Shortly after not making the cut for the WWE 2K26 roster, former Superstar Barbie Blank (aka Kelly Kelly) has been added as part of one of the seasons of the upcoming Ringside Pass.

WWE 2K26 and Blank announced that Kelly was part of Season 2 of the Ringside Pass. Blank responded to the video announcement, writing, “We did it!!!!!” with several praise hands emojis.

In the original announcement, an elated Blank shared the news. She said, “What's up, guys? I am so excited to share this — Kelly Kelly is coming to WWE 2K26. It's been 13 years since I've been in [a] video game, which is kind of crazy, but because you guys spoke up, 2K listened, and I'm officially back in the video game.”

Blank will be available as part of the second season of the WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass, which will come out in April. So, players will only have to wait about a month after the initial launch to play as her.

How players can get Kelly Kelly in WWE 2K26

To play as her in WWE 2K26, players will need Ringside Pass. The Ringside Pass is like a traditional battle pass — there's a free and “premium” way to earn rewards.

Players can unlock content by collecting RXP by playing matches across “most game modes.” They will need an online connection to earn RXP, though.

As for what game modes, players can earn RXP through Play Now, Universe, MyRIRSE, Showcase, MyGM, MyFACTION, and The Island.

The Season 2 Ringside Pass will be available in April 2026 before WrestleMania 42, which begins on Apr. 18. Players will also be able to unlock Ax, Crush, and Smash in that season.

There are going to be six other Ringside Pass seasons. Players can unlock the likes of Matt Cardona, Jelly Roll, Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, and Brie Bella throughout the seasons.