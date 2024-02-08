What should the Nets do at the deadline?

Approaching the 2024 NBA trade deadline, the Brooklyn Nets stand at a critical juncture. Sporting a disappointing 20-30 record, the team faces the urgent need for strategic transactions to salvage their season and build for the future. With swirling trade rumors and mounting pressure, the Nets' front office confronts a pivotal moment in their pursuit of championship contention. Coach Jacque Vaughn and GM Sean Marks certainly have work to do now.

The Nets' 2023-24 NBA Season So Far

The 2023-24 NBA campaign has proven to be a tumultuous ride for the Brooklyn Nets. Without much star power, a bevy of injuries, defensive lapses, and a lack of depth, the team has struggled mightily. The absence of a reliable scoring option behind Mikal Bridges has exposed their vulnerabilities, resulting in a below-par win-loss record. The loyal Nets fan base, longing for a return to the franchise's glory days, eagerly anticipates a more cohesive and resilient performance from their beloved team.

Considerations

Occupying a precarious middle ground, the Nets find themselves neither ascending nor descending decisively. Consequently, they must select a direction at this deadline. Veterans such as Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Royce O’Neale possess considerable trade value to contenders and are realistically available on the market. Additionally, with Nic Claxton's impending free agency, his tenure with the team might be on the line.

From a financial standpoint, the Nets face moderate pressure to take action. Sure, Cameron Johnson and Mikal Bridges boast reasonable salaries. That said, Dinwiddie ($20,357,143) and O’Neale ($9,500,000) hold expiring contracts. The potential luxury tax implications of Claxton's next contract could also influence decisions, although moving Finney-Smith remains feasible. Furthermore, the Nets could explore resolutions with Ben Simmons through a buyout or the stretch provision. Take note that Claxton's $20-plus million contract can be accommodated within the current salary structure unless a substantial raise is warranted.

Should the Nets prioritize building around Bridges, they possess the flexibility to shape their roster accordingly. His versatile skill set complements various play styles, providing offensive creation and relentless defense. If Claxton remains, the Nets must also prioritize acquiring additional shooting. This is especially true if Simmons remains in their long-term plans, given their limited long-range shooting options.

In exploring high-end trade possibilities, the Nets should target self-sufficient scorers. Yes, Bridges serves as a capable scorer. However, the coaching staff remains undecided on Cam Thomas' overall impact. Unloading Dinwiddie, O'Neale, or Finney-Smith appears prudent, especially given the high demand in the trade market. Maximizing returns, primarily through future draft picks, while potentially acquiring ascending offensive talent, remains a viable strategy for the Nets.

Here we will look at the players whom the Brooklyn Nets must move at the 2024 NBA trade deadline to improve their chances this season.

Exploring Big Moves: Pursuing Trae Young

Right now, Trae Young may not be readily available. That said, the Atlanta Hawks are always quite unpredictable at the deadline. The Nets could leverage this. They can package future picks from the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns to initiate discussions with ATL. Even if Young proves untouchable, adjusting the offer and acquiring someone like, say, Dejounte Murray ahead of his team-friendly extension presents an enticing opportunity. Murray's offensive and defensive capabilities could thrive with the Nets, especially surrounded by impactful defenders.

A Potential Return: D'Angelo Russell

Reuniting with the Los Angeles Lakers' D'Angelo Russell could alleviate offensive pressure on Bridges without demanding significant equity. Russell could potentially be acquired as a third-team facilitator in a larger trade scenario. This could offer the Nets a cost-effective solution. If the Lakers entertain a trade involving O'Neale and Finney-Smith, with additional assets, the Nets should explore this option seriously.

The Toronto Raptors are the most recent team to be involved in discussions about trading for D’Angelo Russell, per @mcten “Russell's name has been mentioned in trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks in recent weeks, sources told ESPN, while the… pic.twitter.com/ptt6IgraQs — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 6, 2024

Exploring Zach LaVine

Despite any skepticism surrounding Zach LaVine, his reduced price tag could make him a valuable addition to the Nets. Offering modest compensation, such as two first-round picks or one solid first and Cam Thomas, could facilitate a deal with the Chicago Bulls. Brooklyn could also explore incentivizing Chicago by absorbing the final year of Simmons' contract as part of the transaction. A LaVine and Bridges pairing would be an interesting foundation for next season.

Looking Ahead

In the pursuit of revitalizing their roster and building for the future, the Brooklyn Nets stand at a pivotal moment as the 2024 NBA trade deadline approaches. They aim to address key deficiencies while maximizing the potential of their star-studded lineup. The Nets can do this with strategic maneuvers and calculated risks.

They can explore blockbuster deals for Trae Young or Zach LaVine, or consider reunions with former players like D'Angelo Russell. Whatever happens, the Nets are poised to make significant waves in the trade market. As rumors swirl and negotiations intensify, the Nets and their loyal fan base await with bated breath. They are hopeful for the transformative moves that could reshape their season and propel them towards a more exciting future.