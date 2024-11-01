BET is set to air the 2nd annual HBCU Honors next month. The ceremony will celebrate prominent HBCU alumni. Will Packer, Fantasia Burrino, and Hezekiah Walker will be honored. Comedian and Fisk University alum Kim Whitley will be the host. Howard University will host the ceremony on November 14 in the Cramton Auditorium.

“Hosting HBCU Honors is truly a privilege,” Whitley said. “I owe so much to my time at Fisk University. HBCUs gave me the tools to succeed, and it’s an honor to stand on that stage and celebrate the incredible people who are making history today. This event is all about Black excellence, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Will Packer is a well-known film producer and a proud alum of Florida A&M University. He went on to graduate from Florida A&M in 1996 manga cum laude with a degree in electrical engineering. After graduating, he founded Will Packer Productions and gained major recognition for films including Think Like A Man, Ride Along, Straight Outta Compton, and most recently the Peacock limited series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.

“HBCUs have been the cornerstone of Black success for generations. My time at Florida A&M University shaped who I am as a filmmaker and as a person,” Packer said. “Receiving this honor from a platform that celebrates that legacy is incredibly meaningful to me. I’m proud to be part of this event that champions Black stories and excellence.”

We were first introduced to Fantasia Burrino when she won the third season of American Idol in 2004. Since winning American Idol, she has become a multi-faceted entertainer. Burrino has released certified platinum albums, earned multiple Grammy nominations, and has starred on both the big screen and Broadway in productions of The Color Purple. In 2023, she enrolled in Central State University.

Other honorees include former NASA engineer Dr. Lonnie Johnson and techentrepreneur Jewel Burks Solomon. The HBCU Honors are presented by Procter & Gamble.

“Our brands are proud to support initiatives that amplify the impact and importance of HBCUs,” said Eric Austin, VP of marketing and media innovation for Procter & Gamble. “Our partnership with HBCU Honors is a testament to our ongoing commitment to recognize the success and legacy within the Black community. Together, we celebrate the achievements of those who inspire and lead the way for future generations.”