Chris Sale | ATL – 87 OVR
- Blake Snell | LAD – 87 OVR
- Bryan Woo | SEA – 86 OVR
- Jacob Degrom | TEX – 86 OVR
Top 10 Best Shortstops in The Show 26 Diamond Dynasty
Lastly, we end off with the top 10 Best Shortstop ratings in MLB The Show 26.
- Bobby Witt Jr. | KC – 91 OVR
- Francisco Lindor | NYM – 90 OVR
- Corey Seager | TEX – 89 OVR
- Gunnar Henderson | BAL – 87 OVR
- Mookie Betts | LAD – 87 OVR
- Trea Turner | PHI – 86 OVR
- Jeremy Pena | HOU – 85 OVR
- Jacob Wilson | ATH – 85 OVR
- Geraldo Perdomo | AZ – 82 OVR
- Zach Neto | LAA – 82 OVR
Overall, that concludes this list of the Top OVR Ratings in MLB The Show 26 Diamond Dynasty Mode.