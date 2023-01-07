By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

TCU football wide receiver Quentin Johnston dropped a strong take on QB Max Duggan ahead of the National Championship vs. Georgia, per Bally Sports on Twitter.

“We could be playing the Baltimore Ravens, he would keep the same attitude throughout the whole game,” Johnston said. “Day in and day out, on the field, off the field, at practice or in the game, he’s going to fight.”

Max Duggan, Quentin Johnson, and the rest of the TCU football team have enjoyed an incredible campaign. Duggan emerged as a star this season with the Horned Frogs. His presence under center has been pivotal to their success without question.

Johnston isn’t the only player who had something positive to say about the TCU quarterback, as Georgia QB Stetson Bennett dropped a truth bomb of his own on Max Duggan.

“He’s (Max Duggan) an A+ dude. He works hard. He’s the heart & soul of that team,” Bennett said. “He’s a leader. There’s something to be said about his story & my story & we’re here at the end (playing for national title).”

Bennett and Duggan’s performance during the National Championship will be critical in determining how their teams fare. Bennett has the advantage of having played in the championship last season. But as Johnston stated, Duggan is someone who will never back down. His even-keeled demeanor has been on full display thought the season.

Georgia enters the game as favorites. But Max Duggan and the Horned Frogs will do everything in their power to pull off the upset in the National Championship.