ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 9 continues with a fight between Adrian Luna Martinelli and Mark Vologdin in the bantamweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Martinelli-Vologdin prediction and pick.

Adrian Luna Martinelli (16-1) enters the Contender Series riding a six-fight win streak, most recently submitting Ivan Hernandez with a rear-naked choke in August and stopping Mahatma Garcia via TKO in February. Martinelli mixes knockouts and submissions equally, showcasing versatility as he comes into this matchup to secure his UFC contract on Week 9 of Contender Series.

Mark Vologdin (12-3-1) rides a five-fight win streak, recently submitting Cleiton Monteiro with an arm-triangle and scoring a first-round TKO of Renan Baptista last fall. Before that, he notched another knockout against Ricardo Monteiro, demonstrating power and finishing variety. Vologdin’s blend of striking and grappling makes him dangerous as he comes into this matchup to secure his shot in the UFC's bantamweight division on Week 9 of Contender Series.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Adrian Luna Martinelli-Mark Vologdin Odds

Adrian Luna Martinelli: +105

Mark Vologdin: -135

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Adrian Luna Martinelli will win

Last Fight: (W) Jesus Flores – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 10 (4 KO/TKO/6 SUB)

Adrian Luna Martinelli steps into Week 9 of the Contender Series with a dynamic blend of striking and grappling that sets him apart in this bantamweight clash. Riding a six-fight win streak, Martinelli’s most recent victories have come inside the distance, including a slick rear-naked choke and a crisp TKO over seasoned competition. This versatility allows him to dictate where the fight takes place, keeping Vologdin guessing and on the defensive.

One of Martinelli’s key advantages in this matchup is his ability to transition seamlessly between phases of combat. He’s comfortable trading in the pocket but just as capable of exploding into a takedown or hunting a submission if the exchange goes to the canvas. Vologdin’s recent run has featured knockout power and strong wrestling, but he can be over-aggressive and occasionally leaves openings for scrambles or counters.

Martinelli possesses the cardio to push a relentless pace for three rounds. If Vologdin attempts to impose his physicality, Martinelli’s movement, cage IQ, and timing give him the edge to capitalize on mistakes and find a late finish or clear rounds with control. Expect Martinelli to frustrate Vologdin, take over as the fight progresses, and secure a signature Contender Series victory, positioned for a UFC contract.

Why Mark Vologdin will win

Article Continues Below

Last Fight: (W) Cleiton Monteiro – SUB R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 10 (6 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Mark Vologdin brings an imposing blend of physical strength, aggressive striking, and grappling proficiency to his Week 9 Contender Series matchup. Vologdin has recently showcased his finishing variety with submissions and knockouts, demonstrating a willingness to press forward and dictate the fight's tempo from the opening bell. His last couple of victories—including an arm-triangle submission and a first-round TKO—highlight his confidence in both standup exchanges and ground transitions.

Against Martinelli, Vologdin’s best path to victory is his relentless pressure and ability to wear down opponents in the clinch and on the mat. His offensive wrestling can neutralize Martinelli’s creative movement, while his striking—particularly powerful hooks and elbows—could punish Martinelli if he overcommits in exchanges.

Vologdin’s experience in grinding battles allows him to thrive when the pace gets chaotic, exploiting defensive lapses and forcing scrambles. If Martinelli tries to keep the fight at range, Vologdin’s cage-cutting ability and willingness to take risks guarantee opportunities to land fight-changing shots. Should the bout turn into a war of attrition, expect Vologdin’s grit, proven conditioning, and finishing instinct to break Martinelli’s rhythm, secure control, and push for a stoppage or clear decision.

Final Adrian Luna Martinelli-Mark Vologdin Prediction & Pick

This bantamweight clash between Adrian Luna Martinelli and Mark Vologdin projects high pace and explosive exchanges. Martinelli boasts a 16-1 record but most wins came over modest regional talent, leaving questions about how his finishing skills translate against elite athletes. He mixes scrambling grappling and volume striking, adding submission threats if the fight gets wild.

Vologdin arrives from Sweden’s AFN on a seven-fight win streak, sporting real power and wrestling depth that can break Martinelli’s rhythm. While both men rarely go the distance, Vologdin’s strength, superior competition, and proven conditioning tilt the edge his way in a closely-matched fight—especially if Martinelli can’t establish range or gets bullied against the cage. Expect Vologdin to push the pace, impose clinch control, and land heavy shots late.

Ultimately, Mark Vologdin get the win via close decision or stoppage after surviving Martinelli’s fast start and taking over with physicality and drowning Martinelli with his pace.

Final Adrian Luna Martinelli-Mark Vologdin Prediction & Pick: Mark Vologdin (-135)