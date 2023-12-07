Former USC football playmaker Raleek Brown is one of the most explosive players to enter the transfer portal.

More and more college football players are submitting their names into the transfer portal. Just about 3,000 names have entered the portal since November 26th, and more likely will follow suit in the coming days. The transfer portal is in the spotlight now as the college football calendar shifts from the regular season to bowl season and the College Football Playoff. But before that happens, the portal is the talk of the town. Many big names have entered the portal in recent days, but a pretty intriguing one just made his way to the portal the other day. That player? USC's Raleek Brown.

Raleek Brown was very heralded coming out of powerhouse Mater Dei High School. He was a four-star recruit and the 66th overall prospect in 2022 class, according to ESPN. He chose to stay close to home at USC, but his quest for playing time has been very convoluted. He hasn't been able to touch the field much at all during his two seasons at USC.

Brown has 64 total touches in that span and only three games with at least eight touches. He's flourished in such games. Brown has registered at least 76 yards and a touchdown in every game he's touched the ball at least eight times. His most notable performance was in the Cotton Bowl last season, where he went for 85 total yards and a touchdown against Tulane.

Raleek Brown clearly has a lot of talent, but he needs a place where he can harness and showcase it. Where is the best place for him to do that? A couple programs come to mind.

Oregon Ducks

Oregon is one of many teams that have contacted Raleek Brown since he has entered the portal, according to Adam Gorney of Rivals and Yahoo! Sports, The Ducks may well be the best fir for Brown among his suitors for a multitude of reasons.

For one, they've had plenty of success getting players from the portal. Bo Nix (Auburn), Tez Johnson (Troy) and Khyree Jackson (Alabama) are all recent examples of players who have big roles on this current Ducks team, elevating their games after transferring to Oregon.

Another reason? They might need to find a new running back. Brown shifted between running back and wide receiver with the Trojans, but running back may be his best position. That he can play both positions works as well because Oregon's current running back Bucky Irving excels as both a runner and receiver.

Irving, another player the Ducks got out of the transfer portal after he left Minnesota in 2022, has really shined for the Ducks the last two seasons. He's run for at least 1,058 yards in both seasons in Eugene, averaging over six yards per carry in the process. Irving also has 84 receptions in that span for 694 yards and five touchdowns.

Irving still has another year of eligibility, but it always serves running backs better to leave for the NFL as soon as they can, and Irving looks like he'll be a high draft pick. If he bolts for the NFL, Brown could step right into his place and thrive with Oregon.

Miami Hurricanes

Miami was another program that Gorney reported has made contact with Raleek Brown. The Hurricanes don't quite have the track record of success with transfers that Oregon has, but the Canes could use a running back to kickstart their running game.

They did get Henry Parrish Jr. out of the portal from Ole Miss a couple of years ago, but he's averaged 5.4 yards per carry during his time there. That's certainly solid, but Brown probably has more game-breaking talent than Parrish does, who is also entering the final year of eligibility in 2024.

If Brown is searching for more playing time, he shouldn't have much trouble finding it in Miami. His new digs would be far away from home, but could be a nice spot for him to jumpstart his career in 2024 and beyond.