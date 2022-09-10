‘Better have fun mother******’: Texas football legend Vince Young’s epic NSFW message to Quinn Ewers before Alabama game

Texas football will try to upset the odds against Alabama at home on Saturday. The Crimson Tide are heavy favorites but the Longhorns feature some upset potential given their home field advantage. Texas football legend Vince Young did his best to prepare quarterback Quinn Ewers for the game, per Texas Football on Twitter.

“Better have fun mother******,” Young told Ewers.

Vince Young was once a Texas football superstar. The Longhorns even retired his number 10 in 2008.

Meanwhile, Quinn Ewers has just one game under his belt heading into this clash with Alabama. He completed 16 of his 24 passes in Texas’ Week 1 victory. Ewers added a pair of touchdowns in the win.

His inexperience may be exposed against Nick Saban and Alabama. But the Longhorns like what they have in Ewers. He’s a capable young QB with potential. Texas football believes he’s someone who can develop into a star down the road. He can become a hero if he leads Texas to an upset victory over Alabama.

The Texas football crowd has done all they can to get in Nick Saban and Alabama’s head. They will have Quinn Ewers’ back in this game.

Alabama has a QB advantage with reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young leading their offense. But Ewers does not need to match Young play-for-play. He needs to simply be himself, limit turnovers, and give Texas football an opportunity to pull out the victory. If the Longhorns keep the score close through the first half of play, they may be able to feed off the home crowd’s energy and shock Alabama in the second half.