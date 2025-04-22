ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NFL Draft is here, and there are many things to discuss, especially regarding the top four picks. We're here to share our NFL draft odds series, make a No. 4 Overall pick prediction, and pick while analyzing the chances.

The NFL draft is here, and it's time to speculate where players will wind up. Moreover, the talk of the town is what will happen in the top five because the quarterback class is not as deep, but other positions have a lot of talent available. Despite the lack of quarterback talent, the cupboard is not bare in this class.

We're here to analyze the top three players who could be picked in the fourth spot. Outside the top three, the rest are long shots, so while you can always bank on surprises, these seem locked in at that spot.

The New England Patriots currently have the fourth pick in the draft. They could make a pick or trade back for an extra pick and use it to further their team. If they don't trade, some good talent should be available for the Patriots, specifically for a team trying to get younger.

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Draft Odds: No. 4 Overall Pick Odds

Will Campbell: -700

Ashton Jeanty: +700

Abdul Carter: +1200

Armand Membou: +1500

Jalon Walker: +1900

Why Will Campbell Will be the No. 4 Overall Pick

Will Campbell is the highest-rated offensive lineman in this draft. He is highly versatile and can play across the line. He is very athletic and was one of the most productive offensive linemen in the country last season at LSU. His size is also a massive difference maker, standing at 6-6 and weighing 323 pounds. The Patriots need all the help they can get on the offensive line, especially to protect Drake Maye and keep him upright. Campbell is versatile enough to play multiple positions on the line, but he will most likely play at left tackle. This pick is not flashy, but it is a much-needed upgrade from where the Patriots were last season along the line.

Why Abdul Carter will be the No. 4 Overall Pick

Abdul Carter is easily the best defensive player in the NFL Draft. He's a 6-3, 259-pound edge rusher for the Nittany Lions. The Philly native was dominant during his time with Penn State. He had 173 total tackles, 23 sacks, five forced fumbles, and one interception in his college career.

Carter is the most NFL-ready prospect in the NFL Draft, and to be honest, it would be a surprise if Carter fell this far. There's a chance that quarterbacks go one, two, and three, and then in that instance, Carter would go because he's the most talented player available. He is a game-wrecker, and I would expect Carter to go in the top three, but if he's here, I think the Patriots pick him, especially with Mike Vrabel being a defensive-minded coach.

Why Armand Membou Will Be the No. 4 Overall Pick

Armand Membou is the second-highest-rated offensive lineman in this draft behind Campbell. His athleticism jumps off the page, and he has excelled in his tests. He was a great offensive tackle at Missouri over the past three seasons. His size is a big key, measuring 6-3 and 314 pounds. He is more of a developmental pick than Campbell and is not as polished or versatile, but his overall size still jumps out. Membou would be a great pick if Campbell is not ready because the Patriots desperately need help on the offensive line for Maye under center. Membou would be an instant contributor at offensive tackle for New England.

Final No. 4 Overall Pick Prediction & Pick

There are a few contenders for this pick. I think it comes down to Campbell or Carter for New England. Campbell makes the most sense, but they won't pass on Carter if he falls that low. They need to ensure Maye is protected and healthy, and they will pick Campbell as the fourth pick in the draft to fortify their trenches.

Final No. 4 Overall Pick Prediction & Pick: Will Campbell (-700)