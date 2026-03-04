Earlier last month on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, Rhea Ripley earned a shot at WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill's title at WrestleMania 42 after winning the Elimination Chamber match. Ripley's victory came after Liv Morgan won the 2026 Royal Rumble and selected Stephanie Vaquer as her opponent.

However, before Ripley could even join the Friday Night SmackDown roster to begin the weekly feud with Cargill for WrestleMania 42, the two engaged in a heated rivalry on social media. They were recently involved in a heated social media battle, where Cargill accused Ripley of contacting WWE's “creative” team. This prompted other WWE stars such as Piper Niven and Nia Jax to come to Ripley's defense. However, things escalated even more when Cargill insulted Chelsea Green after she publicly praised Ripley on social media, which led to Ripley share a ‘not having fun' post potentially targeted toward Cargill.

Shortly after, a report from Fightful Select noted that WWE was “generally happy” about the buzz created from the tweets exchanged between Cargill and Ripley. Sources close to Fightful Select also noted that there were no concerns about Ripley and Cargill together. It was also noted that the social media jabs between the two started as a “playful jab” but took a serious turn after Cargill's accusations.

Also, when reports emerged about the feud being a work, the sources clarified, “We would never include a mention of creative as a part of that, it undermines the point.” Fightful Select also heard that there was no management heat on Cargill, after Tiffany Stratton, B-Fab, and Michin all missed time due to injury after wrestling Cargill. Sources close to Cargill dismissed the situation. Despite others in the locker room believing their social media dispute was genuine, the pair is expected to continue their feud.