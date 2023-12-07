After going 7-5 this season, the USC football team needs to utilize the transfer portal for some help, specifically on defense.

The 2023 college football season was a disappointment for the USC football team. The Trojans had one of the best college quarterbacks in recent memory on their team who won the Heisman a year ago, but they wasted his talent to finish the year 7-5 after starting 6-0. This team came into the season as the favorite in the Pac-12 and they had expectations of making the College Football Playoff. They obviously fell short of that goal, and while they do have one more game left in the postseason, it is not the bowl game that USC was hoping for. The Trojans finish out the season in the Holiday Bowl against Louisville.

So, what went wrong this season for USC football? The Trojans had Caleb Williams leading their offense, and that side of the ball was just fine. The Trojans were loaded with talent at the wide receiver position, and the offense didn't have much trouble scoring. However, the defense had a lot of problems. This was a big concern heading into the season as the USC defense was the team's main issue last year, but they still went 11-1 that season and were a win away from making the College Football Playoff. The defense was expected to improve during the offseason, which was supposed to allow this team to take the next step and make the playoff. That obviously wasn't the case.

USC football fans were calling for defensive coordinator Alex Grinch to be fired all season long, and it did happen near the end of the season. Now, the Trojans have hired D'Anton Lynn from crosstown rival UCLA to be their new defensive coordinator, and he has a lot of work to do. The Trojans are moving to the Big Ten next season where their schedule will be tough, and if they are going to find success, the defense has to be much better. One thing that Lynn and Lincoln Riley need to do is hit the transfer portal for some defensive help. Here are a few guys they should take a look at.

DL, LT Overton, Texas A&M

The USC football offense should once again be a good unit next year, so the Trojans really need to focus on defense when they hit the transfer portal this offseason. One player that they should look at is LT Overton from Texas A&M. He isn't going to get as much attention as his teammate Walter Nolen, but Overton was extremely good on the d-line as well. College football games are won at the line of scrimmage these days, especially in the Big Ten. This would be a good target for USC.

S, Andrew Mukuba, Clemson

The strength of the USC defense this season was probably the secondary, and they are going to be losing some of that talent after this season. Even with great talent back there like Calen Bullock, the Trojans still had a lot of trouble stopping the passing attack of teams like Oregon and Washington. They need to get stronger back there, and the fact that they're going to lose some of their stars isn't good. Andrew Mukuba is one of the top secondary players in the portal right now. He's going to be tough to get because he'll get a lot of attention, but USC should certainly try their best.

DL, Joey Slackman, Penn

Joey Slackman is another defensive lineman that USC should look at. Good players at the line of scrimmage should probably be this team's main focus. Not only are games being won at the line of scrimmage, but the biggest issue for the Trojans this season was tackling. They need to be better at first impact and bringing guys down to the ground immediately. When you give teams extra yards, they make you pay. USC needs to get strong on the d-line. Slackman is transferring from Penn, and he is likely looking for a big-name, power five school to go. USC could be a good option for him.

The transfer portal has only been open for a few days, but it is already getting a ton of attention. Over 1,000 players have already entered their name, and the college football season isn't even over yet. It's going to be another busy offseason for transfers, and USC will need to take advantage of the portal.