Where will Will Rogers land after re-entering the transfer portal?

Will Rogers finds himself back in the transfer portal, seeking a new destination following the departure of former Washington football head coach Kalen DeBoer to Alabama, per Matt Zenit at 247Sports. This unprecedented move comes with its challenges, but Rogers has now less than 30 days to chart his next course and choose a new team, leaving many schools eager to secure his talents.

Rogers, who initially thrived in the Air Raid under the late Mike Leach at Mississippi State, displayed impressive numbers with 12,315 yards and 94 touchdowns while in Starkville. However, a regression under now-fired Bulldogs head coach Zach Arnett opened the door for a fresh start elsewhere.

Rogers thought he had found his new home in Seattle as the incumbent to this year's Heisman runner-up Michael Penix Jr. for the Huskies. But DeBoer's departure has seemingly changed his mind, that is until the Huskies decide to name their new head coach. Until then, Rogers is on the move yet again. So, let's look at some possible landing spots for the former Mississippi State and sort of former Washington fotoball quarterback.

Houston Cougars

Among the potential landing spots for Rogers, Houston stands out as an intriguing option. Under new head coach Willie Fritz, Rogers could bring his accuracy to the table, challenging incumbent quarterback Donovan Smith. The risk-reward dynamic makes Houston a compelling prospect for Rogers. Plus, the Big 12, now that Texas and Oklahoma are off the the SEC, leaved the conference wide open. Rogers could help lead the Cougars to a conference title.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Staying in the Big 12, Texas Tech, led by head coach Joey McGuire, is another destination with promise. Despite a challenging season that started with fairly high expectations, Rogers could elevate the team's ceiling in the competitive, yet wide open Big 12 conference, especially considering the uncertainties surrounding current starter Behren Morton.

TCU Horned Frogs

TCU, facing a void left by Chandler Morris in the transfer portal, could benefit from Rogers' experience. While young quarterback Josh Hoover has shown promise, adding Rogers to the mix could bring an upgrade to TCU's quarterback room — and who knows, put them back into the College Football Playoff, especially with it becoming a 12-team field in 2024.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas, dealing with the departure of KJ Jefferson, presents an opportunity for Rogers to play a bridge quarterback role. The transition from the Mountain West to the SEC might be challenging for Taylen Green, making Rogers a valuable addition to Arkansas, who has plenty of SEC experience, along with multiple records he holds within the conference.

Alabama Crimson Tide

It seems unlikely that Rogers would leave for Alabama given that Jalen Milroe, who could be a Heisman frontrunner in 2024, should be the starter. That is if he doesn't decide to transfer himself. No word has been mentioned of that as of yet, but Milroe has the same 30 day option as Rogers with DeBoer taking over the Crimson Tide program. DeBoer will look to have his own guys run his offensive system, though.

Washington Huskies

In the end, Rogers could just end up staying at Washington. Despite the coaching shakeup, Huskies new head coach Jedd Fisch could convince Rogers to stay. However, that could be unlikely if Fisch can convince his former highly talented sophomore quarterback from Arizona Noah Fifita to transfer to Washington. Regardless of destination, Rogers should be one of the most sought after quarterbacks left in the transfer portal.