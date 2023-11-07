Clark Atlanta secured an opening 71-64 night upset over accomplished Division I program Mercer University, known for their 2014 win over Duke

Clark Atlanta secured a big out-of-conference win over Mercer University 71-64. Mercer, an accomplished Division I program well known for their epic upset victory over Duke in the 2014 March Madness tournament, enters the 2023-2024 season after struggling last season. The Bears finished 14-19 and 6-12 in the Southern Conference.

Clark Atlanta struggled in the 2022-2023 season as well, finishing with an 8-20 overall record and a 7-14 record in the SIAC. Casual observers could've reasonably predicted that the Bears would notch their first win of the season over what appeared to be a weaker Division II program. That wasn't the case at all.

The Panthers battled Mercer close throughout the start portion of the game, even securing a six-point lead with 9:43 left in the half. Mercer ultimately trimmed the deficit and secured a 34-31 lead heading into halftime. But, the Bears did seem like the better team.

Clark Atlanta provided a level of separation from their SoCon opponents as they outscored them 40-30. Chris Martin hit a three-pointer that put Clark Atlanta in the lead up 39-36. Mercer never regained the lead, although they continued to keep it close.

Clark Atlanta had three players who scored in double figures on the night: Xavier Griffith (17), Dez'Mond Perkins (16), and Chris Martin (14). Mercer only had one double-digit scorer in Jalyn McCreary (14).

Clark Atlanta capitalized on the Bear's mistakes, scoring 15 points off turnovers with 13 of those points coming in the second half. Clark Atlanta had a balanced scoring attack, outscoring Mercer in the paint 28-22, and knocked down 5 threes, 4 of them in the second half.

Clark Atlanta's resounding victory sets them up for their next series of out-of-conference games in the SIAC/GSC challenge. The Panthers will play two games against Valdosta State University and the University of West Florida on Friday, November 10th, and Saturday, November 11th.