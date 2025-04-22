ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

For the fourth time in the last six years, the New York Giants will enter the 2025 NFL Draft with a top-10 pick in hand. Coming off a disastrous 3-14 season, the Giants own the No. 3 overall pick, their highest selection since 2018. It's time to continue our NFL Draft odds series with a No. 3 overall selection prediction and pick.

The Giants conducted most of the offseason looking as if they would take a quarterback with the No. 3 pick. With Cam Ward seemingly locking himself in as the No. 1 overall pick, that left Colorado's Shedeur Sanders as the team's likely option. However, New York altered its trajectory by signing Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson in free agency, alluding to a potentially different goal on draft night.

Regardless, after the way the Giants clearly tanked the end of the 2024 season, anything is possible for the team's first-round pick. With Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll potentially entering their final chance with the organization, New York is in a confusing position. A trade is unlikely, but certainly not out of the realm of possibility, which would further alter the No. 3 overall pick outcome. For now, assume it will be Schoen making the decision at No. 3.

Here are the NFL Draft odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2025 NFL Draft Odds: No. 3 overall pick odds

Abdul Carter: -850

Shedeur Sanders: +700

Travis Hunter: +750

Jaxson Dart: +6000

Ashton Jeanty: +6000

Why Abdul Carter will be the third overall pick

Many view Abdul Carter as the best overall prospect of the class, making him an obvious choice for either the Cleveland Browns or the Giants at No. 2 or No. 3, respectively. With the Titans all but certainly to take Ward, Carter would be a fine option for either of the two rebuilding franchises. But with the Browns angling for Travis Hunter after putting all of their eggs in the Myles Garrett basket, Carter seems likely to still be on the board at No. 3.

The Giants have a bad overall reputation, but their defense was objectively elite for most of the 2024 season before they threw in the towel. Pass-rushing was a clear strength, as Shane Bowen's team led the league in that category for the first half of the year. However, most of that production came from superstar nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II in the middle. After posting 11.5 sacks in 2023, Kayvon Thibodeaux disappointed with just 5.5 sacks in 2024.

In Bowen's 3-4 system, Carter would be a uniquely versatile tool who would immediately turn the Giants' above-average defensive line into a top-three unit in the league. Even if they do not view him as an outright replacement for Thibodeaux, Carter would pair nicely next to Lawrence and the newly acquired Chauncey Golston on the interior.

Why Shedeur Sanders will be the third overall pick

The Giants and Sanders have shown a mutual interest in one another for several months now. From Sanders wearing Giants-branded cleats in the Alamo Bowl to Schoen and Daboll making multiple trips solely to visit him, an eventual pairing once seemed like a foregone conclusion. Yet, with the Giants signing Wilson and Winston in March, they seem to be angling away from the Colorado quarterback.

If they do take Sanders, he would be the fourth quarterback on the roster. That would likely relegate either Winston or Tommy DeVito to emergency practice squad duties, making it a questionable decision to sign them in free agency. Schoen's decision to ink Wilson appears to indicate his desire to win now more than anything, potentially to relieve the pressure mounting on his shoulders. Regardless, there is no denying the clear attraction the Giants have for Sanders, and vice versa.

After six years of Daniel Jones, Giants fans are desperate for a new hope under center. Thirty-six-year-old Wilson may be coming off a Pro Bowl season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he does not inspire any confidence in the team's future. If the team wants to create the most buzz and preseason hype, Sanders is the answer.

Why Travis Hunter will be the third overall pick

If the Browns pass on Hunter at No. 2, Schoen's decision could get very interesting. Hunter is easily the most tantalizing prospect of the class, but his actual fit on the Giants' roster is questionable. But if he is still available, the idea of Hunter pairing with Malik Nabers to form one of the most intriguing wide receiver duos in the league might be too much to pass up on.

For a player who commands as much attention as Hunter does, landing in a New York market just seems like it was meant to be. While many teams may worry about his desire to play both cornerback and receiver, a rebuilding team like the Giants has nothing to lose. At the very least, it would give fans a reason to be excited to watch their product for the first time in years.

Since Saquon Barkley left the team in 2024, the Giants have lacked a true playmaking threat who can impact the game at any given moment. Nabers is quickly becoming that guy, but few players over the last decade of college football have been as much of a big-play threat as Hunter was at Colorado. The Browns are the overwhelming favorite to land Hunter, but if they somehow pass on him, it would be too much of a gift for the Giants to do the same.

Final 2025 NFL Draft No. 3 overall Prediction & Pick

Few teams are as much of a wild card ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft as the New York Giants are. In the most important offseason of his life, Joe Schoen seems to be keen on giving no indication of his intended moves. But with the staff acutely aware of how crucial the 2025 season is for their job security, all their moves appear to be geared toward creating immediate results.

Given the current roster makeup, Abdul Carter is the player who is most capable of making an immediate impact. As good of a prospect as Sanders is, he would almost certainly begin his career as a backup to Wilson. That would be great for his long-term personal development, but it does nothing to impact the Giants' instantaneous success. Schoen and Daboll are not necessarily on the hot seat, but they cannot afford to let another year waste away like they did in 2024.

It cannot be overlooked how much the franchise catered to Sanders, making him a decent longshot to go No. 3 at +500. But with the Giants showing recent interest in Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, and Jalen Milroe, they appear to be preparing to take a different signal-caller on Day Two or early in Day Three. It is not a gutsy prediction, but the odds seem to rightfully favor Carter as the third overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Final 2025 NFL Draft No. 3 overall Prediction & Pick: Abdul Carter (-850)