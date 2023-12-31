A clutch bucket by Chanel Wilson helped Bethune-Cookman get an impressive out-of-conference victory over the Mercer Lady Bears.

Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats emerged victorious with a nail-biting 60-58 triumph over the Mercer Bears. Chanel Wilson's clutch bucket sealed the deal and the Wildcats left Macon, Georgia with a resounding victory.

The Wildcats dominated the majority of the game, leading for most of the first three quarters. However, a late surge from the Bears in the third quarter turned the tides, putting Bethune-Cookman at a 49-45 disadvantage heading into the final period.

BCU BEATS MERCER! 😼🏀👏🏽@Come2Hoop with the game winning finish at the rim. BCU finishes 9-4 in non-conference play! BCU looked GREAT in the first, second and fourth quarter! Yall had them predicted to finish 7th? YEAH AIGHT! Watch this. pic.twitter.com/p8ULEjQ0ER — Liv (@livforhoops) December 30, 2023

Bethune-Cookman and Mercer were evenly matched and the first several minutes saw them trading buckets. Bethune-Cookman eventually took control, connecting on 53.3 percent of their shots in the first quarter and the momentum eventually shifted. Lady Bear Stacie Jones, the Bears managed to grab a slim 10-9 lead at the 3:16 mark. The Lady Wildcats responded with an 11-2 run to finish the quarter, leading 20-12 heading into the second period.

As the game progressed, Mercer fought back, forcing six turnovers and holding Bethune-Cookman to a 31-percent shooting. With just under four and a half minutes remaining before halftime, however, Bethune Cookman built a 28-17 lead. But Mercer continued to fight back narrowing the Lady Wildcat's lead to seven points. Bethune-Cookman eventually headed into halftime with a 34-25 lead. Bethune-Cookman took control early in the game with Kayla Clark and Kerrighan Dunn leading the way.

The third quarter proved to be the turning point, as the Lady Bears outscored the Lady Wildcats 24-11. Mercer shooting over 53 percent from the field and hitting seven of their eight free throws helped them fight their way back into the contest. Bethune-Cookman's five-point lead quickly evaporated due to Mercer's 11-2 run to close out the third quarter.

However, the fourth quarter showcased the resilience of the Lady Wildcats, led by Chanelle McDonald and Chanel Wilson. Mercer extended their lead to seven points, but Wilson answered back with a crucial three-pointer, igniting a 7-0 run for the Wildcats. McDonald's basket tied the game at 56-56 and made it anyone's ball game.

Both teams exchanged turnovers and missed opportunities in the closing minutes. With 15 seconds remaining, Jones had a chance to put Mercer ahead from the foul line but missed both free throws. D'Shantae Edwards secured the rebound off the second miss, setting up Wilson for the game-winning shot. Wilson's pull-up jumper outside the paint sealed the Wildcats' victory, leaving the crowd in awe

In the final quarter, Wilson was perfect from the field, going 3-for-3, while McDonald added four of her five shots to contribute to all 15 of the Wildcats' points in the period.

The Wildcats' defense proved effective, limiting the Bears to only three successful three-pointers out of seven attempts. They also contained Briana Peguero, who had been in excellent shooting form, holding her to just 10 points. Bethune-Cookman's strength in the paint was evident, outscoring the taller Bears 28-26. They turned 19 Mercer turnovers into 15 points.

Stacie Jones led the way for the Bears with 14 points, supported by Summah Evans with 12 points and Peguero with 10 points. Evans also contributed eight rebounds for Mercer.

Chanel Wilson was the leading scorer for Bethune-Cookman, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds, and two steals. Daimoni Dorsey and O'Mariyah Tucker provided valuable contributions on the boards, each securing six rebounds. D'Shantae Edwards showcased her playmaking abilities with a pair of assists and an impressive five steals.

Bethune-Cookman will start the New Year with in-conference action, playing against bitter rival Florida A&M on January 6th at 2 PM EST.